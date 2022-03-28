Smith slaps Rock at the Oscars and it was staged in more ways than one

WASHINGTON: There is an old expression about Hollywood is that it is a land of illusion and fantasy where nothing is as it appears. Most of America was not watching the Oscars awards show on ABC network Sunday night when a supposed tense exchange occurred between actor Will Smith and comedian host Chris Rock. Many in the audience did not get the joke anyway so Smith had no excuse to attack him (real or faked).

The story goes Rock was the host of the 88th Academy Awards, held on February 28, 2016. Prior to that show, Jada had made a video on social media saying she was boycotting the 2016 Oscars as ‘no persons of color were nominated in any of the major acting categories. This included husband Will being snubbed despite his critically-acclaimed performance in “Concussion” the previous year 2015.

This may have set Rock off since he was hosting and hosts want all the help from the Hollywood establishment they can get in drumming up viewership before the live show air date.

A video of part of Rock’s opening monologue is being shared on social media addressing Jada’s boycott video. Podcaster Jason Calacanis shared the video on Twitter and wrote,





“Ok, there’s some history here with Chris Rock and Will Smith and Jada. In the video, Rock is seen saying, “Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!”

Here is the uncensored video that did not air with audio. Language warning!

It began when Rock did a joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. GI-Jane 2, can’t wait to see it. Alright?”

(Laughter from Rock and audience.)

“It’s a joke. Alright? That was a nice one! Okay.

(Rock sees Smith getting up from his chair and coming to the stage as he starts to go on.)

I’m out here… Uh oh! Richard?”

(More laughter from Rock until he gets slapped by Smith.)

“OH WOW!”

The joke was a reference to Jada’s shaved head because of the autoimmune disorder of alopecia but it didn’t go down well (supposedly) with Will. Even though he was seen on camera initially smiling at the telling of the joke.

Smith apologized for his actions during his Best Actor acceptance speech.

“I’m gonna apologize to the Academy. I’m gonna apologize to my fellow nominees…art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things,” he said, after winning the award for his leading role in “King Richard.”

King Richard is a 2021 American biographical sports drama film following the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed sister tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Smith played the father for a reported salary of nearly 38 million dollars.

It is said Chris Rock has refused to file a police complaint against Will Smith for the live on-air assault.

Whether the slap was real or faked was the buzz of speculation all-around social media Monday as per this example:

Chris Rock grimacing for what he knows is coming. His hand barely grazed him. Actors, especially action actors like Will Smith, know how to pull a punch (or slap) This was staged. pic.twitter.com/rLP0TucxHU — ᴍᴇᴍᴇᴍᴀʀ 🎨 (@ProjectMememar) March 28, 2022

If this was a ploy to gain viewers for the tanking Academy Awards, it won’t work.

It may only serve to tarnish the reputations of both of these favored black celebrities loved throughout America.

Rock can get a little nasty with his humor but he is generally well respected and loved by everybody. Smith became an American favorite in the “Men In Black” films.

The Hollywood Reporter reported 15.4 million viewers for the 2022 Academy Awards. It is not known if the Rock-Smith confrontation boosted the ratings.

This Rock joke, however, seemed to cross a line. Making a joke of somebody for a medical condition is not cool. Likewise, Smith has a squeaky clean family man reputation Americans love and he is an advocate against bullying and violence and yet that is precisely what he demonstrated Sunday night during prime time viewing for all of your children to see.

About the only thing that can make this all better is if both men and Jada came forward to tell America it was all an early April Fools joke that did not play well in Hollywood… or any of the rest of America for that matter.

Americans want role models for their youth.

This demonstration clearly was not it.

And for all the liberal idiots who wove in a way to fabricate this as (Donald) Trump’s fault, go get help. You are no longer relevant and everybody is laughing at you.

And for Jada, we will continue to love you with or without your God-given hair.

