Russians: Sting and singing our way to nuclear war

WASHINGTON. While we await a possible nuclear exchange between Russia and America over Ukraine, perhaps we should compare events of the Cold War with today’s calls by cultural elites for a hot war with Russia.

During the presidency of Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, a Harris poll found 69 percent of Americans favored “the US and Russia seeking areas of agreement and cooperation.” Reagan, however, built up US military forces in what turned out to be a successful plan to force Soviet Russia into bankruptcy and collapse without triggering a hot war.

But his US military buildup earned Reagan the title “warmonger” among the globe’s cultural elites.

In his 1985 song “Russians,” singer Sting chortled:





“Mister Reagan says ‘We will protect you’

“I don’t subscribe to this point of view

“Believe me when I say to you

“I hope the Russians love their children too”

In the concert film “Sting,” the singer remembers,

“Well, of course, the Russians love their children the same way we love ours. And this, of course, was the basis of détente. The reason we didn’t blow each other up was because all of us had a stake in the future which was our children.”

Well, since the fall of communist Russia, attitudes toward nuclear power have certainly changed. According to the Rasmussen polling organization, 49 percent of respondents said the US military should participate if a wider war should break out in Europe due to Russia’s Ukraine incursion. What’s fascinating about the poll is how it breaks down according to income.

Of those Americans earning $30,000 or less annually, support for US military involvement in a European/Russia conflict stands at only 37 percent. Among those earning $200,000 and more, that number is 66 percent.

And that seems to hold true for high earners like, well, Sting.

Back in 2016, Sting performed at the wedding of Said Gutseriev, son of Russian oligarch Mikhail Gutseriev. Jennifer Lopez was also on hand to provide entertainment at the lavish event, which cost $1 billion.

But Sting told England’s Mirror newspaper Russia’s war on Ukraine means his days of performing for Russia’s high-paying oligarchs is over.

Recently, Sting released a video of himself reprising his anti-Reagan/Cold War anthem “Russians.” But there was a distinctive shift in emphasis.

According to Sting:

“In light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity. For the brave Ukrainians fighting against a brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment – We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war.”

The Sting of the 1980s easily looked past Soviet Russia’s brutal occupation of Eastern Europe, which included Ukraine, and disdainfully rejected Reagan’s call for a united front against it. Sting’s main concern back then was a paranoid Russia’s possible nuclear response to back its territorial ambitions. His motive, said Sting, was to save the world’s children.

With war fever so high today, Sting’s Reaganesque call for a united front against Russian aggression avoids all mention of a possible exchange of nuclear weapons and the incineration of the world’s children.

Instead, Sting’s revised interpretation of his song has become a propaganda tune aimed at Russia’s Vladimir Putin… with jingoistic calls to fight Russia’s “brutal tyranny” that may lead to a stinging exchange of nuclear weapons.

“Music is a powerful tool to galvanize people around an issue,” says singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. And right now, that issue is apocalyptic war.

