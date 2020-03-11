Wendy Williams blurts out name of alleged Hollywood pedophile

WASHINGTON — Wendy Williams was finishing the celebrity gossip “Hot Topics” segment of her daytime talk show when she suddenly paused and stared out into the studio audience. She was thinking about the guest she interviewed the previous day.

“You all always try and test me to see if I forget something. I forget a lot but I don’t forget much,” she said, referencing a recent allegation of pedophilia voiced by former child star Corey Feldman on her show. “Like, did you know Uncle Fester is who Corey [Feldman] was talking about? Coogan… Jackie Coogan … from the ‘Adams Family.’”

Norman Baker, a Wendy Williams Show staffer who serves as a foil for the host’s playful banter, looked shocked and waved her off.

“I don’t want any parts of that.”

Hollywood’s Corey Feldman problem

Baker was likely trying to help steer Wendy Williams away from getting into a taboo area Hollywood bigwigs would love to avoid. Where former child actor Corey Feldman is concerned, it seems no one wants any part of his story of alleged sexual abuse at the hands of Hollywood’s cultural elites. Particularly those who see themselves as the moral and political arbiters of the nation.

Feldman claims he and fellow child actor Corey Haim (now deceased) were raped and sexually abused by a ring of entertainment industry pedophiles. He says some of them still work in Hollywood and continue to threaten his life should he ever expose them.





Corey Haim’s mother, Judy Haim, denies her son was ever molested – as alleged by Feldman – by actor Charlie Sheen. A fact cited by the actor in his denials of the charge.

Feldman was to reveal at least six names of alleged Hollywood pedophiles in a documentary film entitled “My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys,” which was to livestream from his website last Monday night, costing each ticket buyer $20. But technical difficulties prevented the showing, which, Feldman insists, was the work of computer hackers.

Back to the Wendy Williams Show

Getting back to Wendy Williams, it seems clear Corey Feldman told her of actor Jackie Coogan’s alleged participation in the pedophile ring. Intriguingly, reports recently surfaced that Coogan’s son, Keith Coogan, appeared for an interview in Feldman’s documentary.

No one in the Hollywood press has printed a story concerning the controversial Williams’ surprising mention of Jackie Coogan as allegedly belonging to a group of Hollywood child predators. Ironically, Jackie Coogan, who died in 1981, was himself a child star who acted alongside the great Charlie Chaplin in the 1921 silent-era comedy “The Kid.”

Does Corey Feldman have any friends or defenders?

But Wendy Williams aside, perhaps, not everyone is a friend of Corey Feldman. Nor do they have much interest in providing him with a platform to air his allegations. That is certainly the case where gossip columnist and podcaster A.J. Benza is concerned. In a recent episode of his “Fame is a Bitch” podcast, Benza noted:

“Nobody’s saying this kid [Corey Feldman] wasn’t molested. That’s not what we’re saying. I’m 99 percent certain he was. But it’s this bullshit about people trying to kill him.”

Benza adds that he sent Feldman a message wishing him

“…a lot of luck in this endeavor. But I still think you could have named names for free and gotten a lot more credit or publicity.”

Judy Haim, the late Corey Haim’s mother, made that same point during a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada. She expressed disappointment at Feldman’s use of her dead son to raise money for his documentary.

“If you can’t name names, then stop talking about my kid… I do believe that he [Corey Feldman] got abused by people… You don’t need money for it. I’m going to be behind you if you absolutely go and reveal these names. You wait another two years, a lot more people are going to be abused.”

A second showing of “My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys” is streaming online, for $20, on mytruthdoc.com.

Top Image: Wendy Williams interviews former child actor Corey Feldman. Wendy Williams Show screen capture.