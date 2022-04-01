Why are liberals demanding children’s early exposure to sexuality?

WASHINGTON — In a recent Laura Ingraham interview, House Rep. Jim Banks (R-IND) and Chris Rufo, a Manhattan Institute Fellow, explained how Disney is on the wrong side of having anything to do with childhood sexuality. Rep. Jim Banks called Disney’s opposition to Florida’s parental rights law “an attack on America.” The trigger of the interview seemed to be LGBTQ advocates suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to block a new law forbidding classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in Kindergarten through third grade.

Disney, a California Corporation that enjoys certain benefits from Florida, is seeking to overturn HB 1467. Liberals, LGBTQ activists, the Human Rights Commission, and Disney are all coming against the bill. First, saying it is “anti-gay” is a liberal lie. The bill seeks to address adults in schools speaking to children before the fourth grade about their genitalia, sexuality, and gender preference. Then tell them not to tell mommy and daddy.

Sex education is not even approached in public schools until the sixth grade. Furthermore, we teach our children to never talk with an adult about or let them touch our bodies covered by a “bathing suit.” From Teaching Moment: Teaching Your Kids Appropriate and Inappropriate Touching:

Use the bathing suit rule. It is also known as the “underwear rule.” Teach your children that anything covered by a bathing suit or underwear is a private, personal area. Make sure children are aware that if they feel uncomfortable when someone touches them near their bathing suit area, then it’s not okay.

Use the right language. When talking about private parts, make sure to use the proper language. Using the words’ penis’ and ‘vagina’ will reinforce exactly what you are talking about and not confuse them.

Teach them the difference between good and bad touch. Going back to the bathing suit rule, let them know that if someone puts a hand under their shirt or underwear, that is bad touching. Also, mention that flashing or peeping is inappropriate. Highlight what appropriate touching is – such as hugging Grandma or Dad giving baby a bath. Make sure to also use scenarios for inappropriate touching, such as their friend’s brother wanting to see what is in their pants. Remind them that if no one can touch them there, they are not to touch anyone there.

Remind them that secrets are bad. Many predators try to use the angle that this is a secret and if they tell Mom or Dad they could be in trouble. Creating a “no secret rule” in the family will allow for open communication. Instead of using the word “secret” for a good secret, try using “surprise.” This will help children differentiate between bad secrets and good surprises.

Strategize with them. When creating open communication with your children, make them aware that they can tell you if someone makes them feel uncomfortable without getting in trouble. Think of a third-party person with whom the children feel comfortable talking and can tell if they are afraid to tell Mom and Dad. This third party person can be a teacher, a neighbor or a friend’s parent.

Make them feel safe. After having this conversation, sometimes children don’t want to hug their aunt goodbye or kiss Grandma on the cheek. Do not force them. Rather support them. Make them aware that they still need to show respect, and instead of hugs or kisses, they can do handshakes, high fives, or waves.

If we are to teach our children that our private areas are just that, private, why do Liberals, LGBTQ activists, the Human Rights Commission, and Disney want to have this conservation with children? A conversation that will serve to lessen the defensive instructions we give our children to protect them from being groomed for sexual deviants.





Kevin R. Brock is a former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI and principal deputy director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), recently wrote for The Hill saying:

The kind of child pornography saturation we are experiencing in this country will have consequences. We, as a people, should be fully aware that Jackson’s philosophy of leniency towards participants in society’s sickest industry is on the cusp of being imported to the highest court in the land.

As Ingraham so aptly pointed out, “This appears to be the hill that Democrats are willing to die on.”

Rep. Banks said:

“You have these woke executives at places like Disney, who, by the way, as I said earlier, they’ve never protested anything … about China,” he told host Laura Ingraham. “They completely turn a blind eye and support Uyghur Muslim genocide in China, but they want to attack Gov. DeSantis and the good people of Florida for passing a law that the vast majority of people in that state elected their representatives to pass, to begin with.”

Ingraham asks Rep. Banks about how he intends to fight Disney for coming out against Gov. DeSantis.

“Yes, Laura, this is probably a long time coming. At the end of the day, we take our kids to Disneyworld for a family vacation, not indoctrination. And for a long time, they have attacked American values. I have never seen them attack a Chinese law, but here they are attacking a very popular law in Florida that most Floridians support most Americans support. And if they are going to attack the American laws that are being put in place by dually elected governors and representatives of the state level, then they don’t deserve all these special American laws and protections that are granted their company. So I wrote Disney a letter today, and I said when your copyright laws expire, which is coming up in the next few years, and they come back to Congress and spend millions and millions of dollars to lobby members of Congress like myself, I’m not going to vote for it.”

A portion of the letter Rep. Banks wrote to Disney reads:

“Given Disney’s continued work with a Communist Chinese regime that does not respect human rights or U.S. Intellectual property and given your desire to influence young children with sexual material inappropriate for their age, I will not support further extensions applicable to your copyrights, which should become public domain.”

The letter references several of Disney’s long-held copyrights, which are set to expire in a few years and can only be extended by Congress.

Rufo blew Ingraham’s audience away when he reported,

“I spent the day pouring through criminal arrest records and court records and while Disney is now presenting itself as the moral arbiter about children and sexuality there is a dark side to Disney. In fact, over the last two years, dozens and dozens of Disney employees have been arrested for child pornography, child sex exploitation, and even child rape. But more concerning than that, which is already a huge moral scandal, Disney executives, through their trade lobbyist associations, actually pushed to reduce the most stringent regulations and reporting requirements for sexual abuse on the cruise ships. There was even one story reported a number of years ago where Disney did a cover-up for a man who was an employee of a cruise ship who molested an 11-year-old girl. Disney refused to report it, allowed him to evade authorities and flee back to the country of India. So I’m not going to sit here for one minute and take moral lectures from these moral midgets like the Disney CEO and the Disney president who have been covering for, hiring, and even enabling child sex predators for decades.”

Laura Ingraham correctly calls out Disney near the end of the interview,

“If they want to act like a political action committee, they should be treated like a political action committee. I mean, if that is what the whole brand is to become.”

Ingraham shows news clips of interviews from talking heads on CNN and asks Rufo for his take on these interviews.

“Yeah, we do this very weird slippery slope with the left where they say something doesn’t exist, and then you blink, and they say it’s mandatory. But they are playing this same failed playbook they tried with Critical Race Theory. We educated 175 million Americans about Critical Race Theory in the last 18 months, they are with us by a 2 to 1 margin, we are seeing those same numbers for the parental bill of rights, so really this is a combination of projection and denial. It is going to lead the left to meltdown. They don’t know how to get out from behind these activists that are trying to take Critical Race Theory and Gender Ideology to its logical extension which is really chaos, devastation, and confusion for kids. Most American people will not stand for it. Most American people are standing up against it, and they are going to find out where the American people stand come November.”

So why are liberals demanding children’s early exposure to sexuality?

This video is of a parent in 2019 speaking out against the sexualization of her children. And while liberals and the mainstream media may dismiss her, she shares many parents’ thoughts. She is asking why liberals are shoving sex down children’s throats.

Walt Disney must be spinning in his grave. The idea that Disney, and our schools, are no longer a safe place for children is just GOOFY!

