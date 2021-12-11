A-B-C – Changing school grading systems to hide failure?

LOS ANGELES: Some of California’s largest school districts are proposing doing away with both the “D” and “F” letter grades. Los Angeles, Santa Ana, Oakland Unified, Sacramento City Unified, as well as other California school districts, have decided to limit “D” and phase out “F” letter grades. High school students who fail a test or assignment can do it over or have more time to complete the work.

Students who fail exams or never finish assignments will get an “incomplete,” according to Bay City News.

The proposal is actually about 50 years old and is termed “competency-based learning.”

Advocates of this system hold that student assessment should be based on “mastery of learning”. They advocate that students who do not test well can do tasks to demonstrate knowledge. Driver testing is one such example. Some people do not do well on the state-written driver exams but excel behind-the-wheel portion. Supporters hope it will help kids re-engage in learning after two years of virtual learning during the pandemic.

“What mastery learning does is really allow students every opportunity to show that they know the material and if they don’t know the material, to get the support they need to be able to demonstrate it,” said Steven Kellner with California Education Partners.

Critics blast the plan, saying all it does is lie about a students’ progress. Some call the grading system idiosyncratic such as a trait in the way a person deals with disappointment





“One teacher takes homework assignments late, another has extra credit, yet another one curves scores on tests, so there is a clear and objective unfairness to students if they get one teacher versus another,” said Alix Gallagher, with Policy Analysis for California Education.

Critics also argue that bad grades serve a purpose, letting students know that they haven’t learned adequately. It shows how they rank in their peer group. There’s also concern over more grade inflation. For example: If a D letter grade is in the range of 60-69 percent under the traditional grading system and that constitutes marginal passing, what will take its place in the new system where the D is eliminated? In other words: What will be the difference between marginally passing and failing in the new system?

Will a low “C” letter grade now be 60% to pass?

People who propose competency-based learning seldom provide answers to these straightforward questions.

Critics often compare competency-based learning to participation prizes for simply showing up even though nothing much was accomplished in learning.

Supporters of the new system say grading is already an imperfect, subjective system, and failing grades can discourage students rather than help them learn.

“We’re talking about people who are very young, and labeling them at such an early age as ‘less than’ or ‘more than’ can have significant psychological repercussions,” Patricia Russell said in an interview with Bay City News. Her nonprofit helps school districts find alternatives to traditional grades. “Some things in life are zero-sum games, but learning should not be.”

It makes one wonder if Patricia Russell has come out against Critical Race Theory using that same argument?

But critics rightfully point out that such a system is not real-world based.

Higher education institutions and employers are familiar with the A-B-C-D-F traditional grading system. They know what it means and they understand it. They attended school in this traditional system. Very often employees are evaluated in a very parallel 1 thru 5 system with 5 being equivalent to an “A” in school. There is an obvious logic to staying with the traditional grading system.

The new system creates doubt and suspicion that the school district just allowed marginal students to skate by and turned their school into a diploma mill offering diplomas and transcripts not worth the paper they are printed on.

In 1975 Northern Illinois University considered changing to this grading system.

They were going to offer an A-B-C-P grading system. The committee proposing it failed to explain what grading percentage would constitute a low P which stands for “Passing.” Students were opposed to it was they had concerns about how well such a new grading system would be received by future employers as well as when they may matriculate for advanced degrees in graduate school.

Further to the point, the board could not answer what would be “failing” under the new system. What would it take to actually fail a course?

In the end, the university listened to its students and critics of the proposed changes to the traditional grading system and stuck with what had been done for the last 80 years of the college’s existence.

The best way to get students today to re-engage in the learning process is to teach them the life skills they need to survive.

At a time when the suicide of our youth is becoming an epidemic, it is time to teach lessons that build self-esteem. Critical Race Theory is not that skill set.

There is a knowledge base our young people need, but that they are being denied.

Simple lessons for every middle and high school student as age-appropriate:

1. Choosing a college major where a need exists.

2. Money matters of living within a budget and filing taxes.

3. Understanding debt (credit cards, loans, and mortgages).

4. Respectfully dealing with the law and law enforcement.

5. Transportation – Vehicle ownership and care.

6. Knowing where to find help with addictions, depression, and mental health issues.

7. Knowing right from wrong in a spiritual world.

8. Your physical health and sexuality.

9. Relationship status including marriage and divorce.

10. Serving in the military and firearm ownership.

Americans neither want nor need special interest groups such as ANTIFA, BLM, CRT, LGBTQ groups in their school curriculums pushing their individual agendas to further their causes. The students themselves would vote them out, given a chance. What our youth hunger for is knowledge taught in the very life skill areas they see their families struggling with as per those noted above.

Think this is wrong?

For many years our credit card debt was the highest debt in the nation.

Then, in 2019 our national college loan debt ($1.5 trillion) surpassed our credit card ($1 trillion) debt for the first time in history. This happened because too many young people were being counseled to pick a college major they liked rather than one that would lead to a job opening. Just addressing the first 3 points above could help solve a 2.5 trillion dollar problem of America!

Editor’s Note: Writer Mark Schwendau is a retired educator of 40 years, 14 in high school and 26 in college. He was twice ranked as one of the top 18 educators of Illinois as runner-up for Illinois Teacher of the Year. In 1975 he served on Northern Illinois University’s Council on Instruction as the representative from the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (CEET) where he was on the frontline of this same debate.

#####

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark is “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler