585 years of social and political progress halted by Internet censorship

WASHINGTON — The printing press, devised by Gutenberg in 1436, is the most important tool to our social, political, and industrial growth. It has allowed the sharing of information from revolutions to health information. (7 Ways the Printing Press Changed the World) It has taken us man out of the Dark Ages, through the industrial revolution, to today. With publishing now on the Internet, and easily prone to censorship, all that progress is at risk.

In early 1933, when Adolf Hitler took power, the Nazis controlled less than three percent of Germany’s 4,700 newspapers. By the end of that year, they controlled almost all of those news sources. Near the end of the war, 1,100 papers remained. About half of those were still in the hands of private or institutional owners. However, even those independent news sources were to operating within strict compliance of government press laws. Publishing material only in accordance with directives issued by the Ministry of Propaganda.

The circulation of the Nazi-held news sources was 21 million. The circulation of the independents was about 4 million. Those who do not learn from history are destined to repeat it.

Today we have Internet search engines, video streaming services, and social media platforms as major sources of information in our society. The key players are Google, YouTube, and Facebook. (Big Tech and the censoring of what you will see and when you will see it)





Google

Of all the different search engines on the Internet and in the market Google dominates with 92.47 percent of the market share as of June 2021. In 2021 Google is said to be worth more than a trillion dollars and employs 140,000 people worldwide. Google is said to serve almost 4.5 billion people worldwide.

The company is said to maintain at least nine different blacklists that manipulate our lives, without input or authority from any outside advisory group, industry association, or government agency. Those black lists are related to:

1. Word search autocomplete – type in “Hunter Biden” and “laptop” does not appear as a suggestion.

2. Google maps blur out or blackout – when things are black on a map or blurred on a street view.

3. YouTube videos – Google owns YouTube now so they work in collaboration related to videos.

4. Google Accounts – If you violate terms of service for one, like Gmail, it could impact others.

5. Google News – Liberal news sources do better than conservative ones. That’s a fact, Jack!

6. Google AdWords – Google has been shown to favor Adwords in companies they have an interest in.

7. Google AdSense – Google can place ads on your website and you can get paid when people visit them.

8. Search Engines – because Google controls so much of the flow of data on the web, it can make or break other search engines. Microsoft’s Bing is number 2 with a small fraction of what Google controls.

9. Quarantine list – blacklistalert.org scans multiple blacklists to see if your IP address is on any of them.

YouTube

Wanting to have a piece of the video-sharing business, Google bought YouTube in November 2006 for $1.7 billion Americans. YouTube employs about 3,000 people. There are about 2.5 billion YouTube users. Ever since then YouTube operates as one of Google’s subsidiaries. YouTube is getting more aggressive about information control and flow. At the end of September, they came out with new adjustments to its community standards related to Covid-19 vaccine misinformation. (YouTube bans “Anti-vaccine Information”. But the truth will prevail)

This after Joe Biden and U.S. lawmakers blasted the platforms for inadequately policing ‘vaccine skepticism and falsehoods’. Joe Biden and the lawmakers never had an issue with conservatives and Donald Trump being removed from YouTube.

YouTube warns posters to its platform:

“YouTube doesn’t allow content about COVID-19 that poses a serious risk of egregious harm.

The video-sharing site will not allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19. This is limited to content that contradicts WHO or local health authorities’ guidance on:

Treatment

Prevention

Diagnosis

Transmission

Social distancing and self-isolation guidelines

The existence of COVID-19

Note: YouTube’s policies on COVID-19 are subject to change in response to changes to global or local health authorities’ guidance on the virus. This policy was published on May 20, 2020. “

Garth Graham is YouTube’s global head of health care.

Last month he told the press the company didn’t speak with the Biden administration about YouTube’s recent policy update. He said they consulted with ‘health experts’ saying, “There’s a lot of scientific stability around vaccine safety and effectiveness.”

You can bet none of those ‘health experts’ were any of America’s Frontline Doctors. Our story on Ohio attorney Thomas Renz reveals Renz’s promise to target companies like YouTube for protecting false information while censoring the truth. Renz is an attorney for America’s Frontline Doctors. (America’s Frontline Doctors Sue Fauci and the Feds)

To make it easy to understand, YouTube is guilty of misinformation by;

If you post a YouTube video singing the praises of the Covid-19 vaccines you got, you would be safe.

If you post a video of how you took Ivermectin, curring your Covid-19, you will be subject to censorship.

Both testimonies above could be true for the individuals reporting them and yet there is an obvious bias in favor of Big Pharma in the ones to get banned. It is less about stopping misinformation than eliminating competition in cures.

What is going on in this matter reminds many of the Bible passage:

“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good, evil.” Isaiah 5:20

Facebook

Facebook was founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes, roommates and students at Harvard College. The social media platform is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion American. It employs about 61,000 worldwide. There are almost 3 billion people who use Facebook worldwide.

The best way to understand the policies of Facebook is to read its very lengthy policy page on this matter. A portion of that page reads:

“Under our Community Standards, we remove misinformation when public health authorities conclude that the information is false and likely to contribute to imminent violence or physical harm. Since COVID-19 was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in January 2020, we have applied this policy to content containing claims related to COVID-19 that, according to public health authorities, are (a) false, and (b) likely to contribute to imminent physical harm (of imminent physical harm examples include: increasing the likelihood of exposure to or transmission of the virus or having adverse effects on the public health system’s ability to cope with the pandemic). The goal of this policy is to reduce health harm to people, while also allowing people to discuss, debate, and share their personal experiences, opinions, and news related to the COVID-19 pandemic. More specifically, we remove false information about…”

On June 30th President Trump filed lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube in Miami. He has accused the three big tech companies of violating his First Amendment rights by denying him access to their social media platforms. (Trump Announces Class-Action Suits Against Tech Giants Twitter, Facebook, Google) Some say Trump is going to lose due to a previous unanimous 1974 Supreme Court decision whereby the court held newspapers could not be forced to publish replies from politicians they had criticized.

Trump has an above-average IQ and the ability to play 3-D chess, an extremely challenging mental game.

You may recall near the end of his time in office, President Trump sought to eliminate the government’s Section 230 status from social media platforms. The status protects social media platforms from legal responsibilities for publishing third-party content as long as they act ‘in good faith by removing harmful content while providing fair access. However, if they fail to pass the good faith test, they are ‘publishers’ responsible for all content they publish.

The social media giants have adamantly proclaimed they are not publishers, which a savvy lawyer might argue as they are acting as editors. Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube argue as they are not publishers, but platforms for use by the public square. Therefore the 1974 Supreme Court ruling does not apply to them. You can’t have it both ways, right? So the 1974 ruling of the Supreme Court clearly applies to publishers which the social media platforms are not because of their Section 230 status protections. Check and mate, Donald Trump!

Another flaw with those critical of Trump and his filings in Florida courts is this;

In 1974 the Supreme Court held that First Amendment rights apply to government censorship and not private activities. They concluded it protects publisher’s editorial judgments which include ones that decline to give politicians a forum. What the court of that time did not envision were the monopolies we now have in place today.

The Federal Communications Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and Congress have epically failed to stop the formation of Big Tech Internet monopolies. In so doing, they have allowed Americans and people all over the world to be mind control by media manipulation that constitutes collusion. Think this is wrong? Think this is farfetched? Go back to the top of this article and re-read how many different entities were independent news pre-Nazi Germany, to post-war Nazi Germany.

Here are some recent facts CDN has reported as to Covid-19 and its related vaccines that are truths from sources that are beyond dispute.

Anybody that calls this ‘misinformation’ is, in fact, a liar. It is high time we start calling things as they are without regard to political correctness. We are now talking about matters of life and death and the future of America! The Internet fact-checkers are liars engaging in misinformation themselves. Attorney Renz (and many others) correctly proclaims everything the liberal progressives of the left are accusing conservatives of on the right of, they are actually guilty of themselves. (COVID Debate: Should Dr. Madej, an expert on vaccines, be heard?)

The majority of those now reported as ill and dying of Covid-19 are actually vaccinated. Multiple sources starting with Duke University and the entire country of Israel abroad are calling attention to this. (The Testimonies Project: Israeli vaccine documentary is shocking) Dr. Anthony Fauci has played both a personal and financial role in the development of both the Covid-19 as well as the (Moderna) cure.

Anecdotal evidence determines that news reports of people in the hospitalized and dying are not being supported by local hospital workers and persons in the funeral industry.

Always remember:

“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” – John Acton

