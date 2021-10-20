Was Event 201 a Dress Rehearsal for the Covid-19 “Plandemic?”

WASHINGTON: Many people do not know a “Global Pandemic Exercise” was held on October 18th of 2019. It was hosted by none other than the Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation and was titled “Event 201“. Bill Gates, who, together with his wife, run the richest and most powerful foundation in the world.

The event called on the establishment of a “Pandemic Emergency Board.” In the first minute of the opening of this “fictional” exercise, Tom Inglesby of Johns Hopkins University proclaims,

“We are at the start of what looks like it will be a severe pandemic and there are problems that are emerging that can only be solved by global business and governments working together.”

“EVENT 201” – GrazingTheSurface





It is interesting that when the Covid-19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020, Bill Gates would deny such an exercise ever took place, much less that he was its host.

What makes it so interesting is there were countless videos and news reports of the event all over the world via the Internet. On April 12, 2020, Gates said in a BBC interview,

“Now here we are. We didn’t simulate this, we didn’t practice, so both the health policies and economic policies, we find ourselves in uncharted territory.”

Good thing you remembered and took notes during the Communications policies section of Event 201, right Bill? Because you sure remembered to lie your ass off, didn’t you?

Event 201 was hosted by Johns Hopkins University

The event was a simulation of a supposed fictional corona pandemic. It was played out in a series of four role-playing simulations with very high-ranking participants.

Or was it really a pre-briefing for what was about to come?

Participants of both the private and public sectors were presented with fictional; scenarios. Fiction that became truth within six months. They worked to establish an action plan for each of the different scenarios.

There are official videos of the four meeting scenarios and a best-of-video scenario presentation recap. The videos contain discussions by the participants who are supposedly members of an imaginary pandemic control council just in role play.

Or were they?

From the “Event 201” program webpage:

“The exercise consisted of pre-recorded news broadcasts, live “staff” briefings, and moderated discussions on specific topics. These issues were carefully designed in a compelling narrative that educated the participants and the audience.”

“Event 201: A Global Pandemic Exercise”

The four scenarios of Event 201 were broken down as:

Medical Countermeasures (MCM) Discussion

Trade and Travel Discussion

Finance Discussion

Communications Discussion

“Event 201” video recaps

Of all the areas above, the one that seemed to be of most concern was the one on manipulation of public opinion under the Communications Discussion.

Control of public opinion is the most intriguing one, as it helps to put in perspective the propaganda posing as news we experience today. One participant said Bill Gates is funding work on computer algorithms to comb through the information on the Internet (search engines and social media platforms) to control the information people are provided.

Or as he might say,

“…providing information the public can trust free of misinformation.”

Really? Has anybody provided us with more misinformation than Dr. Anthony Fauci?

(Credit is to be given to Norbert Haering is a German commentator who also writes in English for connecting the dots on the above paragraph.)

Two other heroes of exposing the conspiracy of Bill Gates and the pandemic are Dr. Judy Mikovits and Dr. David Martin.

Virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits made claims in 2020 that the new Covid-19 coronavirus was being wrongly blamed for too many deaths. According to the mainstream media working to smear her, she even made an assertion about the virus that it is “activated” by face masks.

Her reference was that during the Spanish flu of some 100 years previous people were urged to not wear masks. It was determined that masks were killing more people from bacterial pneumonia than were being saved from the Spanish flu.

Dr. Mikovits also went on to accuse Dr. Anthony Fauci, of being responsible for the deaths of millions during the early years of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

Fauci was a lead researcher on a way to combat the HIV/AIDS pandemic, however, treatment has still not been identified.

In the article, FRAUD FAUCI: Turns Out The Doctor Has A Long Record Of Withholding Vital Treatments:

“In the height of the AIDS epidemic in the late 1980a, Dr. Anthony Fauci was already the head of infectious diseases at the National Institute of Health (NIH) and was tasked with managing the outbreak and spread of HIV. To say he did a poor job of that is perhaps the understatement of the century.

Despite his repeated failures in managing pandemics, Dr. Fauci has somehow clung to power for the better part of 40 years repeating the same mistakes over and over again.”

Fauci has had a long career as head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and a prominent member of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force.

Dr. David Martin also had his take on the Covid-19 pandemic to support Dr. Mikovits.

He did a deep dive of patents and found multiple connections between Dr. Fauci and both the pandemic and its related cures of supposed vaccines.

He was a key figured in the documentary movie “Plandemic”, which came out to, “expose the scientific and political elite who run the scam that is our global health system.”

Plandemic – the Documentary

As proof of Bill Gates Event 201 Communications scenario being the real deal, YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms immediately took down the video because of what they said were “inaccuracies”.

The video is available on the Plandemic website as well as other platforms of the web. Many alternative sources such as “BitChute.com” and “Banned.Video” are now offered by patriots looking to assure free speech from the gatekeepers of propaganda.

While the nameless, feckless fake fact-checkers do their best to discredit people like Doctors Mikovits and Martin, the fact of the matter is they prove themselves wrongful idiotic shills of the globalists with each review they post.

The movie “Plandemic” received a European Independent Film Gold Award! From the Plandemic website:

“The first installment of PLANDEMIC, a 26-minute documentary featuring celebrated virologist Judy Mikovits, has been seen by over one billion people worldwide, setting a historic record. The premiere of PLANDEMIC 2 (aka INDOCTORNATION) featuring white-collar crime investigator, Dr. David Martin, also set a world record with 2 million viewers attending the global Livestream.

The two-part series was declared ‘debunked’ by critics all over the world. In the name of science and public safety, the gatekeepers of free speech took unprecedented measures to censor the information they called ‘dangerous conspiracy theory.’ “

When Dr. Mikovits made the bold claim that COVID-19 was manipulated in a lab, she was smeared as ‘crazy.’ When Dr. Martin exposed the patents and paper trail proving that Dr. Fauci was funding dangerous gain of function research at the Wuhan Lab, critics laughed.

Today, the critics are no longer laughing.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark is “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

