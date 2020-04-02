The mainstream media’s silly pillow fight with Mike Lindell and God

WASHINGTON: Michael Lindell has lefties in the fake-news media screaming into their pillows. It happened after the My Pillow founder appeared at President Donald Trump’s daily Wuhan flu press conference last Monday. Lindell was there to deliver some very good news announcing that his factories would be shifting to make Personal Protection Equipment to help America’s first responders fighting the COVID-19

God, country, and Trump

Lindell, and the President, getting into trouble when the openly Christen Lindell called on God to protect America and give the President strength.

“We’ve dedicated 75 percent of my manufacturing [facilities] to produce [medical] cotton facemasks… by Friday, I want to be up to 50,000 a day,” said Lindell. “Thank you, Mr. President, for your call to action, which has empowered companies like My Pillow to help our nation to win this invisible war.”

Then Lindell turned to Trump.

“Now, I wrote something off the cuff, If I can read this.”

“God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives. A nation had turned its back on God. And I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word… read our Bibles and spend time with our families.

“Our president gave us so much hope just a few short months ago. We had the best economy, the lowest unemployment, with wages going up. It was amazing. With our great president, vice president, and this administration… and all the great people praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that’s stronger and safer than ever.”

Needless to say, Lindell’s praise of God and Trump proved too much to bear for members of the media.

Capitalist hope and change

CNN’s Bill Weir, the news network’s chief climate correspondent, tweeted:

“Michael Lindell recently put up $1,000,000 to bankroll an anti-abortion film which includes a cameo of the My Pillow founder bulldozing a former Planned Parenthood office.”

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi added:

“Pillow company founder Michael Lindell, who has donated more than $200,000 to Trump’s campaigns & associated committees, praised Trump for bringing God back into the public square.”

Velshi linked to a story by NBC’s Jonathan Allen, who wrote:

“Monday’s showcase, which represents the heart of the president’s daily communication to the public on efforts to combat the coronavirus, signaled a massive escalation of his message that he and his friends in the private sector will save America out of the goodness of their hearts.”

Like getting hit in the face with a pillow

There is nothing so irritating to the left than seeing a free people work together, of their own volition, to solve a national crisis. And it was Trump’s skillful use of the presidential bully pulpit that rallied America’s formidable capitalist muscle.

And he did so while ignoring advice from Democrats and the pointless pontificators of the media. Especially their calls to employ extra-constitutional means to command, ala Mussolini and FDR, American manufacturers to produce medical equipment.

These geniuses never thought a pillow factory would remake itself – and so quickly – to help in the fight against an “invisible enemy.” That’s because they only see America’s free and dynamic business culture as the red meat on which parasitical government feeds.

The leader of these fools, the editorial board of the New York Times, isn’t very fond of American capitalism.

Bernie’s old-time commie religion

They recently praised old Bolshevik Bernie Sanders because his “ideas that were once labeled radical… are now mainstream, and may attract voters who helped elect Mr. Trump in 2016.”

Years ago, when Sanders was asked about the all-too-familiar bread lines seen in socialist backwaters, he famously said,

“People are lining up for food. That is a good thing! In other countries, people don’t line up for food. The rich get the food and the poor starve to death.”

Under Venezuela’s authoritarian democratic socialism, they’re still lining up and waiting… waiting… and waiting. They wait for socialism’s promised miracle: making something appear from nothing. Before waiting, and waiting.

But there are those, like capitalist and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell, who believe in a higher authority than Jovian government and its slavishly devoted high priests in the press.

Ants at the picnic

The focus of Lindell’s faith is the man who fed a multitude by a miracle:

“As evening approached, the disciples came to him and said, ‘This is a remote place, and it’s already getting late. Send the crowds away, so they can go to the villages and buy themselves some food.’

“Jesus replied, ‘They do not need to go away. You give them something to eat.’

“‘We have here only five loaves of bread and two fish,’ they answered.

“‘Bring them here to me,’ he said.

“And he directed the people to sit down on the grass. Taking the five loaves and the two fish and looking up to heaven, he gave thanks and broke the loaves. Then he gave them to the disciples, and the disciples gave them to the people.

“They all ate and were satisfied, and the disciples picked up twelve basketfuls of broken pieces that were left over.

“The number of those who ate was about five thousand men, besides women and children.” ~ Matthew 14.

It’s clear more people believe in that Biblical miracle by a God who prizes freedom above obedience than those from a phony religion preached by Sanders and the Times. Those whose caricature religion requires blood from the most innocent as sacrifice… and their fetal parts for sale. The charlatans who arrogantly demand unquestioned obedience as payment for their failed parlor tricks.

The ones who bristle at all authority outside their tiny, myopic realm. Fools who fail to see they are uninvited ants at a cosmic picknick.

Tope Image: My Pillow founder Mike Lindell speaks to reporters in the Rose Garden. Fox Business screen capture.