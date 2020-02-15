Interrupting Chicken: a Children’s Book Review about bedtime

February 14, 2020: Bedtime stories are a staple in many homes. Children love to hear stories. They are exciting and young listeners can become engrossed in a good book. Some children get so excited by hearing their favorite stories they have to tell you what’s coming next, or maybe explain the story in case you don’t understand. Some children find new stories fascinating and filled with new information, and questions follow what seems like every other sentence.

Bedtime Stories

This is exactly the case for Little Red Chicken. It is bedtime and her father is going to read a story. They start with “Hansel and Gretel,” but Little Red Chicken interrupts and saves Hansel and Gretel. Then they try “Little Red Riding Hood.” The same thing happens.

Little Red Chicken promises to behave, and her father tries one more. Once again, Little Red Chicken jumps in to stop the story.





Out of stories, her father tries to put Little Red Chicken to bed. However, she is not tired and too wound up from all the reading excitement. Her father is tired and asks her to read him a story. She starts to make one up, and no more than two pages she is interrupted by her father’s snoring.

Any parent who has ever read to their child can relate to this book and are sure to get a chuckle. Any child who has the tendency to jump into the literary events themselves will find a kindred spirit in Little Red Chicken.

Award Winner

Author David Ezra Stein has been drawing since he was a child. His love for children’s books can be seen in his awards. Interrupting Chicken is a Caldecott Honor Book. This prestigious award recognizes the artistic merit of a children’s book. It also won other state awards. His book Leaves won the Ezra Jack Keats Award and was named Publisher’s Weekly’s Best Book of the Year.

Originally published as a hardcover picture book in 2010, but is now available in a board book (ISBN 9781536206722). It is recommended for ages 4-8.