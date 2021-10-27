VAXXED and VAXXED II, the most censored documentaries ever

WASHINGTON: In 2016 an independent documentary film was released titled “VAXXED: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe.” And the film is gaining a new audience due to the current vaccine mandates happening around the world. The first 90-minute documentary explores whether the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is responsible for a rise in children developing autism. Furthermore, it claims the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has evidence of this link, but allegedly hid or destroyed the data.

Researcher, Brian Hooker, is featured in the film talking about how he re-analyzed the CDC data and discovered the link the CDC tried to hide.

It is to be noted, educators around the world have seen an unexplainable increase in autistic students without explanation over their years in education. See chart below. Whether this is due to better screening, testing, and diagnoses, or more children receiving the vaccine has not been determined one way or the other.





In 2013 scientist, Dr. William Thompson told Dr. Brian Hooker that the CDC had omitted from its final MMR report. That the critical data revealed an unmistakable causal relationship between the vaccine and autism. Dr. Hooker recorded the phone calls during which Thompson confirmed confidential data that his CDC colleagues had destroyed, but that Thompson had secretly saved and was now sharing.

At the same time, Big Pharma and the CDC are claiming there is no scientific basis to the claims made by the film.

Pharmaceutical companies and the CDC say the MMR vaccine is considered an extremely safe and effective vaccine to protect children and our community from significant and potentially serious illnesses caused by measles, mumps, and rubella.

VAXXED was written and directed by a former British gastroenterologist Andrew Wakefield. Wakefield now lives in the United States and is said to be dating Australian supermodel Elle Nancy Macpherson. Macpherson today is known as a businesswoman, television host, and actress. She became famous for her record five cover appearances for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the 1980s.

Because Wakefield holds a patent for a measles-only vaccine he did not disclose, he was struck off the U.K. Medical Register for unethical research and fraudulent behavior. Wakefield was found to be working for attorneys suing the MMR vaccine manufacturers to further his own version of a measles-only vaccine.

In 2016, a media firestorm erupted at the Tribeca Film Festival when the film was abruptly censored amid pressure from pro-pharmaceutical interests and the CDC.

This only served to catapult the movie to popularity in response to media silence on CDC whistleblower, Dr. William Thompson. Thompson had admitted to fraud on a pivotal vaccine safety study.

Actor Robert De Niro, who has an autistic son lobbied to put the film on the schedule for the Tribeca Film Festival. Several days later, he said he had a change of heart.

“My intent in screening this film was to provide an opportunity for conversation around an issue that is deeply personal to me and my family,” he said in a statement. “But after reviewing it over the past few days with the Tribeca Film Festival team and others from the scientific community, we do not believe it contributes to or furthers the discussion I had hoped for.”

De Niro, whose then-wife believed that vaccinations had been a factor in their son’s diagnosis of autism was at odds with De Niro after the film festival caved and pulled VAXXED from their lineup.

Later, De Niro said he endorsed VAXXED in several television appearances and suggested, “Everyone should see this film and make up their own mind.”

Producer Polly Tommey began to live-stream some of the immense volumes of parents lining up outside the movie theaters with vaccine injury stories to share. The crowd to be silenced as the movie gained notoriety and became a worldwide trending topic going viral to sold-out theater audiences all over the world.

In 2019, the sequel to the first VAXXED film was released as “VAXXED II: The People’s Truth.”

In the second film producer Tommey and her team travel over 50,000 miles in America and around the world in a “VAXXED NATION” bus. On the Vaxxed bus are over 7,000 signatures from people impacted by vaccines and autism. They interview parents and doctors with nothing to gain and everything to lose exposing the vaccine injury epidemic and asking the critical thinking question, “Are vaccines really as safe and effective as we’ve been told?”

Interestingly, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is a producer for VAXXED II. “This film is a reality check for our democracy.” says Kennedy who is the chairman of the World Mercury Project a nonprofit organization to “ban all uses of mercury on a global level.” His group states that mercury is the second most toxic element on Earth.

In a recent interview with Healthline, Kennedy said:

“I was litigating and managing around 30 cases against coal-fired power plants, principally focusing on mercury emissions. I had learned a lot about mercury toxicity. I was going around the country speaking on the issue and I began running into women who would tell me that if I was truly interested in mercury exposures to children that I needed to look at thimerosal in vaccines … As I began reading the science, I was struck by the huge delta between what the actual science said and how it was being presented by the press and the public health regulators … It made me angry that they were continuing the practice of injecting children with neurotoxins.”

Interestingly both the 2016 movie “VAXXED: from Cover-Up to Catastrophe”, and its 2019 sequel “VAXXED II: The People’s Truth ” were widely available for rent or sale on the Internet. Now, however, it is becoming ever more difficult to find them.

One of the problems of the medical fact-checkers these days is they are largely funded by Big Pharma. The CDC in America is an example. The CDC used to be funded by taxpaying dollars of WE, THE PEOPLE. Now it is funded by “donations” from Big Pharma that keep them going. The problem with this is it leads to misinformation (AKA lying) by these organizations. Take for example this recent quote,

“Estimates from the Global Burden of Disease Study (GBDS) indicate that globally 62.2 million people are currently affected by autism spectrum disorder. The proportion of children with autism has not changed significantly over the last decade.”

Really GBDS? REALLY? Take a look at that chart above and get back to us!

People simply want to be allowed informed consent about what they allow put inside their bodies. They want the right of choice and by law, that right has not and will not be taken away! If you want to see the films, go to the Vaxxed website and order the DVDS.