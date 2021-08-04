Imagine the truth the media won’t report. The Babylon Bee can help

WASHINGTON – Imagine this. With tongue in cheek, Glenn Reynolds and his gang over at Instapundit have frequently declared the Babylon Bee to be America’s real newspaper of record. That description is pretty much on the money. That’s true mainly because the Bee’s daily online diet of (fake but satirical) news provides viewers with a candid (but funny) twist on the real news of the day.

How can satire be the truth? The Babylon Bee figured it out

The news “coverage” carried by the Babylon Bee remains the very opposite to the NYTimes’ and WaPo’s totally fake and twisted interpretation of the news. The MSM’s version remains a reliably 180 degree twist on the truth, the exact opposite of reality. It is news that they hypocritically imagine it to be. For that reason, the Bee has become a must-read (and must laugh) for anyone who hasn’t yet gotten drunk and brain damaged by the MSM’s version of Bernie Brew. Aka, Kommie Kool-Aide.

Media censors and uniformly left-wing “fact checkers” continue in their attempts to smear the Babylon Bee as “fake news” that needs to be banished from news sites and social networks alike. This, however, is transparently a sick joke, since the Bee is a political humor site.

Yet ironically, the Bee’s satirical news, for all but the brainwashed, remains far closer to the actual political truth these days than the propaganda promoted by CNN et. al.





So, without warning and without permission, the Bee has now decided to move into the arena of musical satire. Why not? So here, for your listening and viewing pleasure and without further comment, CDN links you to the Bee’s 2021 take on John Lennon’s soppy liberal classic, “Imagine.”

So “imagine” this…

Enjoy. (Before YouTube takes it down.)

