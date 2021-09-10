Review of 9/11 Trillions: The Blood Money continues to flow

WASHINGTON: In order for a crime to be committed you have to have opportunity and motive. There is a story that has been largely neglected by the mainstream media about the money trail after the destruction of the World Trade Center. From all appearances, once this story of 9/11 Trillions is known, the 3,000 people who died in New York City that day and all those who have become sick and died, the money paid to non-victims after 9/11 constitutes blood money.

It asks the question if pre-knowledge of the attack allowed for economic crimes from money laundering to insurance fraud?

9/11 TRILLIONS: FOLLOW THE MONEY

‘9/11 Trillions: Follow the Money is a documentary researched, written, and produced by James Corbett, a self-described independent, listener-supported alternative news source. It was released on September 11th of 2015. Corbett operates on the principle of open-source intelligence and provides podcasts, interviews, articles, and videos about breaking news and important issues from 9/11 Truth and false flag terror to the Big Brother police state, eugenics, geopolitics, central banking fraud, and more.





This video, as well as his satirical video of the official account of September 11th titled, ‘9/11 A Conspiracy Theory”, released September 11th, 2011, have a combined over 50 million views.

Based on the evidence of the documentary the events of September 11 should be considered a heinous crime.

It should have demanded a thorough investigation, charges brought, trials of treason, and just punishment. While the official investigative verdict has been reached and widely accepted through the 9/11 Commission Report, questions continue to linger in the aftermath of this global tragedy. (Trial of alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, co-conspirators resumes)

Instead, it has been a growing movement of amateur sleuths revealing the motive behind the crimes of that day.

Their conclusion? The motive behind 9-11 is one of the oldest vices in the history of humankind was the motive: greed.

The question being asked is if the horrific events on 9/11 could have been planned as an insurance scam. The idea is too callous to consider and it is easy to debunk as a conspiracy theory. But could investors have profited from having knowledge of the attacks before they were put into action on September 11th?

However, the film details the circumstances surrounding the single largest insurance settlement in history, and the strange series of events that precipitated it in the period leading up to the demise of the Twin Towers.

The film details alleged illegal money transfers which were conducted from the World Trade Center on the morning of the attacks. Money was allegedly physically removed from the Towers that morning. Insider trading, including a source inside the White House who closed his portfolio out before the planes hit.

In one of the film’s many supportive pieces of evidence, former CIA agent Robert Baer is shown making this exact accusation on video (2008).

Any thorough investigation of the event would have to include careful consideration of the cash trail left in its wake. This documentary presents a case of a crime. Though the perpetrators are not always known, agents of the CIA and FBI would surely know their names.

What follows are excerpts from this documentary.

“Forget for one moment everything you’ve been told about September 11th, 2001. Instead, let’s ask ourselves one question; What was 9/11? A terrorist atrocity? An attack on America? The first salvo in a new war? A day that changed everything?

The question may seem simple but how we answer it is of vital importance. It determines how we proceed with our investigation of that day. And once we strip away the emotional rhetoric and the fear-induced imagery we’re left with a simple truth. 9/11 was a crime. And with any crime, there is one overriding imperative that detectives must follow to identify the perpetrators,

The 9/11 Heist

In 1998, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey agreed to privatize the World Trade Center, the complex of office towers in Lower Manhattan that they had owned and operated since their construction in 1973. In April 2001 an agreement was reached with a consortium of investors led by Silverstein Properties, and on July 24th, 2001, Larry Silverstein, who already owned World Trade Center Building 7, signed a 99-year lease for the Twin Towers and Buildings 4 and 5.

The lease was for $3.2 billion and was financed by a bridge loan from GMAC, the commercial mortgage arm of General Motors. As well as $111 million from Lloyd Goldman and Joseph Cayre, real estate investors. Silverstein Properties putting down $14 million of its own money.

The deal was unusual in a variety of ways.

The Port Authority carried $1.5 billion of insurance coverage on the WTC complex. Earlier that year the buildings had been valued at $1.2 billion. Larry Silverstein had insisted on doubling that amount, insuring the buildings for $3.55 billion.

Silverstein’s insurance broker struggled to put that much coverage in place and ultimately had to split it among 25 dealers. The negotiations were so involved that only temporary contracts were in place for the insurance at the time the lease was signed, and by September the contracts were still being finalized.

Silverstein’s group was also explicitly given the right to rebuild the structures if they were destroyed.

Even to expand the amount of retail space on the site if rebuilding did take place. Which would be an extravaganza of wealth.

Coincidentally, within hours of the destruction of the Twin Towers on September 11th, Silverstein was on the phone to his lawyers, trying to determine if his insurance policies could ‘construe the attacks as two separate, insurable incidents rather than one.’ Then Silverstein spent years in the courts attempting to win $7.1 billion from his $3.55 billion insurance policy and in 2007 walked away with $4.55 billion, the largest single insurance settlement ever.

As soon as the deal was announced, Silverstein sued United and American Airlines for a further $3.5 billion for their ‘negligence’ in the 9/11 attacks, a claim that was struck down by the courts. Though is still on appeal.

Perhaps even more outrageously, in a secret deal in 2003, the Port Authority agreed to pay back 80% of their initial equity in the lease. Still allowing the Silverstein group to maintain control of the site.

The deal gave Silverstein, Goldman, and Cayre $98 million of the $125 million they put down on the lease. Plus $130 million in insurance proceeds that were earmarked for the site’s rebuilding.

In the end, Silverstein profited from the 9/11 attacks to the tune of $4.5 billion and counting.

But that’s only the 9/11 insurance heist you saw.

There was a much deeper, more complex, and well-hidden heist that was taking place behind closed doors on September 11, 2001, deep in the heart of the World Trade Center itself.

Marsh & McLennan is a diversified risk, insurance, and professional services firm with over $13 billion in annual revenue and 57,000 employees.

In September of 2001, 2,000 of those employees worked in Marsh’s offices in the World Trade Center on floors 93 to 100 of the North Tower, the exact area of the impact and explosion.

In the year prior to 9/11, Marsh had contracted with SilverStream software to create an electronic connection between Marsh and its clients for the purpose of creating ‘paperless transactions.’

SilverStream had already built internet-based transactional and trading platforms for Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Banker’s Trust, Alex Brown, Morgan Stanley and other financial services firms that were involved in 9/11, but this new project was unlike anything that had been attempted before.

Richard Andrew Grove, the salesperson who handled the Marsh & McLennan project for SilverStream, explains.

“In 2000 SilverStream was contracted by Marsh to provide a technological solution beyond what we had done for any of the above-named companies; insofar as it would be used to electronically connect Marsh to its major business partners via internet portals, for the purpose of creating ‘paperless transactions’ and expediting revenue and renewal cycles, and built from the ground up at the client’s site.

SilverStream provided a specific type of connectivity that was used to link AIG and Marsh & McLennan—the first two commercial companies on the planet to employ this type of transaction—and in fact Marsh was presented with something called the ACORD Award in the summer of 2001 for being the first commercial corporation to do so…. And what you should take away from that is this: it means that no other companies were doing this type of transaction. So the question in your mind should be: What then were Marsh and AIG doing, and why did they need to leverage technologies that no other commercial entity on the face of the earth needed to conduct business?

Once securing the contract, SilverStream then stationed approximately 30-to-40 developers at Marsh, and this team was led by two-to-three managers, with whom I liaised to ensure delivery of the ‘solution’ that was promised. The development team regularly worked late into the night, if not all night, and sometimes worked seven days a week in order to adhere to Marsh’s indicated pre-September 11th deadline.” (SOURCE: Project Constellation)

But it was not long before severe irregularities in the billing of the account for this project led Richard Grove into the heart of a deeper mystery about the software, and about the work, he was engaged in.

“I first noticed fiscal anomalies with respect to the Marsh.com project, when I was in a meeting on the 98th floor in October of 2000 with a gentleman named Gary Lasko. Gary was Marsh’s North American Chief Information Officer, and that particular afternoon a colleague and I helped him identify about $10,000,000 in suspicious purchase orders—after I recognized that certain vendors were deceiving Marsh, and specifically appeared to be selling Marsh large quantities of hardware that were not necessary, as this was later confirmed by Gary.

In the spring of 2000 I brought my concerns up to executives inside of SilverStream, and I was urged to keep quiet and mind my own business. I went to an executive at Marsh, and he advised me to do likewise…. But then I mentioned it to a few executives at Marsh whom I could trust—like Gary Lasko…and Kathryn Lee, Ken Rice, Richard Breuhardt, and John Ueltzhoeffer—people who became likewise concerned that something untoward was going on.

The concerned colleagues I just mentioned were murdered on September 11th, and the executives who expressed dismay at my concerns are alive and free today because of it.”

A partial answer comes from reports that emerged in late 2001: that a German firm, Convar, had been hired to reconstruct financial data from the hard disks recovered at Ground Zero. The firm talks about this work in its promotional videos.

‘September the 11th, 2001. The whole world is in shock following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Convar has some solutions to offer.

Data stored on countless hard drives retrieved from the collapsed towers was believed to have been lost, but Convar’s specialists can render irreplaceable information readable again at Europe’s only high-security data recovery center. Burnt, crushed, or dirty storage media are ready to relinquish their secrets by the time we finish.’ (SOURCE: CONVAR – Repair & Service Center)

More details on the work come from an IDG News Service story posted to CNN.com in December 2001.

Under the headline ‘Computer disk drives from WTC could yield clues,’ the article notes:

“An unexplained surge in transactions was recorded prior to the attacks, leading to speculation that someone might have profited from previous knowledge of the terrorist plot by moving sums of money. But because the facilities of many financial companies processing the transactions were housed in New York’s World Trade Center, destroyed in the blasts, it has until now been impossible to verify that suspicion.”

But because the facilities of many financial companies processing the transactions were housed in New York’s World Trade Center, destroyed in the blasts, it has until now, been impossible to verify that suspicion.’

A Reuters article from the same time, later posted to Convar’s website, offers revealing glimpses into the investigation’s early results.

It quotes Peter Herschel, Convar’s director at the time.

‘The suspicion is that inside information about the attack was used to send financial transaction commands and authorizations in the belief that amid all the chaos the criminals would have, at the very least, a good head start.

Of course it is also possible that there were perfectly legitimate reasons for the unusual rise in business volume.

It could turn out that Americans went on an absolute shopping binge on that Tuesday morning.

But at this point, there are many transactions that cannot be accounted for. Not only the volume but the size of the transactions was far higher than usual for a day like that.

There is a suspicion that these were possibly planned to take advantage of the chaos.’

It also quotes Richard Wagner, one of the companies data retrieval experts.

‘There is a suspicion that some people had advanced knowledge of the approximate time of the plane crashes in order to move out amounts exceeding $100 million. They thought that the records of their transactions could not be traced after the mainframes were destroyed.’

Was the revolutionary electronic trading link between AIG and Marsh being used to funnel money through the World Trade Center at the time of the attack? Were the attack perpetrators hoping that the destruction of Marsh’s data center, on the 95th floor at the dead center of the North Tower explosion, would conceal their economic crime?

One piece of corroborating evidence for this idea comes from author and researcher Michael Ruppert, who reported in 2004 that immediately before the attacks began, computer systems in Deutsche Bank, one of SilverStream’s other e-link clients, had been taken over from an external location that no one in the office could identify.

Michael Ruppert says that

‘…I was being contacted by a lot of people, from inside official sources who were raising a lot of questions.

This one particular person was extremely credible. They absolutely convinced me they had been an employee of Deutsche Bank in the Twin Towers, and they told me very clearly that in the moments right before the attacks and during the attack — there was a 40-minute window between the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center and the second plane — that Deutsche Bank’s computers in New York City had been taken over.

Absolutely co-opted and run. There was a massive data purge, a massive data download, and all kinds of stuff was moving.

And what this person said very clearly was that no one in the Deutsche Bank offices in the towers at the time had the ability to prevent what was going on from any of their terminals.’ (SOURCE: Terror Trading 9/11)

Sadly, no answer to the questions raised by these accounts is forthcoming from Convar. After the initial reporting on the investigation, which noted that the company was working with the FBI to recover and analyze the data, Convar now refuses to talk about the information they discovered.

9/11 Trillions exposes alleged insurance scams, insider trading, electronic fraud, vulgar betrayals, missing money, and destruction of evidence in a timeline fashion. Detailing the events leading to the single largest insurance settlement in history.

The timeline shows the events planned in the weeks and months leading up to the destruction of the Twin Towers. Ironically, evidence of insider trading of options was actually destroyed in the Twin Towers and Building 7 themselves.

One of the most shocking pieces of evidence of criminal activity is the film’s supportive evidence when former CIA agent Robert Baer is shown making an exact accusation on video during a 2008 event in Los Angeles. It is Baer that speaks of the “White House Insider” who closed his portfolio just before the attack.

The second most shocking discussion was the Pentagon missing 8.5 missing trillion dollars and accounting ‘plugs’ to miss the holes of the missing money!

To say what happened on 9/11 related to the evidence presented in this documentary is a conspiracy theory is an insult to both the victims of 9/11 and any thinking person. Dismissing the points herein so simple-mindedly protects the guilty who remain criminals at large and the idiots who served as their minions.

This was a crime of terrorism and murder. But did some use that crime to cover the theft of taxpayer dollars? It has yet to be properly investigated and prosecuted.

