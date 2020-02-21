Top 20 Most Instagrammed National Parks: A new Myth Trivia list

CHARLOTTE, NC – If someone asked you to choose the most Instagrammed national park on the Internet, which one would you pick? And what if you had to pick 19 more to round out our listing of the Top 20 List Most Instagrammed National Parks around the globe?

A daunting task? Here’s some help, and a big hint. The United States claims five of the twenty. And four of the first five. In fact, US parks place within in the top nine of this list.

A few fun facts about the Most Instagrammed National Parks around the world

If you said the America’s Grand Canyon National Park came in at Number 1, you’d be dead on the mark. Yosemite is a little surprising, coming in at number two. And the Rocky Mountains take fourth position ahead of Yellowstone, which might also raise the eyebrows of some observers.

Taking other countries into consideration, one non-US national park sits in third place: It’s the beloved Lake District in the United Kingdom.





Meanwhile, Sequoia National Park in California is US straggler in the Top 10, with a ranking of 9th.

Of the remaining 11 parks, free admission is granted to four. Entrance fees vary from park to park but, in general, the cost for a visit ranges between $20 and $60 with the higher fees coming at wildlife sanctuaries or sites where climbing is involved.

Four surprising omissions from the final Top 20 list are Banff National Park and Jasper National Park in Canada, Alaska’s Denali National Park and the Plitvice Lakes in Croatia.

But back to our Top 20

In total, eleven countries are represented in our Top 20 Most Instagrammed National Parks. The UK boasts the second largest number of posts in this list, with four parks to its credit. These include the aforementioned Lake District, the Peak District, Snowdonia and New Forest. The other country with more than one honoree is Tanzania, thanks to the Serengeti and Kilimanjaro.

Alternate lists?

When it comes to “Wonders of the World,” four of our Top 20 Most Instagrammed National Parks appear in various other lists as well. Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and the US Grand Canyon are two of the “Seven Natural Wonders of the World.” As for the others? The Aurora Borealis (not really a park), the Great Barrier Reef, Mount Everest, Niagara Falls and Rio de Janeiro round out that group).

Seven New Wonders

Elsewhere, the great migration of the Serengeti was named by USA Today as one of the “New Seven Wonders.” And finally, Komodo Island in Indonesia was named in the “New Seven Wonders of Nature.”

How were the Top 20 Most Instagrammed National Parks picked?

The research behind Myth Trivia’s Top 20 was conducted by Faraway Garden Furniture. To determine which famous National Park around the world is the most popular on Instagram, Faraway used the number of times each park had been hashtagged. Then, they looked at the #s that contained the name of the park on its own, along with ‘”Park” and “National Park” to obtain the final results.

As for Instagram, itself… It was the brainchild of Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, who launched the photo and video-sharing social media networking service in October 2010. It became an overnight success with a million registered users signing on in just the two months of its existence. Within a year, the site was up to 10 million users. And, as of May 2019, a billion people had registered. Pretty impressive.

Users can browse other users’ content by tags and locations and view trending content. They can also “like” photos and follow other users to add their content to a feed.

As with any trivia related list, a bit of controversy always exists, as we noted by pointing our the four above-listed parks that Instagrammers overlooked. Then again, some controversy is always part of the fun.





And now, the final Top 20

Myth Trivia will return soon with a brand new mystery list to consider and debate. Until then, here are the current Top 20 Most Instagrammed National Parks:

Grand Canyon (US) Yosemite (US) Lake District (UK) Rocky Mountains (US) Yellowstone (US) Peak District (UK) Kruger (South Africa) Galapagos (Ecuador) Sequoia (US) Snowdonia (UK) New Forest (UK) Komodo (Indonesia) Serengeti (Tanzania) Kilimanjaro (Tanzania) Guilin and Lijiang River (China) Uluru (Australia) Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe) Fjordland (New Zealand) Swiss (Switzerland) Los Glaciares (Argentina)

— Headline image: Eagle Rock as seen from the Eagle Point on the west rim of the Grand Canyon.

Photo by Julius Reque, via Wikipedia entry on the Grand Canyon. GNU 1.2 license.

