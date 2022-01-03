Yellowstone Trends BIG on the Paramount+ streaming network

WASHINGTON: Trending big on Paramount+ streaming network, Yellowstone, a country Western cowboy show just concluded its fourth season. Oscar and Emmy winning actor Kevin Costner stars as the marquee attraction of an ensemble cast in this well-written drama series. Costner inhabits his role as the sixth generation patriarch of a powerful and complicated family of cattle ranchers.

As a sixth-generation American and devoted father, John Dutton (played by Costner) controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

He is seen navigating a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by financial influences and land developers look to pave over Montana wilderness in the name of progress. The series is intriguing to viewers as shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, are just some of the aspects of a wealthy but very dysfunctional family. The Dutton Ranch is in a constant conflict where outsiders look to encroach on its borders opposite that of America’s first national park, Yellowstone, from which the series takes its name.

The cast includes some big names in the business as well as some that will no doubt go big when this series concludes. (Note: Spoiler alerts in some of the following recaps.)

Kevin Costner as John Dutton is a widowed sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who operates the Yellowstone/Dutton Ranch.

The ranch is the fictional largest contiguous ranch in the United States. As the series progresses, he is continually challenged by those seeking to take control of the ranch’s land.





Josh Lucas portrays a young John Dutton in a recurring role during flashbacks.

Dave Annable as Lee Dutton plays the oldest Dutton son who is shot dead in a cattle dispute at an Indian reservation.

Kayce’s Indian brother-in-law, Robert Long, shoots and kills Lee in Season 1, episode 1. This leads to ongoing and serious complications throughout the series.

Kip Denton played a younger version of Lee Dutton in several episode flashbacks.

Gretchen Mol as Evelyn Dutton is seen as John’s wife and mother to his children in a flashback scene in an episode that reveals how she died in a horse-riding accident in Season 1, episode 3.

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, a former US Navy SEAL, and John and Evelyn’s youngest son.

In the first season, he lived on the local Native American reservation with his Native American wife and son. In the second season, he and his family moved to live at the Dutton Ranch.

Rhys Alterman portrays a young Kayce in a recurring role

Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton is a financier and John and Evelyn’s only daughter and third child.

Beth is well educated, highly intelligent, and a master manipulator. She likes to be in control and play people as if they were pawns in a Chess game. Still, she is bitter, emotionally unstable, and suffers from a substance abuse problem.

Her mother had a toxic relationship with Beth even to the point of blaming Beth for a riding accident on her horse as she lay dying in a field. This seems to be the root cause of Beth’s issues. She is loyal to her father and in love with the character Rip Wheeler.

Kylie Rogers portrays a young Beth in a recurring role.

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton is an attorney, aspiring politician, and John and Evelyn’s second-oldest child by adoption.

Although loyal to his father John and the Dutton family, he is constantly cast aside by his family and grows increasingly frustrated by their intolerance of him. Jamie has an intense love/hate relationship with his sister Beth that seemingly began in Season 1 with the accidental death of their mother. In Season 3, it’s revealed Jamie was actually adopted by John and Evelyn after his biological father murdered his mother and went to prison. Dalton Baker portrays a young Jamie in a recurring role.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler is the ranch foreman at the Yellowstone/Dutton Ranch, and John’s right-hand man and enforcer.

Rip grew up on the ranch and worked there for many years. He becomes fiercely loyal to John after the senior Dutton takes him in. He does so with the knowledge that this young runaway earlier killed his own father after killing his mother. Rip grows very close to the Dutton family, possessing a virtual father-son relationship with John. When workers and associates of the John Dutton fall out with him, Rip becomes an “enforcer,” taking them to “The Train Station” when they leave the ranch. But during this ritual “trip,” Rip actually takes the miscreants to a mountain cliff on the other side of the Wyoming border. He summarily executes them with a shot in the back of the head and pushes them over the cliff.

Kyle Red Silverstein portrays a young Rip Wheeler in early episode flashbacks.

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton is Kayce’s Native American wife and John’s daughter-in-law.

In the first season, Monica works as a teacher at the reservation school. In the second season, she becomes a professor at Montana State University in Bozeman. Their marriage often serves as a vital bridge between the Dutton Ranch and the Broken Rock Reservation. But Indian Reservation’s Chief, Thomas Rainwater, also wants to take over the Yellowstone/Dutton Ranch.

Brecken Merrill is Tate Dutton, Kayce and Monica’s son, and John’s only grandchild.

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom is a ranch hand at Yellowstone and an amateur bronc rider.

Jimmy comes off as dumb as a box of rocks. But, uncannily, he really attracts the cowgirls who find him irresistible.

Danny Huston as Dan Jenkins is a billionaire land developer from California whose main goal is to take the Yellowstone Ranch from John and his family (Seasons 1–2).

An increasingly complex character, Jenkins becomes victim of a murder midway through the series.

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater is the nearby Broken Rock Reservation tribal chief and CEO of its related casino.

Chief Rainwater seeks to reclaim the Yellowstone ranch from John and his family. He regards the ranch as land stolen from the Native Americans who originally inhabited it.

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce is a senior ranch hand at Yellowstone. He has worked with John on the Yellowstone/Dutton Ranch for many years (Season 3–present; recurring Seasons 1–2).

Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield is a ranch hand at Yellowstone (Season 3–present; recurring seasons 1–2).

Ian Bohen as Ryan is a ranch hand at Yellowstone and a livestock agent (Season 4; recurring seasons 1–3).

Ryan Bingham as Walker is a former prisoner recruited as a ranch hand at Yellowstone by Rip Wheeler (Season 4; recurring seasons 1–3).

He plays guitar and sings as well.

Will Patton as Garrett Randall, is introduced as Jamie Dutton’s biological father and the possible person behind the attempted murders of all members of the Dutton family at the end of Season 3.

However, Randall ends up killed off at the conclusion of Season 4.

Jennifer Landon as Teeter (no last name), is a female ranch hand at Yellowstone who enters the all-male bunkhouse in Season 3.

Finn Little as Carter is a troubled teenager who is taken in by Beth Dutton and given a home at Yellowstone after Beth and Carter watched his drug using mother pass away in the hospital (Season 4).

Yellowstone Season 1 Recap in 10 Minutes | Paramount Network – 9 Episodes aired from June 20, 2018 to August 22, 2018

Yellowstone Season 2 in 10 Minutes | Paramount Network- 10 Episodes aired from June 19, 2019 to August 28, 2019

Yellowstone Season 3 Recap in 17 Minutes | Paramount Network- 10 Episodes aired from June 21, 2020 to August 23, 2020

“1883” serves as a prequel to “Yellowstone.”

In “1883” the series follows the Dutton family as they move west from Texas and embark on a journey through the Great Plains to seek a better future elsewhere. A real-life couple of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as James and Margaret Dutton, while Sam Elliott portrays Shea Brennan as a cowboy who has lost both his wife and daughter to smallpox. Brennan has gone back to being a trail guide for wagon trains. Both Brennan and Dutton are former military from the Civil War.

While the “1883” show is doing well, it was not without some opening controversy as Tim McGraw is an anti-gun liberal, and in his role as James Dutton he makes heavy use of firearms starting in the first episode.

James Dutton in 1883 is believed to be John Dutton’s great grandfather.

Another spinoff show rumored underway from the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas (“6666”):

In this one, John Dutton sends Jimmy off to some kind of cowboy reform school. Paramount+ revealed details of “6666” in a February 24, 2021, press release:

“Founded when Comanche still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing…The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.”

Paramount+ has not announced a start date.

For those who enjoy country western-type shows where many of the actors and actresses do their own roping and riding, Yellowstone and its spinoffs are pretty special.

The show features mature language and content. So parents should know that this show may not prove suitable for children, depending on their age.

Raised around horses, the writers, producers and actors of the show help ensure this show looks and feels authentic. About the only thing negative to the show is if you don’t subscribe to Paramount+, you won’t be watching it. (But Note: after each season concludes, episodes soon become available via purchased or rental DVDs, and the latter are becoming available via Netflix’ DVD.com service and other outlets.)

Thus far it appears the writers have had no loss of ideas for plot twists to keep the show interesting from one season to the next.

Interestingly, “The Train Station” could be inspired by the real-life ‘Zone of Death’.

This is a section in Idaho of the Yellowstone National Park whereby, as a result of a purported loophole in the Constitution of the United States, a criminal could theoretically avoid conviction for any major crime including murder. At the end of season 4, Jamie Dutton takes the dead body of his biological father to throw off the cliff at The Train Station whereby Beth sneaks up on him and takes his picture. Thus, Beth announces she now “owns” him.

Since Beth Dutton finds herself in some criminal legal hot water at the end of Season 4, it is easy to see where the writers are taking us in season 5 now. Well, maybe only a lil’ bit!

Also, YouTube has taken some hard hits in the area of public relations due to censorship.

But as a complement to them, watchers are enjoying some YouTube content created to behind the scene stories of Yellowstone. For example; The Yellowstone lodge is a real home with real owners. Also, the showrunners cast Michael Landon’s (“Bonanza,” “Little House on the Prairie”) real-life daughter Jennifer Landon as female ranch hand Teeter.

