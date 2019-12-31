Home Entertain UsArt and Performing Arts Top 10 Auld Lang Syne performances to close out 2019
Top 10 Auld Lang Syne performances to close out 2019

by Terry Ponick
by Terry Ponick
WASHINGTON — We’re back with CDN’s latest, greatest edition of our Top 10 Auld Lang Syne performances (via music videos) to close out 2019 and launch the promising New Year of 2020. If this one looks a lot like our previous edition from two years back, well, it does. Because we haven’t found much that’s delightfully new and different since then. However, we’ve replaced a few of our video versions since the ones we originally posted have since vanished into YouTube’s algorithmical Hell.

As for this old year passing… Maybe music people will lighten up again after Election 2020 concludes. (Which is coming up soon.) That might give us a chance to find more original new Auld Lang Syne stuff next year. Guess we’ll find out around mid-November next year.

Looking back on classic versions of Auld Lang Syne

Meanwhile, to help us reflect upon this song’s thoughtful lyrics and wistful tune, we present CDN’s back-to-annual Top 10 Auld Lang Syne performances for 2019 via video. More or less, these performance versions use the same, traditional lyrics immortalized by Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns. Auld Lang Syne fondly yet sadly recalls the old times, old friends and old memories that are passing into legend and myth, even as our calendar turns inexorably toward a New Year with its endless possibilities.

And now, to paraphrase that old Washington and New York sportscaster Warner Wolf, “Let’s go to the videos!”


  1. Guy Lombardo and His Royal Canadians (1946)

    Fewer and fewer people can recall this version, the most famous and influential interpretation of Auld Lang Syne ever. For many decades, it was the only version of this song that Americans could watch on the telly each year. But ultimately, the aging Guy and his aging guys were pushed aside by time and by Dick Clark’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Some historians regard that event as the beginning of the Decline of the West. In the video below, a classic Greatest Generation Big Band, Guy Lombardo’s Royal Canadians, celebrates January 1, 1946 in a live radio broadcast from Times Square.

  1. Mariah Carey does Auld Lang Syne in a 2010 video

    Here’s an arrangement of Auld Lang Syne that gives us the best of both worlds, the old and the new. Mariah begins her version of the song pretty traditionally, save for that constant grace-note styling she has never been able to resist. But then she takes things in a more urban pop direction, deftly transforming the tune into something entirely different. Guy Lombardo it ain’t.But if you simply listen to this one, it may help you banish Mariah’s awful flop performance a few ball drops ago.

  1. The Beethoven Arrangement

    Now, we travel farther back in history where we discover an interesting trifle from none other than Ludwig von, himself. Yes, even the great Beethoven spent some time as a starving artist before he assumed his role as the dominant European composer of the 19th century. Face it. Even hackwork by a master of Ludwig’s stature never sounded so good. So let’s experience this by listening in on Beethoven’s outright charming version of Auld Lang Syne as sung by Sir Thomas Allen, Dame Felicity Lott and John Mark Ainsley,  accompanied by a small ensemble. Absolutely charming.

  1. Schwinn Bell Choir

    This is the most original riff we’ve yet discovered in our search for unusual interpretations of Auld Lang Syne. Although the video below seems contemporary, the musicians are all riding on old, heavy-duty Schwinn bikes that look like the one this columnist owned back in the 1950s and 1960s when no one had ever heard of a 10-speed. (Or could afford one if they found one.) We rode our Schwinns for miles and miles up and down the generally flat terrain of northern Ohio, once completing a 50-mile bike hike from Avon Lake down to Lodi and back on state route 83 to earn our Boy Scout Cycling merit badges. But I’ll guarantee you, we were certainly never invited to perform in a Schwinn bicycle bell choir like these dudes and dudettes below.

  1. Red Hot Chili Pipers.

    No, not a typo. Not “Peppers.” “Pipers.” Whoever these dudes are in the following clip, they manage to impart a genuine Scottish flavor to Rabbie Burns’ immortal poem and its accompanying tune. Here’s their latest video version of this fascinating riff on the past. The video begins with their final set, and Auld Lang Syne happens starting at about 3:40 into this video. Here we go.

  1. Auld Lang Syne – Beach Boys cover, arranged by Brian Wilson, as sung by Josh Turner,
    posted to YouTube on December 30, 2016.

    A couple of years back, I somehow stumbled on this wonderful, almost dreamy à cappella arrangement of Auld Lang Syne by the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson. In my mind, Brian, has long been underestimated for the almost classical-music elegance of the vocal harmonies he created with the Beach Boys from the very beginning. His version of Auld Lang Syne is traditional yet modern, sincere yet slightly edgy. Even better, it recalls an America and a Golden California that most of us shared and dreamed about prior to the destructionist 1990s. That was an aspirational California that no longer exists except for mega-rich techies and random turd droppers. Turner does a great job here dubbing each part of this four-part arrangement. Experience the good times.

  1. Performance at the Scottish Parliament, circa 2007

    This next clip is neither the most brilliant nor the best performance of Auld Lang Syne we’ve seen or heard. But it’s a standout for one simple reason: All the Scottish politicians in attendance in this clip, no matter what their party affiliation, are standing and singing together, at the Scottish Parliament no less. Even better, no one tries to go viral by taking a knee during this New Year’s tribute. Can you imagine this happening on Capitol Hill or at an NFL game today? On the other hand, who knows? The UK is now about to embark on its great adventure known as the “Brexit.” And Scotland doesn’t seem interested in following along.

  1. Edinburgh, Hogmanay celebration, 2006

    Forget Times Square. If you want to experience a really massive, city-style party that brings in the New Year with all the proper color and revelry, you need go no further than Edinburgh, Scotland. The national Auld Lang Syne sing-along in the following video is taken from the Jan. 1, 2009, celebration of Hogmanay. That celebration is to New Year’s Day in Scotland much like Mardi Gras is to New Orleans. I.e., eager, party-loving young Scots don’t limit the New Year’s festivities to Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Instead, they carry on at some length leading up to and including that magical New Year’s date. Let’s help them out this year by downing a wee dram (or two) of our favorite single malt Scotch. (My fave is Lagavulin.) When the Scots want to celebrate, they damn well know how to do it. Listen and see.

  1. Recording by Scottish folk group “The Cast”

    The verbiage following this YouTube Auld Lang Syne clip tells us it’s sung by “‘The Cast (Mairi Campbell, David Francis)’” in a “performance recorded at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 2008.” We don’t pretend to know how important that is, but no matter. This striking version is a bit different in both melody and approach, than the one we’re used to in the States. It employs earlier language usage and a slightly different, more authentic version, or “mode,” of the ancient tune. Both combine to give us a sadder and more reflective version of the song than those we’re familiar with here.

  1. Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

    Initially posted in 2010, this powerful, emotional and lushly orchestrated version of Auld Lang Syne is a great and (to me at least) authentic way to wrap up this year’s Top 10 tribute to this great tune. The music builds and builds, and, for once, the accompanying video is equally interesting. As we watch the sweep of the Scottish countryside in the video, and listen yet again to this immortal music as it’s performed by the pros,our concluding pick is just the way to end your day before launching a new one in a new year. (It may also inspire you to look into booking a Scottish holiday in 2018.) So don your kilts lads and lassies, and let’s have a go.


That’s it for 2019’s Top 10 Auld Lang Syne performances. Enjoy ringing the old year out tonight. And a Happy (and safe) New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to one and all!

— Headline image:  Image by M Harris from Pixabay. Public domain, CC 0.0 license.

 

