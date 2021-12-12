Brian Williams bids farewell to a not-so-secret Walter Mitty career

It was the perfect sign-off for a retiring member of what President Donald J. Trump accurately calls “fake news.” “I’m not a liberal or a conservative,” said outgoing liar Brian Williams of little-watched MSNBC, “I’m an institutionalist.” Williams was once a mainstay among the talking heads of evening television news. But that came to an end in February of 2015.

As NBC News announced back then:

“We have decided today to suspend Brian Williams as Managing Editor and Anchor of NBC Nightly News for six months. The suspension will be without pay and is effective immediately… Brian misrepresented events which occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003. It then became clear that on other occasions Brian had done the same while telling that story in other venues. This was wrong and completely inappropriate for someone in Brian’s position.”

In a nutshell, Williams regaled anyone who would listen with a riveting tale of that time in the early days of the Iraq War “when the helicopter we were traveling in was forced down after being hit by an RPG [rocket-propelled grenade].”

As it turned out, he merely observed the attack from the safety of a trailing helicopter.





And then there was the time Williams told late-night host David Letterman of the time he flew into Baghdad with Seal Team 6.

He said he was embedded with the understanding “that I would never speak of what I saw on the aircraft, what aircraft we were on, what we were carrying, or who we were after.”

But US Special Operations Command spokesman Ken McGraw later told the Huffington Post,

“We do not embed journalists with this or any other unit that conducts counter-terrorism missions.”

When he claimed to be in Germany the day the Berlin Wall fell in November 1989. An NBC News source told CNN,

“Brian arrived the day after the wall came down.”

The salient fact is Williams used fiction to enhance and promote his image as a hero. Just like a cosplaying Comic-Con conventioneer dressed in their favorite cartoon heroes’ fluttering cape. A pathetic soul who wields a plastic sword in one pitiful selfie after another.

Like Williams, his colleagues fancy themselves harry-chested saviors and defenders of American freedom. “Democracy dies in darkness,” the Washington Post pretentiously proclaims on its masthead.

But the Williams-like need of the media’s typists and talkers to be so much more than they actually are dovetail into the over-the-top lies they tell to promote the endless fictions of the Democratic Party.

So, goodbye Brian Williams. We look forward to hearing about your next death-defying adventure.

Or not.

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

