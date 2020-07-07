Netflix Reboots Classic True-Crime Series ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

Netflix continues its development of true-crime shows with their version of “Unsolved Mysteries.” The beloved series originally aired on a handful of networks from 1987-2010. The series brought chills every time you watched it thanks to the familiar intro theme music and the voice of Robert Stack.

This new version has no new host because show creators John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer said they could not find a host that could do as good as the original host Robert Stack.

Netflix brings back the familiar format that included interviews sprinkled in with reenactments and archival footage.





The first episode is about aspiring screenwriter Rey Rivera.

Rivera’s body ended up being discovered at Baltimore’s Belvidere Hotel in 2006, eight days after he disappeared. The police were quick to rule it a suicide. However, the family doubted their conclusion. Meanwhile, the medical examiner ruled the death “undetermined.”

This episode includes interviews with Rey’s mother and brother, a local reporter that followed the case, and a BPD detective who had doubts about the suicide ruling. Rey’s wife Allison took up most of the screentime, going over the timeline of his disappearance as well as describing what Rey was like.

Netflix’s take on ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ works to bring closure and answers

The original Unsolved Mysteries got me obsessed with true crime shows similar to “Unsolved Mysteries.” Having a docuseries that introduces new fans and those unfamiliar with the cases the opportunity to leave comments and provide tips on the show’s website, is something that I believe we need in today’s world.

This allows families of the victims to potentially receive answers and closure.

Crime is a global problem and Netflix acknowledges that

As we have seen Netflix has a major global reach, and this show is no exception. This series will not just take place in the U.S. The production is done in a way that invokes the feelings of the true-crime series that have become familiar with streaming and cable television. Moreover, the series allowed the real-life victims and their families to investigate the deaths and disappearances, stay in the spotlight.

One thing that this new series doesn’t emulate from the original series is anything about the paranormal or supernatural. They also don’t focus on legends like Bigfoot. The series only shares similarities with the original by using unsolved mysteries.

While the show has some minor disappointments, it is definitely worth streaming. The mysteries the new version features are fascinating and viewers can tell the episodes were well-researched with good storytelling.



