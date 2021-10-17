COVIDLAND: The Lockdown – a documentary by Alex Jones (Part 1)

WASHINGTON: Many people do not like Alex Jones and his Infowars news show–the most banned news network in the world. Nonetheless, that Jone is speaking the truth is becoming recognized. “COVIDLAND: The Lockdown” is part 1 of a free COVID-19 documentary series produced by Jones and his Infowars team. It is a very good documentary. Jones backs up what his team says as much of it is actual video clips of moments in time. Clips and screenshots of the things they’re talking about featuring those who would do us the most harm.

Very often those behind this planed-demic often told the truth before they opted to lie. Like the time when Dr. Anthony Fauci advised us early on in 2020 masks were of no help until he reversed course and said we all must wear them. That was the point when even the most gullible Americans started asking, “What kind of clown show is this circus master running?”

We begin with the first video of the five part series

Private citizens spent millions of dollars to produce this series. Within the first week of its release, CovidLand has millions of views. Proiving people’s hunger to simply know the truth.

While the movie is for sale online as a DVD, you can also watch it for free, here:





“COVIDLAND: The Lockdown” – Infowars with Alex Jones

–

Introducing the video, Jones says:

“On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic under the pretense of a novel coronavirus that they falsely claimed had a death rate of 3.4%. More than 190 member countries of the WHO imposed lockdowns, putting most of the global population under strict martial law. Unscientific lockdowns proved to be a lucrative business model for the global elite, expanding their wealth by $5 trillion and adding one new billionaire every 17 hours throughout the year. Meanwhile, the World Bank says that as many as 124 million people went into “extreme poverty,” the first time to increase in decades. Were lockdowns justified? The official data for 2020 does not show a statistically relevant increase in aggregate deaths. Instead, the global population increased by 1.05%! This first episode of the Covidland series, The Lockdown, exposes the fraud behind the COVID numbers and explores the economic repercussions and human cost of lockdowns that will echo for generations.”

Here are some key takeaways from the video:

12:00 – The government narrative slowly changed from, “we must flatten the curve” to “keep doing this until there is a vaccine.”

12:30 — Mainstream Media begins reports of overrun hospitals when they were nearly empty.

16:00 — There were numerous videos of ambulances in New York just sitting. Even as the mainstream news media reports they are overwhelmed with calls.

16:00 – Hospital dance videos showing workers in dance video propaganda used to boost the image of the hospital workers scamming the public with misinformation.

17:00 — Many field hospitals went unused, including the Navy hospital ships Comfort and Hope sent to New York and California. Both ships were left empty while governors put Covid patients into nursing homes, killing tens of thousands in New York alone.

18:00 – Hospitals began to furlough workers and cut their hours due to lack of patient volume.

19:00 — Elites, intending to keep us living in fear, increase lockdowns and mandates allowing those same elites to obtain more power and control.

20:00 – The CDC changed the status of the Covid-19 virus after Bill Gates announced we were seeing the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

22:00 — 96% of U.S. Covid-19 deaths had on average 2.5 other comorbidities

23:00 — Most deaths were reported as Covid-19 deaths. Even when Covid-19 was not confirmed via test. This is in accordance with a CDC guideline to blow up the death figures artificially. Doctors were coerced by the CDC to slant deaths towards Covid-19.

25:00 — U.S. Federal health official said people who die with Covid-19 will be recorded as dying of Covid-19 regardless of underlying health conditions.

28:00 – Family members challenged the government who falsely called causes of death as Covid-19 when it was something obviously something else.

30:00 —New York Governor Cuomo and Dr. Anthony Fauci both wrote off the concerns of misreporting and inflating Covid-19 deaths as part of a “conspiracy theory.” Governor Cuomo sent 9,000+ Covid-19 patients to New York State nursing homes.

33:00 — U.S. hospitals were paid on average $53,000 more for a Covid-19 patient than a regular patient. 175 billion dollars were part of the CARES Act that went to the hospitals for Covid-19 patient care.

34:30 — In August of 2020, the CDC website said only 6% of Covid-19 deaths were from Covid-19 alone.

35:00 – The CDC wrongfully reports that Covid-19 patients put on oxygen could infect the entire oxygen system of the hospital so patients need to be put on standalone ventilators

37:00 – Nine out of 10 people put on ventilators died. Wuhan reported their figures were 8 out of 10. Going to ventilators instead of therapeutics including the simple such as oxygen therapy, steroids, Zinc, and Vitamin D such as HCQ or Ivermectin.

43:00 – Alex Jones makes a very valid point when he says,

“So here we have an International policy that made the misuse of ventilators the standard of care and altered the coding of mortalities giving us inflated Covid death numbers. The World Health Organization (WHO) simply had to issue new guidelines and public health agencies implemented the policy changes creating the global framework for a FALSE pandemic. If you manipulated numbers like this at your job you’d expect to be accused of fraud. The official Covid death count is willfully and grossly inaccurate.”

44:00 – Altering the definition of pandemic. World governments declaring a pandemic based on false test results without people showing signs of illness.

49:00 — Nobel Prize-winning scientist Kary Mullis inventor of the PCR testing on the video says he finds Dr. Anthony Fauci to be incompetent (Mr. Mullis died in 2019.)

Interesting to note is that the PCR tests were being misread at advanced amplifications. Fauci states that PCR tests beyond 33 cycles, which Fauci says is the absolute threshold. Yet, cycles of up to 45, if not more, were used to prove Covid infection.

60:00 — 66% of hospitalized New York Covid-19 patients caught it at home which meant sheltering at home ascerbated transmissions,

61:30 – 124 million people are cast into poverty

62:00 – During the pandemic, the elite’s wealth grew by 5 trillion dollars worldwide while the pandemic cost governments 10 trillion

63:30 — Footage of Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel saying: “You never want to let a serious crisis go to waste.”

68:00 – Essential businesses were the big political donors. Small businesses were illegal and unconstitutional

91:00 — Echoing the message of building independence that peak prosperity preaches.

93:00 — Testing generates false positive numbers that justify government lockdowns and mandates which gives these tyrants their power

94:00 – they have redefined what constitutes a vaccine just like they redefined what a pandemic is

This first video of the series runs 108 minutes long but is very much worth watching.

The main points about over counting Covid-19 deaths, false positives, and improper care and payments to hospitals seem well-founded. The inflated numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths were the justification for the lockdowns. And the recent vaccine mandates, even though this entire pandemic is now proven suspect on many different levels. The number of Covid-19 cases and deaths is the first proven lie. And that lie perpetuating the panic of the public.

Each person will come away from this outstanding video with their own takeaways. For me, it was an older video by PCR test inventor and Noble Prize winner Kary Mullins. Mullins really went scorched earth on Fauci Saying:

“Guys like Fauci get up there and start talking, you know, he doesn’t know anything really about anything and I’d say that to his face. Nothing. The man thinks you can take a blood sample and stick it in an electron microscope and if it’s got a virus in there you’ll know it. He doesn’t understand electron microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine and he should not be in a position like he’s in. Most of those guys up there on the top are just total administrative people and they don’t know anything about what’s going on in the body. You know, those guys have got an agenda, which is not what we would like them to have being that we pay for them to take care of our health in some way. They’ve got a personal kind of agenda. They make up their own rules as they go. They change them when they want to. And they smugly, like Tony Fauci does not mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary and lie directly into the camera.”

Mr. Mullins died in 2019 of pneumonia which means this video interview took place before 2020 when the pandemic began. This means Mr. Mullins called out Fauci long before the pandemic began. This is significant.

This supposed pandemic and its related vaccines are a conspiracy… not a conspiracy theory… and ACTUAL CONSPIRACY! The objective of the pandemic was to divide and conquer. What the objective of the vaccines are remains to be seen over time. Big Pharma is making bank on this. Whether it also is about population control and mass extermination will be determined in the next 5 years.

If anybody doubts these observations, go back and reread the bestselling George Orwell books “Animal Farm” and “1984”. The pigs are taking the power from the rest of the animals on the farm. It is time for the pigs to be dealt with.

The greatest tragedy of our life is that we have now become so politically correct we are no longer willing to call out somebody as a liar guilty of treason.