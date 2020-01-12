Meghan Markle, from actress to duchess to slave descendant

WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle the magic missy who traveled from T.V. land to Buckingham palace and back again tells us that she is “descended from slaves.”

So what? Who isn’t? Everyone who has descended from whatever racial group from the beginning of recorded history until now is a descendant of slaves. Meghan Markle Is More Than “Descended From Slaves”

Does that mean her multi-million-dollar allowance is not enough?

Is this an effort for reparations to supplement her current financial pittance?

She will need funds to keep up her and Harry’s travels between L.A. and Vancouver. Private jet travel is expensive.

It is especially so if the jets have to be powered by windmills or some giant green dynamo.

Happy wife – Happy life

In Hindi, there is a phrase called “zoru ka gulaam” which translates to one who does as his wife pleases. In English, it is called “henpecked.” But this probably has fallen into disfavor with the P.C. structure of the media. Now, it is better referred to as it-pecked.

Nevertheless, Duke Harry and his honey-pot have fallen into disfavor with the Queen. Quite simply, Harry doesn’t know what to do. Of course, that seemed clear when he married the brattish little troublemaker in the first place. He should have remained in the air force and been productive. How Does Prince Harry Make His Money? His Royal Income, Net Worth, and More

The steadfastness of the Queen

The Queen who is truly one of the magnificent women of the last 50 years, has shown great patience in the face of great petulance (not the first time). At almost 94 she still is forced to deal with brats who refuse to mature past the age of 12.

A reasonable study of the history of the English monarchy will reveal something more than the common view that it was once a totalitarian dictatorship, but now a harmless showpiece.

It is much more than that in both history and law. It is also something that should be treasured, as C.S. Lewis notes:

Monarchy can easily be ‘debunked;’ but watch the faces, mark the accents of the debunkers. These are the men whose tap-root in Eden has been cut: whom no rumour of the polyphony, the dance, can reach – men to whom pebbles laid in a row are more beautiful than an arch.

Yet even if they desire equality, they cannot reach it. Where men are forbidden to honour a king they honour millionaires, athletes or film-stars instead: even famous prostitutes or gangsters. For spiritual nature, like bodily nature, will be served; deny it food and it will gobble poison. – C.S.Lewis

But apart from there being fewer and fewer, there seem to be not many disciplined enough to study history, law or anything that doesn’t require any more than the touch of a thumb on an electronic button.

Therefore, idiots like Meghan Markle and Harry the Duke along with their immature comrades out there in the world of cameras and media (the list is endless) will capture the world’s attention with bloviating adolescent nonsense. Meghan Markle signs voiceover deal with Disney amid royal family drama: Report – AOL Entertainment

This nonsense will come out in some kind of "save the world from something horrible" cry, while real people, all of whom were descended from slaves must work and pay taxes for the idiotic Meghan Markles et beaus of the world.





God save the Queen!