Patriots moving under the radar of the government and Big Tech, for now

As more and more people, organizations, businesses, and ideas are censored, or in the current vernacular-“canceled”- those who know the lessons of history can read the signs. They can see the subtle changes in the government as it changes into a totalitarian edifice designed to destroy the populace.

The pastor and German poet Martin Niemoller wrote this upon reflection after having been arrested by the Nazis and spending seven years in concentration camps.

Niemoller’s words should be a warning to us today:

First, they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

​Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me.

The psycholinguistics of canceling important words connecting us to our human condition and “erasing” people, goes along with impoverishing and starving the target population. It happened in ancient times to those who were conquered. After the battles, those who survived were most often forced into slavery and forbidden to utter aloud the names of their vanquished rulers and kin. They were made to serve and were often brutalized for sport. Escape was punishable by death.





In countries with “supreme rulers,” supreme ruling families or dictators, only one narrative and concurrently aligned “opinions” are permitted. As if it weren’t enough to silence them and arrest them, public humiliation, shaming them and their family members, is part of the “correction” (punishment).

As Orwell writes in 1984,

“You must love Big Brother. It is not enough to obey him: you must love him.”

North Korea, China, Cuba, and Iran are examples of nations with this form of control over their population.

Disappearing Dissent

Cancel Culture has quickly spread from being a form of cyberbullying to an actual cyber threat. It has escalated from an army of bots posting denigrating comments and sheep-like responses from “influencers”, to devouring a “targeted person” online. Gargantuan tech companies can completely deplatform an individual, company, organization, or even entire news networks (an example is Sky News Australia) for no apparent reason except the political bias of the “fact-checker”, the CEO, or the bots. (Their Only Option is to Censor Us – Canada Free Press)

Comedy, parody, or simple teasing is no longer allowed from certain individuals, bands, rappers, commentators.

A recent example is YouTube taking down both Steven Crowder (comedian) and the band FiveTimesAugust, for their music video entitled: “Sad Little Man” about Fauci and “I Will Not Be Leaving Quietly” about protesting the “mandates” across the planet.

These two videos may be canceled again on YouTube. However, they are safely stored on Rumble. For now out of reach of Government censors.

This insidious form of censorship is effectively shutting down freedom of expression, and freedom of public and private discourse. While blasting the foundations of our Republic and the democratic process. Within a few hours, you, your company and your followers and clients can be “condemned” and shoved into the “digital gulag” never to be viewed online again.

You become an “unperson”.

As Stefan Molyneux says,

“Disappearing you digitally is practice for actual extermination.”

Molyneux’s podcasts are now found at “Freedomain“.

The governments of the world no longer need to have patrols or spies to surveil you and find a reason to “punish” you for your speech, thoughts, or actions.

We are doing the watching/monitoring for them.

As Julian Assange points out:

“Big Brother is home. He is installed in the item you just dragged home from the Apple store.” (Spy phones)

Big tech no longer allows domains of true freedom of speech. Try expressing free speech now…at your peril.

Calls for gulags/re-education camps

Calls for “re-educating”, “shaming” and “canceling” Republicans, Libertarians, President Trump, his family, his employees, and his supporters are made from those following in the footsteps of all the above totalitarian regimes.

Moreover, general counsel, an attorney for PBS (Public Broadcasting System) Michael Beller, declared,

“We go for all the Republican voters. Homeland Security will take their children away. And we’ll put them (Republican’s children) in re-education camps.”

​Only because he was caught on tape in a sting operation by Project Veritas, did he resign.

The fact that it is happening in the United States of America, a country touted as the “leader of the free world” should be horrifying to all.

With the exception of the Biden Democrats who strive for the “Great Reset”, the “New World Order,” the creation of a North Korean-style prison planet. It is in North Korea where they punish not only a political opponent, but all future generations, to work camps.

Those who relish controlling others must be delighted at how little resistance they seem to encounter to their plans.

There are now certain “verboten topics”.

If you write, comment, post on social media or discuss in a public forum or podcast about any of these topics, and do not follow the commercial media/government/big tech narrative…expect to be censored, “restricted”, shamed, canceled and even de-platformed.

These include:

Questioning the information on Covid vaccines, mandates, and shutdowns or the numbers of adverse effects (VAERS) being reported. Questioning 2020 election fraud regardless of evidence. Not following the Democrat narrative in regard to January 6. Reviewing the public education system and Critical Race Theory (CRT). Investigations into the Las Vegas shooting. Asking questions or printing evidence of material on Hunter Biden’s laptops as well as his foreign connections. Asking questions, or connecting evidence in regard to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and their guests, such as President Clinton and Bill Gates. Not aligning with the Biden – Democrat climate change narrative.



Liberal Media influencing society with socialist political ideology

Jennifer Rubin, a Washington Post columnist and a “Never Trumper”, tweeted that anyone challenging the 2020 election results should not only be disqualified from holding public office but ostracized from society.

“Any Republican now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society,” she tweeted. “We have a list.”

A democrat “field organizer” went further. He actually defends Stalin and the gulags.

​Kyle Jurek, who was an Iowa field organizer for the Bernie Sanders campaign, said the country will have to “spend billions” on re-education for people that are “Nazified.” Jurek suggested the use of gulags for the “re-education” of Trump supporters and praised political labor camps.

He said gulags have been misunderstood and were actually “a lot better” than described, noting people were paid “a living wage” and allowed conjugal visits.

“There’s a reason Joseph Stalin had gulags, right?” Jurek said. “Actually, gulags were a lot better than what the CIA has told us that they were. Like, people were actually paid a living wage in gulags, they had conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were actually meant for like re-education.”

None of these people have been censured or castigated in the mainstream press.

Data Profiling

You may not realize the United States and China are two countries that already use the NSA (National Security Agency). Both governments have profiles on every citizen, every person in their country. They globally track who uses the internet. All data is mapped out and linked up. The “vaccine passports” are really “data passports”.

Your personal, social, business, religious contacts, groups and organizations, products you buy, medical records, and phone calls, are monitored and stored.

Everyone has a “data profile.”

​Under the wrong leadership, a demand for “lists” based on criteria such as “political party registration” or “religious affiliation” or positions on vaccinations can be compiled with all relevant details in minutes.

Artificial intelligence is swift and without mercy or compassion. Rounding up citizens will be easier than ever.

The NSA knows where you are, who you associate with, how much money you have, and your medical conditions/prescriptions/vaccination status. They don’t need your neighbor to snitch on you as the East German Stasi, Stalinist Russia or Mao encouraged.

William Binney worked for the National Security Agency as a codebreaker for more than 30 years. At a recent conference, he stated:

“…their ultimate goal is total population control.”

It is important to watch this video to understand the agenda:

History repeats and recycles in ways that may not be so obvious.

During the Inquisition, millions of people in different parts of the world were detained, arrested, tortured, and killed simply for not believing in the systems in power in “the correct way.” Or daring to interpret them in a way not fitting the established power’s narrative.

Continual indoctrination, propaganda, and saturation with the narratives combined with public examples of censorship and punitive measures against those who do not comply succeeded in converting millions of people.

Those who did not believe the narrative learned to mime acceptance and keep their views to themselves if they did not want reprisals on their family, friends, and themselves.

They effectively self-censored to survive. They shut themselves up.

The United States of America was founded on the principles of life, liberty, freedom of expression, and the pursuit of happiness. Will we give these up so easily…without a fight?

I, for one, will not. Nor will I go quietly to my own enslavement.

God Bless those who have protected our freedoms.

