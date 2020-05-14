Myth Trivia learns six new “Coronalingo” words of the pandemic

CHARLOTTE, NC: It was only a matter of time before the coronavirus pandemic had its own little niche in the universal global dictionary. Today we offer a selection of the new words, Coronalingo, in a growing vocabulary that didn’t exist just three months ago with a promise of more to come.

COVIDIOT:

In the earliest days of the pandemic, there was a great deal of confusion and misinformation about the virus. Especially the younger generations who were told that they were immune. (Young people are not immune to COVID-19, health officials warn)

It seemed too good to be true, and later it did prove to be that the reality was that those initial reports were, indeed, false. And so crowds of “invulnerable” millennials and other uninformed self-absorbed know-it-alls took to the crowded streets of New Orleans for Mardi Gras, celebrated the Chinese New Year and romped half-naked in the sun, sand, and surf during the extended COVID-19 spring break.

Some still haven’t bought into the truth of the problem and because of their selfish attitudes combined with arrogance and ignorance, they have justifiably earned the title of COVIDIOTS.





Rona:

Some of us can remember the days when Rona Barrett was an active gossip columnist who was renowned for “who cares” dirt and scandals about Hollywood’s super-elite multi-millionaire celebrities.

Today the Rona kids know most about is “The Rona” or “Miss Rona” which is slang for the coronavirus. Then there is The Knacks “My Sha-Rona.”

Which has been beautifully parodied into “Goodbye Carona”

The only other “rona” they might know of is Corona beer, the popular Mexican adult beverage. Just don’t forget the lime.

Quarantini:

Speaking of drinking, if you’re not into beer or wine, any alcoholic drink you consume during the virus sequestration is now officially known as a “quarantini.” No matter whether it’s a shot, Long Island Iced Tea, a Bloody

Mary, a White Russian or anything in between. Just make mine a double on the rocks, and I couldn’t less whethe4 it’s shaken or stirred.

You can up your Quarantini game with the Baby Yodatini

Iso:

Short for “isolation” the Australians contribute the shortened”iso.” It’s actually used as a prefix or a suffix such as “iso-cleaning” or even “self-iso.” So fire up the grill, put some shrimp on the iso-barbie and chug down an iso-Fosters.





Good on ya’ Mate!

Zoom-Bombing:

For all the suffering that most people endure in a crisis, there is always someone else who benefits. One business that has thrived is Zoom which allows people to meet in small groups from long distances. It works almost like Dick Tracey’s futuristic two-way wrist radio except it’s ideal for groups and social distancing. Even after the pandemic is over Zoom will be a popular inexpensive way for families to reunite on holidays and other special occasions or for businesses to hold last-minute urgent conference calls.

There is a major drawback, however, which up until now has been relatively harmless, but will likely become more serious in the future.

It’s called zoom-bombing. Which is the act of a stranger hacking into a Zoom meeting to disrupt it or gather competitor’s secrets. The implications for corporate and/or government espionage and spying are obvious.

Coronials:

World War II gave us the Baby Boom generation. If COVID-19 sequestration continues to keep folks at home, the stork business may clutter Santa’s traditional air routes come Christmas. If we do experience a spike in the birthrate, however, there’s already a name set aside for the blessed bundles from heaven who arrive in late 2020 and 2021.

Prepare for the invasion of the “CORONIALS.”

