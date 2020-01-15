WASHINGTON, DC: Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, will be a key witness against the Duchess of Sussex. Markle has brought a defamation suit against the Mail on Sunday in London. According to the New York Post and the Daily Mail, Thomas Markle will testify against the Duchess and Prince Harry. He will defend the publishing of private emails and text messages meant to defend himself and tell his side of a tabloid firestorm generated by Meghan herself.

Thomas Markle’s position is how can Meghan and Harry complain about publicity that they themselves were involved in creating and fueling? How can an article be defamatory when it is true?

As the New York Post put it:

“Meghan Markle may soon be hit with another bombshell amid Megxit — her estranged dad will likely be a key witness against her in an upcoming court case, legal papers reveal. The Duchess of Sussex, 38, is suing the Mail on Sunday newspaper in the UK for printing a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, for not attending her May 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.”

“Her 75-year-old father now plans to be the key witness testifying on behalf of the paper, according to new documents filed in London’s High Court. Potentially adding to the PR nightmare he has already caused his daughter, Thomas Markle will help prove that the Duchess was behind a smear campaign against him in the run-up to her wedding, the documents claim.”





The Daily Mail was even more direct:

“Thomas Markle is prepared to give evidence against his own daughter in an extraordinary legal case, it was revealed yesterday. The estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex is expected to be called as a key witness for the defence in a court case she has brought against a newspaper. Mr Markle, 75, has given lawyers previously unseen text messages sent in the build-up to Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry that reveal the breakdown of the relationship between father and daughter.”

Suing the Mail on Sunday for defamation

Last year the Daily Mail published excerpts from a letter between Meghan and her father Thomas. The Duchess of Sussex launched the legal action against the Mail on Sunday. The publisher plans to mount a vigorous and aggressive defense.

As the Daily Mail reports:

“Meghan, 38, has accused the newspaper – the sister paper of the Daily Mail – of breaching her privacy, her data protection rights, and her copyright when it published extracts. The Mail on Sunday filed its defense to her case at the High Court in London yesterday. It denied her claims and argued there was a ‘huge and legitimate public interest’ in the Royal Family, including its ‘personal and family relationships’.”

“The defense papers also said:

Thomas Markle only released Meghan’s letter to the world to show it was not the ‘loving’ plea her friends had been making out;

He had kept her handwritten note private for months, and only revealed it to expose ‘false’ claims that the duchess had been reaching out to repair their relationship;

Mr. Markle’s decision to release extracts of the letter to the Press came after Meghan allowed her friends to talk about including in the magazine People;

That one of Meghan’s best friends, Jessica Mulroney, once intervened to try to fix a ‘favorable’ press article for the duchess;

Mr. Markle had insisted he made multiple attempts to contact his daughter by phone call and by text message, but received no response;

That apart from the August 2018 letter, Mr. Markle had not heard from his daughter since he told her he was too ill to attend her wedding. He had never been introduced to her husband Prince Harry, nor met his eight-month-old grandson Archie .”

This could become an embarrassing addition to the Royal household’s turbulent public firestorms. The court case, which was brought by Meghan and Harry and which they are financing, could cause them a great deal more harm than good in the long run.

As the New York Post reported:

“The Duchess accuses the newspaper of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the UK’s data protection law by publishing her letter. The paper insists in court filings, however, that her father “had a weighty right to tell his version of what had happened between himself and his daughter, including the contents of the letter.”

“Her father says he only released the letter to highlight the misleading, one-sided picture his daughter was painting about their broken relationship, according to the reports. If the case goes before a judge, the Mail said it would ask for Meghan to hand over all communications in which she had “caused or permitted her friends to provide information about her to the media or to seek to influence what is published about her.”

“The paper also argues that royals “generate and rely on publicity about themselves and their lives in order to maintain the privileged positions they hold and to promote themselves,” according to the docs.”

As the Daily Mail referred to the upcoming legal entanglement:

“Lawyers for the newspaper alleged that Meghan had ‘knowingly’ allowed her friends to leak details of the letter to the magazine – effectively that she had helped to breach her own privacy. If the case goes before a judge, the paper said it would ask for Meghan to be forced to hand over all communications in which she had ’caused or permitted her friends to provide information about her to the media or to seek to influence what is published about her’.”

The lawyers for the Mail on Sunday told the court:

“If the Claimant [the Duchess of Sussex] had been or was concerned about her father and his welfare, she would not have cut her father, a sick 75-year-old man, out of her life for the perceived sin of speaking to the Press about his daughter who had become a famous royal duchess.'”





As they have demonstrated with the latest Meghxit crisis, Prince Harry and Meghan “Yoko” Markle don’t seem to know when to just leave things alone. They have to make themselves gold plated victims of a cruel world. Seems to me the world has gone pretty far out of its way to Gild the Lilly for the Sussex Royals.

Sounds like Thomas Markle is about to give Meghan Markel a taste of her own medicine.

Lead Image: Meghan Markle – courtesy Northern Ireland Office at https://www.flickr.com/photos/niogovuk/41014635181/