Wokeism: The ultimate Bond villain

WASHINGTON — Producer Barbara Broccoli, who oversees the James Bond film franchise, says a future incarnation of the fictional superspy could be “non-binary.” Huh? James Bond the latest victim of wokeism. Such news surely leaves longtime Bond fans shaken, not stirred.

During an interview on the Anna Smith podcast “Girls on Film,” Broccoli said of Bond’s gender identity,

“I think it’s open, you know? We just have to find the right actor.”

Who? Some white-faced street mime with a license to kill? Sorry folks, but James Bond is dead. Ditto a record-breaking international film franchise.

A villain even James could not overcome

Twenty-five films into the spy franchise, and 007, James “Licensed to Kill” Bond finally met a Bond villain he couldn’t outsmart, out-shoot, or out-live.





But it wasn’t a buxom seductress and Russian agent that proved his undoing. He wasn’t dispatched by thugs working for a megalomaniacal scientist threatening our world with a massive superweapon. Nor did James slip and fall in the shower. He was done in by wokeism in the end. Yes, wokeism was the weapon of choice used by modern cultures’ joyless overseers to pound Ian Fleming’s fictional, womanizing man’s man into dust.

SPOILER ALERT!

In the latest Bond installment, “No Time to Die,” it was ship-fired missiles that delivered the coup de gras. Fired by Her Majesty’s Royal Navy to kill a hero of Her Majesty’s Secret Service. It took the military mailed fist of the male patriarchy to snuff-out this life-risking, queen-and-country champion of popular culture.

All to secure an affirmative action hire: a female double-O who dresses like a dominatrix and overcompensates by machine-gunning everything in the room just to show she’s got what it takes.

Wokeism is anything but subtle. In fact, it’s downright cartoonish. That’s because wokeism is to popular culture what Hitler’s Goosestepping Storm Troopers were too quiet Sunday afternoons in the park. That is to say, they’re loud, uncouth, and monstrous killjoys.

Recently, Hollywood gossips reported the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones film franchise, now in production, will see the swashbuckling archeologist (Harrison Ford, 79) meet an unnatural end. This, once again, to pass the baton, or bullwhip (there’s that dominatrix theme again), to actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Re-definition of a true hero

Comparative mythologist Joseph Campbell once said,

“A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.”

This poses a problem for the newly retconned so-called heroes of wokeism. That’s because there is nothing heroic in self-absorbed hedonism.

Pleasing the woke. But not the ticket-buying multitudes

The new film franchises will surely please woke film critics. But they will not impress the ticket-buying public. Need proof? Case in point: comedian Dave Chappelle’s vehemently un-woke Netflix comedy special. Almost instantaneously, his show had transgenders and the media fuming. Chappelle only garnered a 43 percent approval rating from entertainment critics. On the other hand, 96 percent of the public howled approvingly.

America’s vicious culture war, contrary to what we’ve been told, is anything but over. That remains true no matter how many cultural icons the joyless woke agents of Spectre hang from their locker of meat hooks.

As Chappelle proved, wokeism has no power over those who refuse to surrender. So, culture warriors, take a cue from parents who recently upset the nation’s school boards and the White House with their noisy opposition to a-woke curriculum aimed at their children. They and Chappelle have a great deal in common.

To paraphrase an old saying, one culture warrior’s terrorist is another culture warrior’s 007. Of the Sean Connery/Daniel Craig variety, of course.

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

