The Hunt: A movie doomed from the start, that might become a cult classic

WASHINGTON: The movie, “The Hunt,” was first scheduled to premiere September 27, 2019, but due to its premise, that of rich elites kidnapping, hunting and killing “deplorables,” it was postponed due to unforeseeable circumstances.

During the month of August, 2019, 53 people were killed in three mass shootings. The first mass shooting was in El Paso, Texas, where an anti-Hispanic bigot randomly killed shoppers in a Walmart store.

The next day in Dayton, Ohio, an elitist Antifa member went to a busy nightclub area and randomly began spraying bullets into anyone in sight. That was followed by a mass murder on August 31, by a shooter who was mentally unstable and after being fired at work. He drove the streets of Odessa and Midland, Texas, spraying bullets at everyone adding to the death total.

Delaying the release of The Hunt

The political fallout made film executives decide to hold off on the release of the movie due to its explosive theme. It was finally released on Friday, March 13, 2020, yes, Friday the 13th; just in time for everyone to be forced to stay-at-home because of the novel coronavirus outbreak spreading across America.





It could have been the movie’s death knell if it weren’t for today’s streaming technology. That, of course, and absolute boredom while sitting in your house day after day, maybe the movie’s redemption.

So what do bored people do to pass the time while waiting for the China flu to go away? They watch television. Many of us, who cut the cable link, rely on streaming technology to watch entertaining shows. Many others supplement their cable with streaming services. In fact, streaming services, like Hulu, Netflix, Disney, Amazon fire stick and more, account for the fastest growth in in-home television watching patterns in the U.S. today.

After three weeks of staying at home, you watch almost anything that seems watchable.

That was how this writer found himself sitting before the screen watching “The Hunt.” In reality, even with all the movies available on these services, there isn’t much worth watching.

That is a reflection on Hollywood who hasn’t put out many original movies lately, rather they revamp and rehash old movies in endless sequels, or rely on cartoon characters to inspire younger snowflakes.

The trash on-screen today has kept us out of the movie theaters for several years due to nothing worth wasting our time to see it. Even the promise of buttered popcorn couldn’t get us to go.

COVID-19 did the trick, we needed to watch anything to maintain our sanity.

After spending endless hours trying to find something watchable, The Hunt seemed worthy of a try after seeing the trailer. Both my wife and I were expecting some highly charged political drama with a Hollywood spin.

To our total surprise, the movie was a political satire that smeared both left and right views equally. The most amazing thing was that it was extremely funny, well-acted, and action packed.

OK, they used every cliche in the book and in your face typical political reasoning, but it was equal on both sides. It added to the satire.

We found ourselves totally invested in the female star’s fight for survival. To do this you have to overlook some glaring inconsistencies with reality, but it is a fiction movie, not a documentary. Just go with it, don’t take it seriously and it is completely fun to watch.





The Hunters and Hunted

This movie’s heroin Crystal, played by actress Betty Gilpin, is an Oklahoma Okie, an Afghanistan veteran, and a middle-class woman who must fight her way through a dozen rich elitists who chose their prey for a variety of reasons.

The rich elitist are led by anti-heroin Athena, played by Hilary Swank. She is a wealthy far-left CEO who loses her job because of social media outcry over a conspiracy theory about the hunt, known as “Manorgate.”

There is no reason to go into details about this movie because it is not a deeply perceptive one that requires heavy concentration or plays mind games with your head. It is all fun, all through it. No head games, no wild twists, no subplots. It is straight forward satire and entertaining from beginning to end. Exactly the mindless fun you need during this shut-in time waiting for COVID-19 to run its course.

It is just the stuff that cult classics are made of!

