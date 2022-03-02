‘We The Kids’ show 2nd PAB Award recognizes children as future patriots

American parents are watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its stark impact on Ukraine’s children due to the desires of one man – Putin. And they are drawing parallels between the tyranny of Putin and Biden. Unfortunately, these politicians feel that an assault on parents, children be damned, is ok. It makes America’s We The Kids’ (WTK) 2nd Broadcasters Award timely. Like the Ukraine parents and children need voices, so do America’s parents and children.

“WE THE KIDS – EPISODE 29: “LIBERTY REQUIRES SACRIFICE. ”

“We the Kids” and the Liberty Players were selected as the best Outstanding Radio Public Affairs Program/Program Series in Pennsylvania for the second year, making the weekly show a change agent for children. The Liberty Players are kids (not actors), and they join their parents for weekly discussions on patriotism.

The We Kids Radio Show pulls from author Lydia Wallace Nuttall’s book “Forgotten American Stories: Celebrating America’s Constitution.”

Bible Verse: Isaiah 11:6 “The wolf will dwell with the lamb, and the leopard will lie down with the goat. The calf, the young lion, and the fattened calf will be together, and a child will lead them.”

Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Award win defines Patriotic Youth.





The goal of true leaders who help mentor and develop America’s future trailblazers is to understand why God must be at the core in the instruction and lesson plan. For over 12 years, WTK’s president Judy Lane Frazier has answered the American Biblical clarion call to provide a pathway for young people to learn about liberty, freedom, and the Christian faith.

Equally essential, she developed a unique menu of valuable educational, motivational, and communication projects. These instructional tools provide foundational steps for young people to become the best freedom leaders for the nation’s future.

The We the Kids innovative weekly radio show offers unique opportunities

The WTK Radio Show on 1180 WFYL.com teaches America’s little-known American history stories.

The programming offers young people one of the best opportunities to be change agents by editing, creating, and developing pro- patriotic shows, which can be a part of a homeschool curriculum. HSLDA (Homeschool Legal Defense Association) acknowledges its Patriotic Leadership Lessons for civics course credit.

Here is an example of some of their programs.

Offers stories for all ages, from 8 to 108

Provides short, educational lessons (with optional, purchasable guide), teaching freedom for kids and grownups.

Highlights documented stories and quotes from our early American history

Makes available Homeschoolers’ Civics Class credits

Offers extracurricular activity for public schools

Prepares streaming shows via WeTheKids.us

WTK’s Fuel for Freedom is Sacrifice and Devotion to America’s Children and Parent Patriots

Without vision, the people will perish.

Proverbs 29:18 “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”

Millions of American moms and dads have to be wondering why their children seem beaten into total mental submission after CRT, vaccine, and mask mandates. Parents are witnessing the truth that liberal political woke mainstream pundits, and Biden’s DOJ labeling parents as domestic terrorists paralyze hope in their children.

Parents can play an integral part in developing their children’s ability to become active freedom advocates for themselves and others. Instead of being the type of parent, their child sees as a constant expert complainer. The We The Kids non-profit program shows how you and your child can work to protect the next generation from this negativism.

For parents who have been searching for American patriotism classes, the wait is over.

WTK Patriotic Leadership Lessons have the approval of HSLDA (Homeschool Legal Defense Association) for civics course credit. HSDLA believes that “Children should learn in ways that meet their needs. And that you want the best for your child.”

WTK president Frazier emphasized,

“We are a group of Christ-believing authors, journalists, attorneys, business owners, businessmen and women, living historians, teachers, parents, and their kids of all ages who love America! Many of our volunteers, such as Lydia Nuttall, Marc Urbach, Debbie Jones, and Carole Pearce, have all donated countless hours of their precious personal time each week to helping We The Kids reach more kids in America — I believe this is what America was built on! Hard work and never giving up!”

Tomorrow’s freedom needs support from America’s patriots who value children’s future.

The NAACP2021: No More Canceled People strongly supports We The Kids patriotic parents and kids. It joins with Patriotic Switch to build faith and freedom financial support for WTK and other related programs and Christian causes.

The time for supporting future freedom for the nation’s children is now. America and the world need each child’s voice, involvement, training, and abilities to be ready and not wait on the sideline or endlessly playing a computer game. The threat to freedom’s future is real, and it is not a game. We The Kids has been kept together by Frazier on a shoestring budget, but freedom demands more from patriots.

The proceeds go to funding the WTK radio program and WTK Liberty Players. Frazier stated, “We have kids from all over the United States with their families participating in WTK, including our newest group of kids, Boy Scouts of America Troop 881 in Virginia.”

Below is a list highlighting current programs a couple of future programs waiting to launch:

WTK KBN See Action News kid reporters interviewing History Mystery Guests

The We The Kids Liberty Players and their families broadcast from their homes all over the United States

WTK History Trackers Across America Home School Program (accredited) Teaching history from primary source documentation Teaching material and videos with Living Historians Goal is to have scholarship funding for WTK Kids

WTK radio program on 1180 WFYL, which goes along with our home-school program

WTK TV programs

Sea Quest Kids 3 day boat building

WTK pledge groups using Red Skelton pledge

Adding Loving Liberty Broadcasting, Salt Lake City

The We The Kids Radio Show is based on author Lydia Nuttall’s teaching manual, “Forgotten American Stories: Celebrating America’s Constitution.” In addition, “Forgotten American Stories: Celebrating America’s Constitution is also used for their We The Kids History Trackers Across America homeschool program.

Her book has been endorsed by senators, teachers, and parents. It also received a Certificate of Excellence from the Utah State Board of Education.

It is why, when We The Kids Radio Show won a 2021 AND 2022 Award of Excellence from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasting for Outstanding Radio Public Affairs Program out of 480 entrants, it was not a fluke!

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” – Benjamin Franklin.