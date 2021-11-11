If you win a Pulitzer Prize for journalism that is later discovered to be based on lies, do you have to give it back? That’s a question no one’s asking. Not even the editors at the nation’s so-called “newspaper of record,” The New York Times. US Attorney John Durham’s recent indictments of two Democrat/Clinton associates at the heart of the Russia-collusion conspiracy has all but put a steak in the heart of the four-year, Trump-deranged media narrative.

Every “bombshell” headline, every breathless statement by pearl-clutching Dem pols, every assurance by former US intelligence officials backing the false media narrative, were out-and-out lies.

Lies the Pulitzer committee encouraged and rewarded with its coveted prize. A prize given to the Times for…

“… deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage… of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign.”

Lies fed to it by the NSA, FBI, “retired” British spy Christopher Steele, the DNC, and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

If journalists supposedly dedicated to uncovering truth refuse to renounce their part in promoting a Big Lie, does that make them part of the vast, Deep State/Clinton Russia-collusion conspiracy? And when that same media denounces alternative information sources as “conspiracy theorists” hellbent on spreading “misinformation” and demands their censorship, shouldn’t that same standard apply to them for promoting misinformation about Trump – Russia collusion?

For now, all we hear are crickets. Admissions of journalistic malfeasance take time.

Back in 2003, The New York Times addressed a seven decades-old controversy surrounding the 1932 Pulitzer Prize awarded by its Moscow correspondent, Walter Duranty.

The newspaper acknowledged that Duranty’s glowing reports from Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s communist utopia were…

“… completely misleading, as talking with ordinary Russians might have revealed even at the time. Duranty’s prize-winning articles quoted not a single one – only Stalin, who forced farmers all over the Soviet Union into collective farms and sent those who resisted to concentration camps. Collectivization was the main cause of the famine that killed millions of people in Ukraine, the Soviet breadbasket, in 1932 and 1933 – two years after Duranty won his prize.”

The Times article went on to say it would have given back its ill-gained Pulitzer. Only they did “not have the award in its possession.”

For its part, the Pulitzer committee declined to ask for it back! Saying there “was not clear and convincing evidence of deliberate deception” by Duranty of Stalin’s Ukrainian atrocities.

“Revoking a prize 71 years after it was awarded under different circumstances, when all principals are dead and unable to respond, would be a momentous step and therefore would have to rise to that threshold.”

Disgustingly, the dead referenced by the Pulitzer committee is the deceased Walter Duranty and his dissembling editors at the Times. Not the estimated 10 million Ukrainians whose murders were calculated down to the last shrieks of terror. Murders covered up by Duranty least the Soviet dictator stop feeding him Ukrainian exclusives, like,

“There is no famine or actual starvation nor is there likely to be.”

70 years hence, perhaps the Times will feel the sting of shame for the Pulitzer acknowledgment of its false Trump – Russia collusion narrative. Then they’ll print a mea culpa blaming its reporters for taking Democrat/Deep State propaganda “at face value” and reporting it in a way that was “completely misleading.”

You know, after “all principals are dead and unable to respond.”

