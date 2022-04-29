Documentaries allege a disturbing side to Playboy and Hugh Hefner

CHICAGO: Playboy Magazine founder Hugh Hefner was a year ahead of my father in Steinmetz High School. He was not into graphic arts within the realm of industrial arts and was not really a standout in high school. He grew up in a house right across the street from the high school. Because my father and mother raised us children in a Christian household, Hugh Hefner and his money were always viewed with a combination of fascination and disgust. Fascination because he seemed to be the story of yet another American success story going from rags to riches and disgust with him doing so by promotion of “sins of the flesh.”

Hefner had ties to Illinois more than his youth in Chicago which many do not know. The first 5 issues of Playboy magazine were printed in Rochelle, Illinois, starting in 1953. Hefner’s brainstorm came about as he had just paid $500 for the rights to publish a nude photo of Marilyn Monroe taken before she was famous. The back story not often told was Hefner was afraid Christian conservatives would find his operation and intent before the first edition of the magazine ever went to market and burn him down.

He found a printer in Rochelle about 100 miles west of Chicago out in Illinois farmland.





As an aside for history buffs, the actual printing press used to run the first 5 issues of Playboy Magazine can be seen at the Flagg Township Historical Society & Museum in Rochelle.

Hefner approached Richard Sax, the publisher of Rochelle Printing Company, about printing Playboy’s first issues.

Sax agreed to do so with half down in 30 days and the other half due in 60 days. But in 5 issues Playboy magazine was unexpectedly taking off which would require more equipment and a bigger facility than the Rochelle facility could meet the demand. Sax declined, and production moved to Mount Morris, Illinois, for a time until that facility was outgrown as well.

Playboy headquarters was based in Chicago for many years until moving to the west coast.

The people of Chicago were well familiar with Hefner’s first Playboy Mansion at 1340 N. State Parkway as well as his office building at 680 N. Lake Shore Drive. Other residences around the country as well as exclusive Playboy Clubs would come later in time. So all of this was the public image of Playboy that was somewhat acceptable and glamorous.

The late 60’s show, Playboy After Dark, showed glamorous people, movie stars, and the most popular music acts sipping martinis and dancing the night away. It was literally one of the first reality-variety shows.

However, there was another side to Hefner and the company, a dark side.

Two new videos expose an alleged dark side of the Playboy Empire.

A company that operates on the Internet that is difficult to trace down to its roots is called The Disclosure Hub who are producer of Discovery Hub Films. The films appear to be documentaries done as “pursuers of free answers.” Discovery Hub tackles those stories that teeter on conspiracy theories. It is unclear who owns this online film channel.

Some of what is exposed in the first video (“Playboy Exposed (Proof) – Hugh Hef had Sex with dogs and Worse!! – Playboy: BoyPlay?” EP:01) are Hefner believed himself to be a pansexual and thus was an early financial supporter of LGBTQ. Pedophilia, drug use, bestiality, doping, rape, and witness or whistleblower intimidation are just some of the illegal activities discussed in the first film which lasts about an hour.

One of the more riveting parts occurs when another Illinois personality, Liz Crokin, now also on the west coast, makes an appearance. Crokin is an award-winning author of the book “Malice” as well as a journalist, victim’s advocate, and sex crime survivor herself.

Crokin comes on at about the 19-minute mark saying:

“And there’s lots of reports that there are underground tunnels underneath the Playboy mansion (California) because the Playboy mansion is a CIA operation and they use underground tunnels to traffic kids. So to find out that Eric Schmidt who was involved in these circles has a home close to the Playboy mansion really makes me wonder if his home is connected to these underground tunnels where they trafficked the children.

He’s in big trouble. Um, but I also want to note that Harvey Weinstein and Hillary (Clinton) live next door to each other, they had summer homes next door to each other. And people need to take note of these things. It is not a coincidence that these elites all have these mansions that are next door to each other. They trafficked the kids underground, okay? So it is no coincidence that all of these rapists and pedophiles happen at homes that are right next door to each other!

We know for a fact that there are underground facilities in DC and in LA that they use to traffic kids as sex slaves.”

Most interesting about the first video which seemingly supports conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin is this:

The first video shows recently discovered blueprints of the mansion showing the underground plans connecting the Playboy mansion to neighboring homes of Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson, James Kahn and the name of K. Douglas also appears in one of the blueprints for the tunnel network. An aerial view of the mansion under construction in the late 1960s to early 1970s showing the tunnels being constructed is offered.

Logically thinking, there is no good reason to have or want tunnels between neighbors’ homes unless one was engaging in some form of nefarious activity.

Looking at it from a purely engineering or architectural standpoint, building a network of tunnels in an earthquake zone of the world is beyond stupid and extremely risky. Engineers and architects know you should go outdoors away from buildings for earthquakes and underground for tornados and those two basics never change.

While Hugh Hefner was questioned about his security cameras all over the mansion, nobody ever questioned him about he secret tunnels deep underground between the mansion and other nearby homes. Why? (“Playboy: Boyplay? Ep:02 – Removing the illusion” EP:02)

The second video relates to the occult, masonic, Illuminati, Satanism, and secret societies.

It makes the link that mass media is used to indoctrinate people to destroy the central family unit leading to enslavement.

The documentary spells out the points of the plan used to enslave humanity and depopulate the world. The Rockefellers and Central Bank are mentioned.

1. Men can no longer be trusted (to be faithful).

2. Women are victims by virtue of their sex and are entitled.

3. Women should be selfish with time for themselves without a spouse and children.

4. Sex is not reserved for love and marriage.

5. Self-fulfillment comes from a career and job and not a husband and children.

Also mentioned in this video is the inordinate amount of homosexual and lesbian relationships portrayed in entertainment shows and related commercial breaks. These portrayals are less about the reality of the world we live in and more about indoctrination to an agenda.

All of which are consistent with the media drumbeat and ad sponsors.

The timing of the release of these videos could not be determined. However, one has to wonder if this is not pushback to the indoctrination agenda going on right now in our public schools. Parents and patriots will not tolerate this. Anybody or group advocating for the sexualization of our children leading to their possible future exploitation must have a death wish.

What is so odd is much of the information seems to be taken from film clips much older than the times we live in today.

In a clip a very young Brooke Shields talking about the movie “The Blue Lagoon” (Rated R) is trying to make the case the movie could only be made because of the changes put in place by Playboy and Hugh Hefner. That movie came out in 1980 and featured nude scenes between a, then, 14-year-old Shields and 19-year-old Christopher Atkins.

Shields and her mother later came out in the press as saying a body double had been used to shoot the nude scenes Shields was supposedly in.

Sometimes we, as journalists do a story that is truly disturbing and we are not sure what to make of it. We know it is not fiction and yet we are not sure how the story has been missed for so long. However, Hugh Hefner is dead and there is really no one you can ask about these salacious accusations. Hefner and Playboy have their proponents – those who believe Hefner was not a deviant with unchecked sexual interests.

And then others, like Discover Hub seek to paint the group and the man as the leaders of the sexual revolution leading to today’s out-of-control sexual attack on children.

Where the truth lies we may never know.

