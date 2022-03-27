TRUTH Social update: Trying to use the app? Or invest? Good luck

WASHINGTON – It’s time for a TRUTH Social update. Just over a month ago – February 22, 2022 to be exact – I posted an article announcing the availability of the all-new TRUTH Social app. That’s Donald Trump’s exciting new social networking site. The TRUTH Social app was destined, it was said, to replace Twitter and its censorious leftist fellow travelers forever for a constantly growing legion of banned conservative (former) Twitter posters. Potential users flocked to Apple’s App Store to sign up.

At the time of the app’s announcement, it was only available for the iPhone via Apple’s App Store. (Still the case, unfortunately.) Learning this, I stopped trying to find it for the Mac and attempted to download the TRUTH app for the iPhone. At which point, my long (and continuing) quest for TRUTH began.

And, alas, continues with no apparent end in sight.

Not the kind of TRUTH Social update I was hoping to write

In my February 22 article, I recounted my experiences in attempting to get the TRUTH Social app up and running on my iPhone. Here's a partial recap of that experience.





As if by magic, very soon after my apparently ineffective attempt to download the app,

“I did actually find the Truth Social app already downloaded on my iPhone, which, apparently, is the platform where Truth Social will initially materialize. After a couple of kludgey attempts to log onto the app [itself], it seemed that my initial registration hadn’t given me log-in privileges, only putting me into the queue to do so.

“Ultimately, I was able to create an account via the iPhone. At present, new accounts can opt for news and update downloads. But the current version of the app provides no actual functionality. Yet. [Apparently], beta testers, however chosen, have been able to work with the app for roughly the past week.

“In other words, accessing the Truth Social app, or at least creating an account at the site, is about all one can do at this point. Doing so puts you in another queue, a “waitlist.” As they work down the waitlist and get to your number, presumably, you’ll be allowed into whatever portion of the app is ready to go. Little by little.”

Well, it’s March 26, and that preliminary assessment proved a bit optimistic.

Hence, this rather negative TRUTH Social update. One I wish I didn’t have to write.

While I’ve discussed my perpetual waiting list issue with a couple of users who HAVE gotten into the app, to this day, when I log on, I still find myself stuck on the waiting list. At least as of today’s TRUTH Social update. The 3 icons that allegedly provide functionality provide only disfunctionality on my iPhone, which, BTW, is running the latest iOS system software. A similar page appears below, courtesy of World-Wire.com, whose latest info appears just below.

So can we bypass the nonsense and get past the TRUTH Social app waitlist NOW?

In a recent article entitled “Truth Social Waitlist: How To Get Account Approve Faster,” World-Wire presents a seemingly simple way to finally break through the TRUTH Social impasse and get your account – and functionality – up and running.

“This is a very simple and straightforward process, and it will only take 2 minutes of your time.

Open TruthSocial app You will get a pop saying, ” Verify your account via SMS and you are one step closer.”

“P.S : If you are not getting this pop up then go to App store, look for truth social app, if needs update then update it. You can also reinstall the app too.

All you have to do is enter your phone number, and that’s it. Your account will be approved within four to five business days.”

One remaining caveat:

“Note: At the moment, TruthSocial only accepts phone numbers from the United States. Numbers from other countries will not work.”

But wait! There’s more! (Unfortunately)

That info looked great. But maybe not for me. I logged into my “account” as usual, but received the same popup illustrated above. As usual, without any further functionality. Clicking on the appropriate icons that should have worked… well, they didn’t. As usual.

So, I went to phase 2, checked the iPhone App Store for an update and discovered there was one. I chose “update” and, in less than 30 seconds, it updated the app.

Next, I tried to access the “Verify your account via SMS” routine again. Unfortunately, once again, *(crickets).*

Alternatively, since I couldn’t get the app out of my Library to completely delete it, I couldn’t go with the ground-up re-install World-Wire had advised in its P.S. In other words, I’m still where I was on February 22. Other articles have advised contacting the TRUTH Social “staff” via email, assuring their readers that this got TRUTH to respond, getting them up and running on the app, apparently within a 3-day window.

TRUTH staffers? TRUTH help desk. Do they exist?

As of today, I continue to search in vain for any way to contact the TRUTH staff. I appear to lack the right inside connections here. Or something. No link, no email, no nothing.

I believe that my current situation vis-à-vis the TRUTH Social app is the current rule rather than the exception. This site clearly remains not even remotely ready for prime time.

Now that’s okay early in the lifecycle of all manner of software programs and apps. Problem is, this sort of sloppiness usually occurs internally under a tight, closely controlled beta-testing regimen. Startup programs and apps always launch — internally — in beta versions riddled with ultimately fixable issues. It’s just that in a normal world, you don’t ballyhoo your exciting software and encourage the public to get on board until and unless you come fully prepared to give the public a rewarding and useful experience. TRUTH (the organization) should have never trumpeted this app to the public until it proved ready for all comers.

The TRUTH Social app: Not really ready for prime time

As duly noted in an online article recently posted by Denver’s ABC News Channel 7.

“While it’s hard to tell the authenticity of interactions on the app and see how robust the conversations are without being able to get in and view what’s happening ahead of the waitlist, the Daily Beast reported on some numbers released by the web traffic analysis site SimilarWeb which showed a sharp drop in traffic after the app’s Presidents’ Day launch. “According to their data, Truth Social had what was described as a sharp spike in users at around 2 million daily visits to the site, when it was first launched. Then the numbers dropped to an average of about 300,000 daily visits. “As the Daily Beast and Business Insider reported, data has shown that competitors like Gab and Gettr are doing better so far, with the latter launched by one of Trump’s former top aides Jason Miller. And Gab was even reportedly banned by Apple and Google.”

Granted, you can’t expect either ABC or the Daily Beast to present a favorable assessment of anything affiliated with Donald J. Trump. That said, I worked in the software biz for a considerable period of time. And what you see quoted above certainly looks and feel like objective truth for me. You simply do not waste your initial marketing budget on something that simply does not work for the average user or customer.

Why market something that’s just not ready for the public?

The TRUTH folks did openly crow about the huge number of signups TRUTH logged in the days after this long-awaited app launched. But, as new users failed to get even close to functionality over the last month, interest in TRUTH has clearly waned, and the TRUTH app / site loses potential users every single day now. The creators of TRUTH continue to marketed the app as an exciting, breakthrough social networking startup. But as of right now, it looks and feels like another Silicon Valley “unicorn” company bust.

How can the botched launch of the TRUTH Social app prove a positive for its now wobbly SPAC “IPO”?

The negative atmosphere I’ve chronicled above also threatens TRUTH’s allegedly forthcoming virtual stock IPO via the DWAC (Digital World Acquisition Corp.) SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company), which is currently listed under that symbol on the NASDAQ.

After an initial peak of ~$125 per share not long after the TRUTH / DWAC arrangement was publicized last fall, DWAC’s shares collapsed into the $40 range before rocketing back up last week to the mid-$90 per share range.

As of COB Friday, March 25, the week TRUTH had been rumored (once again) to be ready for prime time, DWAC shares quickly dropped back to the mid-$60 range before staggering back up a bit to close in the low $70 per share range.

That’s not a good look. And it indicates that once-excited TRUTH Social investors are becoming wary of what’s starting to look like a long-shot deal.

Is the success of TRUTH Social simply delayed a bit. Or are we looking for a Hail Mary pass?

Frankly, while I remain an unabashed Trump supporter, I’m starting to lose enthusiasm for his social media alternative venture. It has all the hallmarks of something that’s running on a shoestring budget. Either that, or its tech staff managed to achieve the level of incompetency we routinely see in the current disastrous excuse of a Biden “Administration.” In any event, the developing disaster that TRUTH Social may represent doesn’t augur well for the success of this crucial Trump venture, which could very well pivot the entire Republican Party closer to true conservatism than it’s ever been in Election 2022.

Time to look at existing alternatives to the Truth Social app?

With this election year now in full swing, shadow-banned, deplatformed or otherwise exiled former Twitter and Facebook users may be better off if they stop waiting for the virtual Godot, aka TRUTH Social, and instead signing up for and getting active on sites like GETTR, MeWe or Gab. These sites and others are already robust and up and running, so far. And with minimal technical issues.

That’s particularly true of Gab, although many potential users tend to avoid it, given its strong (and unfashionable) Christian tilt of that site. But that’s an issue for another column.

At any rate, the longer TRUTH Social keeps screwing with both its code and its nonexistent user experience, the more likely it is to fail. Which is too bad, big time.

TRUTH Social is, at least on paper, the biggest and best chance for conservatives to flock to a potentially robust, potentially massive alternative to the pathetic nest of radical Marxist, globalist and woke-ist social networking and search giants that the Silicon Valley Combine has become. Which is why it’s disconcerting, to say the least, to see it slowly sinking in the 21st Century LaBrea Tar Pit of history, along with America’s one-time democratic republic.