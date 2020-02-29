In today’s online world, this book reminds children to “Be You!”

LAUREL, MD: With our social media-driven culture, it is easy to be fooled by carefully curated images and lives put online. While the desire to fit in and be part of the “cool” crowd has always been a struggle for people and children, in particular, it seems to be a heightened problem today.

That’s why Be You! by Peter H. Reynolds has such an important message for young audiences today.

An Important Message

Be You! encourages readers to always be themselves, but that is common advice that many books offer. This book encourages more. It offers advice to be ready, be persistent and be patient. Be You! encourages readers to be curious, and adventurous while asking readers to be kind and understanding.

Be You! tells readers to be different, to be their own thinker and to be brave. It also advises readers to be okay being alone with their own thoughts, to be willing to ask for help when it is needed and to listen.





Some of these messages are heard every day, many are not heard frequently enough.

The artwork is as whimsical as children can be. Bright colors are on every page. Children engage in activities that actively demonstrate the advice offered on each set of pages. These children are clearly their own people.

A Gift for All Ages

This is an inspirational book that would make for a good gift at baby showers where guests are asked to bring a children’s book. While the intended audience is 4-8, it is never too early for children to hear the message that this book has to offer. Just like Oh, the Places You’ll Go, this book has the type of message that will resonate with audiences of all ages. Be You! would also make good graduation gifts for high schoolers heading off to the high-pressure environment that is college. A reminder to be yourself is always helpful.

Author Peter H. Reynolds is the bestselling author of The Dot, Happy Dreamer, The Word Collector, and Ish. His books have found an international audience and are available in over 25 languages.

Be You! By Peter H. Reynolds will by published by Orchid Books, an imprint Scholastic Books, on March 3, 2020. It is available as a hardcover picture book and an ebook. This book is for ages 4-8. ISBN: 9781338608458

