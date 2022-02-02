Karmic Justice: CNN boss Jeff Zucker departs from CNN in disgrace

WASHINGTON – CNN’s already battered reputation suffered another bombshell of a direct hit Wednesday. The network’s hard left President and chief propagandist Jeff Zucker resigned from CNN in disgrace in a dazzling pyrotechnic display of extreme karmic justice. His departure was effective immediately.

The downfall of Jeff Zucker: Karmic justice finally prevails

Newsmax reports that Zucker delivered the presumably shocking news of his departure in a memo to network colleagues.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years.”

He continued, “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”





“Zucker, who took over CNN in 2013, makes his exit at a crucial time for CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia, which is in the process of merging with Discovery. The news network also is gearing up for launch of a new streaming service, CNN+, in the Spring.

“Zucker did not name his colleague. But CNN reports that Allison Gollust, the network’s chief marketing officer, revealed in her own memo that she is the person in question and that she is expected to remain with the network.

“‘Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday,’ she wrote, according to the CNN report.

CNN reluctantly fesses up

According to a report posted by CNN itself online, Zucker’s departure, which has actually been rumored for several months, allegedly came as a shocker for some CNN staffers.

“News of Zucker’s resignation left staffers inside the network in shock. Employees at the company learned of his sudden departure in the memo Zucker sent to staff shortly after 11 a.m. ET.

“In an email to staffers sent shortly after Zucker’s, Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia, said, ‘I have accepted Jeff Zucker’s resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide. We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years.’

“Kilar added, ‘We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games… [They remain] prepared for their next chapters.’

“… [Zucker’s] abrupt resignation comes as WarnerMedia is in the process of merging with Discovery. It also comes as CNN plans to launch a streaming service, CNN+, in the Spring.”

Karmic justice delayed: Radar Media actually had most of this story in early January

Interestingly, Radar Media Group (RMG) had owned this story at least since the turn of this year.

RMG wisely (and we suspect correctly) ties this story it in with the earlier reported Chris Cuomo scandal. That bombshell disgrace led to Cuomo’s defenestration earlier this year.

For some reason, RMG’s report didn’t get much circulation when it appeared online January 4, 2022. Perusing the following excerpt makes it easy to see why.

RMG provided juicy background details on the inevitable downfall of Jeff Zucker

“CNN is at the center of its own scandal with its two most senior executives — who made the decision to fire star anchor Chris Cuomo — accused of having a tawdry marriage ending affair.

“Multiple sources have confirmed CNN President Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust, the cable giant’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, have been involved in a clandestine romance dating back years.

“Those sources, including individuals from inside his own network, refused to comment on the record for fear of reprisal.

“… It also calls into question the hypocrisy of Zucker and Gollust who initially stood by Cuomo when it emerged he rushed to the aid of his embattled brother, the former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Gollust, a veteran public relations expert, once worked as the Democratic lawmaker’s communications director, and rumor mongers inside CNN HQ told Radar that her past job with Cuomo and claims of a romantic relationship raise questions about why Zucker initially protected the embattled brothers.”

Will this latest bit of karmic justice cause a sea change at CNN? Most likely not…

Today’s condescending lefty media personalities often forget that even they can end up as prime examples of karmic justice. What goes around still apparently comes around. Even for the high and mighty.

We wonder what the erudite Brian Stelter will have to say about this story Wednesday evening. On the other hand, it might be far more entertaining to wait for YouTube commentator and satirist Mark Dice’s voiceover version of Stelter’s performance. If it ever happens.

Better yet, CNN’s continuing decline and fall might bump the fake-news “scandal” afflicting Spotify and its popular podcaster Joe Rogan off the virtual front page.