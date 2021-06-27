UFO History: Foo fighters vs the US fighter pilots … and the Red Baron

WASHINGTON. Their first official US sightings of UFOs happened in the skies over Nazi Germany during World War II. And Capt. Edward Schlueter of the 417th Night Fighter Squadron seems to be the first US Army Air Corps pilot to mention them in an after-action report.

“Saw a brilliant red light at 2,000 feet going east at 200 MPH in the vicinity of Ernstein. Due to Air Intercept Radar failure, could not pick up contact but followed it by sight until it went out. Could not get close enough to identify object before it went out.”

Capt. Schlueter’s radar operator, Donald Meiers, gave the mysterious objects a name: “Foo Fighters.” That later changed to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and Unidentified Areal Phenomenon (UAP).

Last Friday, the office of Director of National Intelligence released a report saying that of the mysterious flying objects encountered by US military pilots from 2004 to 2021, 143 remain unidentified.





According to the report:

“There are probably multiple types of UAP requiring different explanations based on the range of appearances and behaviors described in the available reporting. Our analysis of the data supports the construct that if and when individual UAP incidents are resolved they will fall into one of five potential explanatory categories: airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, USG or US industry developmental programs, foreign adversary systems, and a catchall ‘other’ bin.”

The report states that lack of detailed information on UAPs is the result of limitations in tracking and weapons-targeting systems aboard US warplanes. They’re designed to shoot down enemy aircraft and bomb ground targets. Not to track fast-moving objects beyond the capabilities of a known adversary’s warplanes.

In 18 UFO / UAP cases,

“Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion. In a small number of cases, military aircraft systems processed radio frequency (RF) energy [velocity and range] associated with UAP sightings.”

The report adds that UFO evidence beyond military airspace is spotty and that the preponderance of UFO encounters with US military pilots tends to skew such data.

The US Navy only began taking UAP incidents seriously since around 2017 and began collecting and analyzing data from these events. The report goes on to say future investigative efforts will include other military services and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Are such seemingly advanced aircraft invulnerable to attack? Not according to World War I German flying ace Peter Waitzrik.

In Mack Maloney’s book “UFOs in Wartime,” Waitzrik and fellow ace Captain Manfred von Richthofen (yes, the “Red Baron”) supposedly encountered a UFO in the skies above France in 1917. Measuring around 125 feet in diameter, the disk-shaped object had an outer skin of bright silver.

“We were terrified. We had never seen anything like it. But the United States had just entered the war, so we assumed it was something they’d sent up.”

Waitzrik claims Richthofen opened fire on the strange craft with his MG 08 machine gun, sending the alien craft plummeting to Earth.

“It sheared off tree limbs as it crashed in the woods,” said Waitzrik, “There’s no doubt in my mind that it was no US reconnaissance plane the Baron shot down that day. It was some kind of craft from another planet…”

He also said he witnessed two crewmen abandon their bullet-riddled spacecraft. As Waitzrik recalled, “Those guys who ran off into the woods weren’t Americans.”

Today, it seems modern American fighter pilots are having to deal with more sophisticated and elusive UFOs thanks to lessons taught to alien interlopers by a World War I German ace.

