“What really happened in Wuhan?” – Sky News Hits Fauci with a MOAB

WASHINGTON: Australia’s Sky News is about to drop the mother of all bombs on Dr. Anthony Fauci for his involvement in the Wuhan (China) Lab of Virology. Their attack is coming in both an evening television news documentary to air Monday, September 20th, as well as a new book. The news documentary ‘What Really Happened in Wuhan’ will air tomorrow on Sky News Australia at 8:00 p.m. Monday. The segment is said to last about an hour.

Sky News Australia journalist Sharri Markson is both the documentary host and author of the book by the same title, ‘What Really Happened in Wuhan’.

‘Fauci was ‘up to his neck’ funding coronavirus research in Wuhan’ – Sky News Australia









Sharri Markson recently released a promotional video short for both her upcoming documentary and newly released book.

In that promo she says,

“As you know I have been investigating Fauci’s, Anthony Fauci’s, involvement in funding Corona virus research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology for months now. Some of these discoveries I have already reported. I found out his agency had funded 60 projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

I found out that he wrote a paper back in 2012 where he argued that gain of function research, that’s genetically manipulating Corona viruses, to make them even more dangerous and more transmissible. Fauci said that this was worth the risk of a pandemic. And he even funded research… His agency funded Corona virus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in conjunction with the Chinese military.”

Responding personally Markson said,

“This is just astonishing and unthinkable! Why would America be funding research at the Wuhan Lab in conjunction with the Chinese military? Fauci was up to his neck funding research in Wuhan! And it is something he, himself, eventually, just a couple of month ago had to admit.”

After Markson plays a clip of Fauci explaining himself to the media, she said,

“This just shows how incredibly stupid Anthony Fauci is! If there is a contagious Corona virus outbreak in China obviously it’s going to affect the rest of the world. And that is exactly what we have seen with this pandemic. What sort of public health official doesn’t understand that outbreaks can go global? It’s unthinkable that he’s still the top medical advisor to the Preisdent.”

Markson, like so many other journalists around the world never even use the title of ‘doctor’ when discussing Anthony Fauci anymore. They simply call him, ‘mister’.

“Mr. Fauci, who has been the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, apparently stayed silent during Oval Office meetings at the start of the pandemic about the ‘risky research that was underway at the Wuhan Institute of Virology’.” Was a reference to Fauci’s silence in meetings with President Trump as the pandemic was ramping up around the world. Markson even interviewed President Trump for her documentary. Markson found out directly from President Trump, “He (Fauci) never mentioned that his agency was funding this, and he actually knew a whole lot about it.”

Sherri Markson asking President Trump, “Did he (Fauci) ever once mention to you that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was genetically manipulating Corona viruses?”

President Trump’s response?

“Well no he didn’t and you know Anthony has been in government for many, many years. He’s a bureaucratic kind of guy, a very great promoter. I give him an A+ as a promoter and probably a C or a D as a doctor.”

According to a Chinese whistleblower and defector, Wei Jingsheng, America’s leaders were allegedly warned of a new coronavirus circulating in Wuhan five months before the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the virus a pandemic. According to Wei, that crucial early warning came six weeks before China admitted an outbreak had occurred!

China didn’t tell the World Health Organization (WHO) about the Covid-19 outbreak until December 31 and denied it was contagious until late January.

WHO then declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020. The first cases in North America were reported in the United States, with Australia also recording its first official Covid-19 case on January 25.

However, it wasn’t until March 11, 2020 that it was declared a global pandemic with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noting at the time that the number of cases outside China increased 13-fold in just 2 weeks. Sharri Markson also interviewed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who served with President Trump.

Communities Digital News has been posing similar questions offered up by Sharri Markson.

We have pondered some of the same things Senator Rand Paul (R) of Kentucky has brought up. How is Fauci still in office? Why is he not being investigated for crimes against humanity? (Dr. Fauci and the strange odyssey of America’s Doctor Death)

We have revealed that Fauci was involved with both the patenting of the virus and the cure in the (Moderna) vaccine so now is this not a conflict of interest at the least and treason at the most? ( A cautionary tale: A history of using medical programs to control a populace)

Fauci was featured in news releases taking millions of taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan lab in 2012 under then President Obama.

He was then later seen on video in 2017 warning the world a pandemic was coming.

‘Fauci Warned Trump Administration a “Surprise Outbreak” Was Coming in 2017’

In a hearing with Senator Rand Paul Fauci lied that he was not involved with the Chinese in Gain Of Function (GOF) research using taxpayer dollars. CDN revealed he was lying before the Paul hearing in that we discovered his patent applications and work when it was done at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Much of the world now sees America as responsible for this pandemic as China and that says something. It says Americans should be demanding Fauci be terminated from his office and investigated for his part in this crime against humanity.

