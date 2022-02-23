WASHINGTON. “I thought I was going to the northland to stay. South is on my mind, my blues won’t go away.” So sang blues artist Blind Blake in 1934, a favorite of retired US Army Major Jack Reacher. Reacher is the oversized hero of Lee Child’s library of books and whose name is the title of an original 10-part series now streaming on Amazon Prime. A man who bums around the country, traveling town to town like a vagrant, though he prefers the term “hobo.”

Reacher (Alan Richson) finds himself down south in the small town of Margrave, Georgia.

The remote location where the aforementioned blues legend Blind Blake died. Interesting to note, Jack’s brother Joe introduced him to the bluesman, telling him he should “visit Margrave.” Margrave is a company town that isn’t all that friendly to strangers. Especially to a man who conveniently lands in town the same day a body is found. Making Reacher a convenient murder suspect.

Reacher soon discovers that the dead man is (spoiler alert) his older, estranged brother Joe. Reacher discovers Joe was on a secret mission to Margrave. A mission conducted at the behest of the US Secret Service.

Did Joe’s mission involve a presidential assassination plot? Was he dispatched to foil a terrorist conspiracy? Or could the reason harken back to the origins of the Secret Service itself?





This all emerges in the very first episode of Reacher. And will immediately draw you into Child’s tale of a man who has chosen a different path for his life.

Margrave’s multi-millionaire benefactor, Mr. Kliner (Currie Graham) – the oily, silver-tongued owner of corporate conglomerate Kliner Industries – is a prime suspect in Jack Reacher’s mind.

Kliner turned Margrave from a ghost town into a thriving business hub. Neither shop owners, Kliner employees, nor ancillary businesses such as motel operators, wish to cross Kliner. Thus creating a network of spies anxious to report the activities of the strange big man. In Margrave, little happens without Kliner’s knowledge or approval. Kliner has an archetypal spoiled son who is a cross between Brad Pitt and Charles Manson. Junior (Chris Webster) travels with a crew to rival Manson family members in their cruelty and butchery.

But wait. What’s a story without a love interest? Enter Margrave police officer Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald). She catches Reacher’s attention while processing him for fingerprints.

“Sir, if you step over here, I can process you. I’m not asking, sir, I’m telling. But don’t worry, I won’t kick your ass unless you make me.”

She clearly had him at “kick.”

Lucky for this small town, Reacher, a retired military criminal investigator, no longer feel restrained by the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

In fact, he isn’t curbed all that much by the niceties of US law in general or the Miranda protections granted criminal suspects in particular. Reacher is, for want of a better term, a vigilante. And a very skilled and deadly one at that.

Of his brother’s killers, Reacher has no trouble telling Margrave’s chief of detectives,

“I guess I’ll find everybody responsible and kill every last one of them.”

A hulking giant of a man, Reacher’s combat skills are a wonder to behold, whether his weapons are his dinner plate-sized hands, a knife, a handgun, or a simple bicycle wheel. Warning, the over-the-top violence is wince-inducing. Especially the snapping of ankles and gouging out of eyes.

The entertaining consistency to the villains of this story – whether they are members of South American paramilitary death squads, prison gangs, or corrupt small-town police officers – is their belief in the old adage, “The bigger they are, the harder they fall.”

Reacher happily disabuses them of this notion with lightning speed.

In that regard, this realization of author Lee Child’s buffed vengeance machine of 26 novels is the ultimate in guilty pleasures.

Reacher’s is a delicious saga about a man with a lot of scores to settle. And the creators at Amazon Prime are doing justice to those books that fans, new and old, will surely love.

In the very first episode, Reacher shows himself to be a man to be trusted. And who convinces a trusted few in little Margrave, Georgia, to embrace his quest for justice with that tastiest of Italian proverbs, “Revenge is a dish best served cold.”

“Jack Reacher” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

####

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

