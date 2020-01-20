Parasite set to win Best Picture Oscar after SAG Awards victory

LOS ANGELES, CA: The Korean film Parasite is now the frontrunner for Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards on February 9th after its victory for Best Ensemble Cast at last nights SAG awards.

The actors wing of the Motion Picture Academy makes up the largest group in Academy voting members. After also winning Best Foreign Film at the the Golden Globes, this Korean language English subtitled film becomes the odds on favorite to make film history at the Oscars.

Parasite: Best Picture of the Year

Parasite richly deserves the accolades it has gotten from critics and the public. It is easily the most original, interesting, well written, brilliantly crafted film of the last year. The subtitles quickly become subliminal as Director Bong Joon-Ho takes the audience on a transformative journey through the heart of modern Korean social culture.





The story begins simply enough. A family of striving lower class Koreans work their way into the lives of an upper-crust Korean family. What starts as a dark comedy descends into sheer madness with a series of plots twists and turns that are as richly brilliant as they are a visual spectacular.

A mesmerizing journey through the lens of Director Bong Joon-Ho

Parasite is mesmerizing, as each deeper immersion into the plot leads inexorably to its stunning climactic scenes and Edgar Allen Poe like sensibilities. There are no words to describe the journey. It is enough to say that this is easily the best commercially released film of 2019.

It stands head and shoulders above the rest of the field of films and blockbusters in contention.

The acting, writing, plot structure, comic sensibility, and soul plundering finale are a tour de force of film making. The film simmers to a boil in ways that are wildly engaging, shocking, disturbing, and cinematically fantastic. Every turn of events elicits a “can’t believe that just happened” response.

The noirish ending with its hopeful final notes cannot underscore the pathos that lies at the root of this film. An upstairs-downstairs twist on a tale of two societies, the family at the heart of the picture is not much different from the family whose lives they enter.

The tragedy and comic sadness that ensues creates enormous empathy for all the characters.

Parasite: A film worth seeing

You care about the people in the film. You hang breathlessly on what will happen next. The comic absurdities are regularly trumped by a growing entanglement of events that leads to a volcanically explosive and ultimately poignant finale.

Parasite is a film not to be missed. It stands to vault into our collective consciousness on February 9th when it wins Best Picture at the Oscars. It has been a long way since the Cannes Film Festival last May where it first made a splash, winning the Palme d’Or.

Bong Joon-Ho is a director to be reckoned with. A real filmmaker.

Parasite transcends cultures and subtitles to create a brilliant experience using the universal language of cinema. It will richly deserve a Best Picture Oscar even as it makes film history.



