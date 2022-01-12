Is Amazon Prime’s ‘Utopia’ an example of art prognosticating Life?

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A short-lived subscription streaming series titled ‘Utopia’ went by the wayside in 2021 apparently for striking a nerve as a sign of “these difficult times.” A drumbeat theme of our pandemic-obsessed mainstream media. Gillian Flynn adapted the British series for Netflix.

Utopia, the series, is the fictional tale of a group of Dystopia comic book fans learning that a sequel exists. The unpublished book, Utopia, carries clues to the future, not in the works but the illustrations.

Utopia – Official Trailer – Amazon Prime Movies





When you begin streaming ‘Utopia’ on Amazon Prime, you see a content warning with an age restriction of a restricted audience of 16 and above. The next thing you notice is a content disclaimer. t informs you that the show is a work of fiction not based on “actual, related, or current events.” Pretty standard cookie-cutter language from any legal department:

“This program is a work of fiction, and not based on actual, related, or current events. It contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.”

As you progress in ‘Utopia,’ you realize it is about a conspiracy unfolding behind a viral pandemic.

You become uncomfortable as you wonder: Which came first; The ‘Utopia’ television series you are watching streamed as fantasy in 2020 or the actual Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020 for real?

‘Utopia’ for Amazon Prime is from a cult British TV series created by Dennis Kelly back in 2013.

It aired in the U.K. from January 15th of 2013 to August 12th of 2014. Kelly also served as an executive producer on the American version made for Amazon Prime. Interestingly, the series never concluded in the U.K., either. While the Brits ran two seasons of the series, additional seasons were canceled.

The most extraordinary problem occurred for the American ‘Utopia’ series, which led to the cancellation of Season 2, and now many Utopia fans are upset.

Season 1 of the show began streaming in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdowns occurred. Amazon Prime immediately posted a disclaimer at the start of the Season 1 episodes and seemingly let Season 1 conclude despite pressures from outsiders. However, one can imagine both politicians and Big Pharma were ringing Amazon’s Jeff Bezos phone off the hook, fearing the show could trigger a national panic. Their fear would have been for this streaming fictional television series creating “vaccine hesitancy” even though the vaccines had not yet come to market.

Besides getting excellent audience numbers, another notable thing about ‘Utopia’ was that it was rated as one of the top shows streamed on Amazon Prime in 2020. Some of the big names in the cast include John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Desmin Borges, Dan Byrd, Ashleigh Lathrop, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Javon Walton. In addition, the series received a nomination for an Art Directors Guild award in 2021.

The plotline of the show centers around a group of fans obsessed with a comic book called ‘Dystopia’ which seems to have been an obscure one-off that drew a cult following.

Utopia seems to know the hidden secrets of a vast conspiracy theory behind every catastrophe of modern history. Connecting over the internet, four fans of ‘Dystopia’ realize they must meet. An unpublished sequel comic book, ‘Utopia,’ has been found in Chicago and is up for private auction to the highest bidder. The four blogging fan friends plan to pool their money to place a bid of $500.

Unfortunately, they’re not the only ones after it. Many wealthier collectors want the unpublished manuscript, as do some ruthless professional killers from a very dark place in the world.

This series will remind many of the 2003 movie, The Da Vinci Code.

Dan Brown’s fictional character Robert Langdon is a symbologist who investigates a code found in Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. The 2,000-year-old story says Jesus was more of a man common than diety. However, those hidden messages disclosed He was not divine and that He and Mary Magdalene secretly were married and conceived a child.

The Da Vinci Code made some Christians angry, whereas Utopia made Big Pharma and their political investors angry.

The ‘Utopia’ series implies the difference between fact and fiction has become so blurred in the world today that it is difficult to understand where one stops and the other begins.

Three letter government-run institutions of America like the CDC, CIA, DHS, DOJ, FBI, FDA, HHS, and NSA all seem to have become compromised. A storyline that mimics what Georgia House Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R) has been saying about both the DOJ and FBI in current events of Michigan and Washington, D.C.

Whenever something comes up that does not stay the path of the preset narrative, the messengers to the contrary are labeled “conspiracy theorists” or simply “kooks.”

In time, when what they have said rings true.

The media and politicians move on with the political narrative ignoring previously reported truths. Anything anti-narrative labeled a simple conspiracy theory. Americans are on to this act and tired of it. This current narrative where right is called wrong and wrong is right makes ‘Utopia’ look painfully parallel to the lives we find ourselves “living in these difficult times.” (Author writes mockingly of the CDC and FDA.) The only two areas of the series many will find objectionable include:

The many murders, dismemberments, and torture in the early episodes happen when we feel ourselves relating to the character being hurt or killed.

The parallels between what is happening in the real world of today and the fictional world of Utopia are jarring. Including conspiracies of climate change, world overpopulation, carbon footprints, and cow farts requiring us to eat less red meat.

The core group of ‘Utopia’ characters becomes ever more entangled in the conspiracy revealed in the comic book.

They become radical operatives of trained killers, the head of a pharmaceutical company, an agent from the Department of Homeland Security that leads us to the top.

In the series, the characters learn the truth of Dr. Kevin Christie’s (John Cusack) plans to sterilize Earth’s population for three generations to conserve the Earth’s diminishing resources.

Including using vaccines to depopulate the Earth following a pandemic brought on by his lab-generated artificial meat.

Truth is stranger than fiction.

Critical thinkers come away pondering British screenplay writer Dennis Kelly, who created this fictional (ahem) scenario nearly ten years (2013) ago, created this imaginary (ahem) scenario.

One clue is the Bill Gates Ted Talks speech titled “Innovating to Zero,” recorded in 2010. s there a connection? What did Dennis Kelly know or understand some of the rest of us may have been oblivious to?

A secondary thing that had me thinking was some of the Utopia Amazon Prime series reviews.

The same critics who gave high praises to the Netflix movie of last month ‘Don’t Look Up panned ‘Utopia.’ My guess is it has more to do with them worshipping all the liberal cast members of ‘Don’t Look Up’ and Meryl Streep getting naked at the end of it than the plotline of the movie.

Despite the critics, fans have started online petitions in both the U.K. and America to have the series continued. Or internet query’s asking, “Where can I find the U.K. version of ‘Utopia’ Season 2 to watch?”

They continue those critics’ inability to get Netflix’s connection to the audience in cult classics Hemlock Grove and Ozark.

‘Utopia’ Season 1 contains eight episodes released in the USA. Season two includes six more episodes released in the U.K. only. Nobody knows what the plans for Season 3 would have entailed. Each episode runs about 50 minutes long.

