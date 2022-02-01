Entrepreneur’s New Business Cares for Alzheimers’ Caregivers

In 2012, Marie Vaudry of San Diego became a member of a group no one wants to join. When her mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 59, Marie joined the 16 million Americans providing 18.5 billion hours of caregiving for the 6.2 million people suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, according to the CDC.

Eighty percent of all people diagnosed with brain diseases called dementias receive care in their homes, mostly from family members. Two-thirds are women, like Marie, who already had their hands full with work or children, or both. Now they are asked to cope with the slow loss of a parent, working without any training or compensation.

Family caregivers of people with dementia are often called the invisible second patients.

They are critical to the quality of life of the care recipients. But they often struggle to meaningfully engage with them or know how to keep someone more productively occupied.

“I didn’t want my mom to sit and watch TV all day,” recalls Vaudry. “I wanted to do fun things together and connect together.”

Marie Vaudry says she quickly became aware of ways the disease prevented her mother, France, from enjoying her favorite pastimes like reading or playing cards. Marie began to look for substitutes. She searched for products that would keep her mother not only entertained but would also stimulate her brain to retain as much of her remaining cognition as possible.





When Vaudry couldn’t find anything, the entrepreneur began creating what she needed. She worked full-time with health specialists and her first item was Spark Your Mind, an activity book adapted for patients at a moderate stage of the disease.

Her passion project eventually led her to start her company “Gleam in Your Eye” in 2021.

It offers a monthly subscription box filled with activities and tools to help caregivers entertain and interact with their loved ones. The products address the sensory and physical needs of the patients.

“We’re helping caregivers to know what to do for 20 minutes a day, at least. It’s marvelous when you can find those moments to connect with your loved ones. I’m committed to keeping those moments,” said Vaudry.

Developed with geriatric experts

Each box has been designed with help from geriatric experts specializing in speech-language pathology, neuropsychology, neurology, physiotherapy, and optometry. The activities and tools are beneficial not just for the patient but also for overwhelmed caregivers to help make their role a little easier.

Games and activities are designed to take about 20 minutes per day.

Each focuses on the five senses, with five tools addressing movement, art, logic, and language. Games offer several difficulty levels to promote well-being and restore confidence for individuals who can become frustrated as their abilities lessen.

“By creating a caring environment, these game boxes bring joy and fun to people living with the disease,” said Vaudry. “They encourage interactions with loved ones and allow them to have a good time, despite the illness, and give everyone quality time together. Alzheimer’s has touched my family, and I hope these special boxes will help others navigate this challenging disease.”

The monthly delivery comes with tips and instructions to help caregivers successfully carry out each activity with the person suffering from the disease. Vaudry said her goal was to make it easy and fun for the caregiver, with everything included and simple directions.

Vaudry adds activities shouldn’t seem like homework, work deadlines, medications, or obligations.

“Think about your loved one’s previous hobbies, such as music, sports, or reading, and adapt the activity to have a good time. Do not forget that your loved one can enjoy an outing, even if she or he has lost their sense of direction.”

While Vaudry’s mother, France, is now in the most advanced stage of her disease and less able to engage with her daughter, her legacy lives in her daughter’s business and the many families who now benefit from its subscription service model. A gleam in Your Eye offers subscriptions online at https://gleaminyoureye.com/. Users can choose a monthly ($45/per), three months ($43/per), or six months ($40/per) subscription. A new box of activities is sent every month.

Please credit “Gayle Falkenthal for Communities Digital News” when quoting from or linking to this story.