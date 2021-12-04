“Capitol Punishment” – an independent movie exposing the truth about January 6

WASHINGTON: Not everybody in Hollywood is a mindless liberal sheep marching in lockstep for the sake of remaining employed in their art. Some are splitting from the flock and starting to speak out. Actor and producer Nick Searcy was at the January 6 Capitol rally with Chris Burgard, director of Capitol Punishment.

“The March to Save America is tomorrow in Washington, D.C., at the Ellipse in President’s Park between E St. and Constitution Avenue on the south side of the White House, with doors opening at 7:00 a.m.,” the message read. “At 1:00 p.m., we will march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal.”

Nick Searcy and Chris Burgard provide never before seen footage of the January 6 rally in their film “Capitol Punishment,” where ever before seen footage of the January 6th rally.

The misspelling of “CapiTAL” to “CapiTOL” is intentional as the movie is about those arrested for mostly peaceful strolls through the Capitol building on January 6. Political commentator Candace Owen’s terming it a “Grandma Selfie Event.” But the story being told is how the U.S. Government is punishing those people. The goal, before liberal and FBI agitators stirred up the crown, was to voice their dissent about an obviously stolen national election.

The FBI and DOJ, reminiscent of pre-Nazi Germany, decided to make examples of these patriotic protesting folks. Ashli Babbitt paid with her life. (Ashli Babbitt: A Martyr for the Conservative’s cause)





The movie came out on Thanksgiving Day, and it features the videos of events captured on January 6, 2020. There are videos of Antifa, BLM, and other provocateurs posing as Trump supporters that day. They interview people who were arrested whether they entered the Capitol or not. Searcy interviews Proud Boys president Enrique Tarrio and others detained in SWAT-style dawn FBI raids for attending this event.

Capitol Punishment also features recordings of Ashli Babbitt at the rally minutes before her murder and interviews with her husband after her death.

Other interviews include rally-goers held in solitary confinement without bail or a trial for months, now awaiting trial, who have rejected plea deals.

Searcy’s movie footage shows the size of the crowd that Capitol Hill police invited into the Capitol – removing barricades to allow access to the building. Also in the movie is footage of people who led the trespass, changing gear behind trees and bushes—persons who were agitators invited to stoke violence liberal leaders (allegedly).

But the FBI’s actions after the January 6 rally turned to riot, and the treatment of those arrested is to the movie.

Even though Derek Kinnison didn’t enter the Capitol, the FBI still showed up at Tony Martinez’s homes.

He told the Western Journal his reaction:

“Of course, this is what you’re doing. Of course, you’re kicking in my door. Of course, you’re putting my family in handcuffs.”

After that, the DOJ booked many suspects on charges of crimes like trespassing, keeping them in jail since last January. They are held in solitary confinement and within dangerous conditions. In addition, they have been unconstitutionally and illegally denied due process, including the right to an attorney and a speedy trial.

Contrast these American patriots to the Black Lives Matter, and Antifa protesters turned rioters in the summer of 2020 who did hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to Americans in riots that killed people and burned down entire neighborhoods, and you have a problem. These people have mostly faced no charges, certainly not any that would involve being incarcerated for months awaiting adjudications without hearings related to bond or court dates.

The Democratic Party has a severe credibility problem.

Americans hate hypocrites, and this is hypocrisy at its finest. So where will Vice President Harris bail out these beloved “insurrectionists”? Isn’t that what she likes to do, low bailout recent riot offenders? Or do you have to belong to BLM or ANTIFA before she kicks in?

Capitol Punishment reveals the real story of that day.

Those visited by the FBI recall being treated as “domestic terrorists,” a label that Democrats in Congress quickly applied to them and have continued to repeat. Just as they and the media keep terming the rally an “insurrection.” Both labels are misinformation.

The actual domestic terrorists are the globalist Democrats using the FBI and DOJ as their “Brown Shirts.”

Since the rally, it is worth noting that a crucial political science discovery was made in research polls of American voters.

That discovery holds that the media’s suppression of damaging information about the Joe Biden Chinese money laundering scheme via son Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden showering with his teenage daughter back in the day, would have changed the election outcome dramatically.

If the public knew about these two events before the election, a Trump victory would have been too impossible for the Democrats to pull off their November 4 election steal!

Another study revealed that Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg’s $420 million donation to groups, and elections officials, to recruit voters for Joe Biden also impacted the election results. A large part of this scam was to assure mail-in ballots could flood ballot counting centers without a proper chain of custody after that.

Capitol Punishment provides first-person accounts of how the Capitol building looked like it was “a trap.”

Testimony from Derek Kinnison, who was there that day with a friend offers,

“We saw a set of open doors,” Kinnison explains. “My partner Tony, he looked at me, I looked at him. He said, ‘What do you think about that?'” and I said I don’t like it.” His friend responded, “No, that’s like a spider web. It feels like a trap.”

Easton Cantwell, also at the Capitol, asks in the film,

“Why are you letting people in on one side of the building but then fighting a raging battle on the other?”

Video from that day shows some people who entered the Capitol walking past Capitol Security officers holding the doors open and waving people in.

Director Chris Burgard saw this happening first hand,

“I just saw Capitol police move the barriers, and they’re letting people into the Capitol.”

Capitol Punishment supports the suspicion that this was a staged event by the Democrats and globalists to destroy President Donald Trump further.

President Trump says the crowd he spoke to at the rally (sometimes called the “Stop The Steal Rally”) was his most significant.

Estimates were there were several hundred thousand people in attendance that day. Thousands at the rally with Trump then went to the Capitol to protest Congress adopting the 2020 presidential election results.

First, however, Democrats knew they had to find a way to stop Congress from detailing that election fraud and halt decertification of the election.

In Capitol Punishment, former and current FBI and DEA agents discuss the role of FBI informants. Searcy also interviews former military and FBI officials who say the trespass at the Capitol was at the behest of people within the government. The goal is to create a political narrative for the Democrat globalists.

The movie is available online for $9.99. You can also watch a preview interview with the movie trailer.

“JOIN 100 Percent Fed Up and Gateway Pundit LIVE With Hollywood Actor and Producer NICK SEARCY” – Gateway Pundit

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING ABOUT CAPITOL PUNISHMENT

“It’s a hell of a movie. It gets you thinking. It really gets you thinking about who is really behind all these big events that are happening in Washington and all around the world.” – Allen K., Hollywood Veteran.

“You have made the most seminal work for the awakening of a free people. It is beyond good. It is remarkable. You have given voice to the censored. You have interviewed freedom, and the Price of Liberty is profound.” Rob McCoy, Pastor of Godspeak Calvary Chapel

After watching this movie, one comes away asking the critical thinking question,

“Where is the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) there for the people in Washington, D.C. jails?”

One has to openly wonder if the intent is for the globalist Democrats, FBI, and DOJ to trigger a civil war. However, since Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates and so many now vaccine injured, they may not be able to count on the numbers standing with them as large as they once were.

And for those who think that is just tinfoil crazy hat talk… Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis is forming “a well-regulated militia” as can be found in other states. (Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis to form “a well-regulated militia”)