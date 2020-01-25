Instagram fans: The Top Twenty most Instagrammed lakes in the world

CHARLOTTE, NC — Created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, Instagram is a photo and video-sharing social media networking service. When Instagram was launched in October 2010, it proved a phenomenal overnight success. The platform signed up and registered a million users in just two months. Within a year the tally increased to 10 million users. As of May 2019, the platform had registered a billion people and counting.

How Instagram works

No longer an independent company, Facebook runs the Instagram show now. Currently, an account’s posts can be shared publicly or with pre-approved followers. Users can browse other users’ content by tags and locations. They can view trending content as well. They can also “like” photos and follow other users to add their content to a feed.

To help users discover both photos and each other, the platform introduced “hashtags” in January 2011. Today, Instagram encourages its social media users to make tags both specific and relevant. That works better than simply tagging generic words like “photo.” The new scheme helps photographs stand out and to attract like-minded Instagram users.

Who is Instagram’s #1 most-followed person? Is he a good egg?

As of this new year, the most-followed person on Instagram is footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. He boasts over 196 million followers. Meanwhile, the most popular woman is singer Ariana Grande at more than 170 million.





The most liked photo on Instagram as of January 14, 2019? It’s a “picture of an egg,” posted by the account @world_record_egg. It was created for the sole purpose of surpassing the previous record of 18 million likes on a Kylie Jenner post. Now, the picture currently displays over 53 million likes. Who knew?

Enter Showerstoyou

So, with that information serving as background, a British bathroom specialist company called Showerstoyou had a PR brainstorm. The company decided to uncover the most “Instagrammable” lakes around the world. Their idea? To use a social media platform, Instagram, to help travelers decide where to go on their next picturesque trip.

How to choose the best or most interesting lakes throughout the world? Showerstoyou set about the task by gathering the number of hashtags recorded per lake. That would help identify which ones would make the best Instagram-worthy locales to visit.

First Place honors cause trouble among lake fans worldwide

First place honors went to the popular Lake District in the UK with 2,951,548 hashtags.

Unfortunately, Showerstoyou’s top choice immediately became embroiled in controversy. On social media, of course. The Lake District actually consists of a multitude of picturesque lakes rather than a single body of water.

The company justified its decision by “taking (the Lake District) as a whole. The unifying reason? The Lake District is well known for its glacial ribbon bodies of water.”

Also counted among the top ten: Loch Ness. The famous Scottish Lake, home to the legendary Loch Ness Monster, ranks ninth overall with over 500,000 photos added to the ‘gram.

Lake Tahoe and the Great Lakes hit the Top 20 list. Big time…

The United States rates second and third on the list. Lake Tahoe takes the number two position. Lake Michigan grabbed number three. Both currently boast well over 2 million, 2 hundred thousand hits. Notably, the first three spots on the list are the only ones with 2 million or more images.

Also impressively, America’s Great Lakes captured four of the first twelve positions. They are 3—Lake Michigan (2,208,442); 6—Lake Erie (863,446); 7—Lake Superior (832,139); and 12—Lake Huron (377,916). Ironically, Lake Ontario did not make the list at all.

Lake Como and the Dead Sea round out Showerstoyou’s Top 5

Italy’s Lake Como comes in at a surprising 4th with 1,412,597 Instagrams. By the way, for trivia lovers, Lake Como is the fifth deepest lake in Europe.





Yet another surprise rounds out the top five. The Dead Sea, located in Israel, Jordan and Palestine, garnered 1,137,909 hashtags.

Of the top 20 most Instagrammed lakes, the United States can boast seven. Only three other countries rate more than one, as Russia, Bolivia and the UK have two each.

Too bad, Lakes Titicaca and Victoria. Maybe next time…

Perhaps the best known lakes with the lowest totals are 18th ranked Lake Titicaca in Peru and Bolivia (110,703).

Following Titicaca is Lake Victoria in Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi and Rwanda. With 51,888 ‘grams to its credit, Lake Victoria takes 19th position.

Finally, Bolivia’s Languna Colorado rounds out the top twenty with 38,462 votes.

Oh, and just for the record: Veronica Lake missed the cut completely.

— Headline image: Grasmere, Cumbria seen from Stone Arthur. Part of the UK’s Lake District.

Via Wikipedia entry on Grasmere. GNU 1.2 and CC 3.0 unported license.

About the Author:

Bob Taylor is a veteran writer who has traveled throughout the world. Taylor is an award-winning television producer/reporter/anchor before focusing on writing about international events, people and cultures around the globe.

Taylor is founder of The Magellan Travel Club (www.MagellanTravelClub.com)

Read more of What in the World and Bob Taylor at Communities Digital News

Read more of Bob’s journeys with ALS and his travels around the world

Editors Note: Support Bob’s GoFundMe to give him a hand up

Follow Bob on Twitter – Facebook