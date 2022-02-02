In The Dark Streaming on The CW and Netflix

CHICAGO, IL: In the Dark is an American crime drama television series, created by Corinne Kingsbury for The CW. It debuted as a midseason entry during the 2018–19 television season and was renewed for a fourth season a year ago this month. Streaming on Netflix and HULU, the show originally written for The CW, is building an audience.

The CW ordered a pilot show with Michael Showalter as a director on January 30, 2018. Later that May of 2018, the show received a series order. The series premiered on April 4, 2019. The series was thereafter renewed for a second season that premiered on April 16, 2020. In January of 2020, The CW renewed the series for a third season which premiered on June 23, 2021.

A year ago in February, the series was renewed for a fourth season.

The premise of the show centers around an angry rebellious blind woman in her twenties

Murphy played by Perry Mattfeld is an attractive, albeit, blind woman. In her off time, Murphy comes off as an alcoholic nymphomaniac incapable of an intimate relationship.





She is propped up in life by her three support sources; Her roommate, Jess Damon (Brooke Markham), and her adoptive parents Hank Mason (Derek Webster) and Joy Mason (Kathleen York). Her parents own and operate a fictional Chicago school for training guide dogs for the disabled called “Guiding Hope.”

Murphy was born sighted, however, she lost her eyesight around age 14 from retinitis pigmentosa.

Murphy is angry and she is bitter.

She seemingly makes her life worth living using sarcasm and humor while using others. Those watching the train wreck of her life anxiously await what outlandish thing she is going to do next to further screw up her life and the lives of those around her.

What is so perplexing to viewers of the show is, just like a train wreck, it is both uncomfortable to watch and impossible to look away.

She has one person she has allowed herself to grow close to at the opening of the show; A 17-year-old teenage boy Tyson Parker (Thamela Mpumlwana). Parker saves Murphy from a violent mugging where she was nearly beaten to death.

Out for a walk with her guide dog, Pretzel, one night she stumbles upon a corpse she assumes to be Tyson’s. Since she is blind, she can only rely on her sense of touch of his face and smell of his body. She goes for help to the police but the body disappears before the police arrive.

When the police do not seem inclined to investigate, Murphy embarks on a mission to find her friend and savior of the last 2 years of her life. In her search, she learns Tyson was dealing drugs and may have become a victim of the criminal world of illegal drugs.

Some speculation has been that the 4th season will begin airing this summer some time June through August.

In real life, Perry Mattfeld is not blind but she does share some of the humor of her Murphy on-screen character in real life as offered in one of her Instagram posts.

“Man, you think your life sucks… You need to check out this blind Murphy chick in this In The Dark streaming series!”

As more and more Americans look to tune out the hype of network television for something a little less covfefe, The CWs “In The Dark” is a pretty entertaining distraction. The show does come with content warnings about adult content, violence, sexual content, and adult language so parents need to be advised. Also, trending relationships such as lesbianism and mixed-race marriage are part of the series but are done tactfully in a way not to detract from the plotline.

More than anything you watch each episode hoping that Murphy finds her own center in this difficult world. Any show that can make you feel for a character like this one does is a show worth watching!

