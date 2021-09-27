The Testimonies Project: Israeli vaccine documentary is shocking

WASHINGTON: Israel leads the world in vaccinations. By now we are all familiar with the standard mainstream news cut and paste testimony pieces whereby citizens come into your news and say something like, “I am so glad I got the Covid vaccine or I would probably be dead by now.” Contrary to those “testimonies” a documentary out of Israel is giving insight into the side effects of the Pfizer Covid-19. The Testimonies Project is the creation of Avital and her intent is to provide a platform for anyone who has been harmed by the Covid-19 vaccines to ensure their voices are heard as they are not heard in the Israeli media. Sound familiar?

The 37 participants of the film talk about their own personal serious injuries, disabilities, hospitalization, as well as experiences of family members or acquaintances who have died from these ‘vaccines’. They want to tell their story and show the risks of taking the experimental ‘vaccine’.

From the video description:

“The Testimonies Project was created to provide a platform for all those who were affected after getting the covid-19 vaccines, and to make sure their voices are heard, since they are not heard in the Israeli media. We hope this project will encourage more and more people to tell their story.”

The Israelis are reporting adverse effects from the Covid-19 vaccines because their government is not. The website shows the video in Hebrew with subtitles in English. There are 37 people who offer testimony in the main video with shorter videos available in each of the 7 sub-categories above.





As far as social media goes, they have their video on Rumble and YouTube as well as a Facebook page. The website encourages people to report their vaccine experiences with side effects from the vaccines.

The organization categorizes the side effects as:

Heart Problems

Neurological

Vaginal Bleeding

Blood Clots

Inflammations

Skin Problems

Disease Outbreak

MOVIE INTRO:

Testimony 1 (Middle-Aged Man):

What can I tell you. Your son goes to sleep and in the morning you find him dead. It’s horrible.

Testimony 2 (Middle-Aged Woman):

I can’t describe it. He life was hanging by a thread. A 34-year-old who was perfectly healthy. Now she’s 100% disabled.

Testimony 3 (Young Man):

Suddenly one bright day I’m hospitalized for a week. Suddenly I have heart disease. I’m 27. I’ve worked all my life. How is this happening to me right now?

Testimony 4 (Middle-Aged Woman):

It’s a disaster. An International disaster. We’re lab rats. That’s the truth.

Testimony 5 (Young Woman):

I had an abortion. The walls and stairs (of her apartment) were covered in blood.

Testimony 6 (Young Man):

I have no illness background and suddenly two midlife strokes? I am honestly just waiting for the third one to end it.

Testimony 7 (Middle-Aged Woman):

Today I really don’t want anything. (Is crying and appears to have Bell’s Palsy in her face.) I want to get back to how I was. And it will never happen.

The Testimonies Project

“Hello. My name is Avital and I’m a mother of two boys. In the past months, I’ve been talking about more and more people I know who experienced adverse effects shortly after receiving the Pfizer shot. I also noticed that no news company, journalist, reporter or anyone investigated these events thoroughly and published data.

Then they started administering this experimental vaccine to our children. That’s when I decided to take on this task. I read thousands of testimonies and spoke to hundreds of people. Most of them, due to hostility around this subject, were afraid to be exposed. Eventually, I was able to reach the brace ones who agreed to be exposed. Here are their testimonies.”

Painfully little is available about this lady ‘Avital’ and her ‘The Testimonies Project’. What we did find is in the last 48 hours this video is going viral around the world:

America’s Frontline Doctors posted the video to their website. Communities Digital News has reported on that organization and their work and ongoing litigation in this matter previously. (America’s Frontline Doctors Sue Fauci and the Feds)

Dr. Robert Malone, MD, a fierce critic of the Covid-19 vaccinations came out on social media after the movie’s release stating,

“NEVER forget this. Our governments are mandating this be done to us. And they are hiding from the consequences of their illegal actions, done to us in the name of ‘the common good.'”

A Bit Chute move maker who goes by the handle of ‘BasedGamer’ offers a video critical of the mainstream media. He alleges that the media ignoring this story are guilty of taking Big Pharma payoffs to remain quiet.

‘THE TESTIMONIES PROJECT – ISRAELIS REPORTING VACCINE ADVERSE EVENTS HERE BECAUSE GOVERNMENT DOESN’T’ – BASEDGAMER



Avital’s video is seen on the ‘The COVID World’ website which states:

“The COVID World is a non-partisan, non-profit, independent organization. Our mission is to give a voice to alleged victims and survivors of adverse effects from the COVID-19 vaccines, for which we believe there is not enough attention. We provide you with information to investigate and arrive at your own conclusions.

The information contained on this Site is intended to convey general information. It should not be construed as legal advice or opinion. The COVID World will be as objective as possible in its reporting.

This Site may contain information that was posted elsewhere before, whether in whole or in part. This may include embedded content (e.g. videos, images, articles, etc.). This collection of information is intended to help the general public with easy referencing. This Site exists in part for that purpose.”

If you have a Covid-19 vaccine adverse effect to report, you need to contact your doctor, or emergency room, immediately.

Thereafter you or your doctor may also contact the following:

America’s Frontline Doctors

The Covid World

Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)

Note: This article is not intended as Medical Advice and is for your information only.

