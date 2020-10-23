Heroes matter: Right to Life League Pro-Life Awards 2020 airs Oct. 23-25

As the Chinese Coronavirus continues to decimate American lives and families, there is abortion, the other deadly killer that lurks in American society. The Right to Life League, America’s oldest first pro-life organization is taking the fight for life online with a unique Pro-Life Awards online fundraising event.

The groundbreaking event will directly benefit partnering pro-life organizations around the nation. Many of whose fundraiser efforts have also been ruined by the Coronavirus. Why does it matter?

Countless American families have experienced the shattering impact from the loss of family and friends to the Coronavirus. The largely un-reported data is the unborn babies who were also victims. Not because mom got sick, but because liberal blue state governors issued executive orders which enforced social distancing while keeping abortion death mills open. After all, these hundreds of thousands of unborn babies are mere statistics.

Liberals and Biden/Harris believe 55 million abortion murders is only a statistic Infamous former Soviet Union dictator Josef Stalin has been quoted as stating, “The death of one man is a tragedy. The death of millions is a statistic.”

Black lives do matter, except for the 20 plus million black babies murdered in the womb since 2073.

Stalin was uniquely qualified to speak about murder. He was the engineer behind the slaughter of 43 million people. Those souls, like aborted babies, becoming nothing more than statistics.

So God created human beings in his own image. In the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. Genesis 1:27

President Donald Trump sides with the Right to Life League and other pro-life warriors who are committed to protecting the sacredness of the life of the unborn.

Speaking at the Right to Life March on the National Mall On January 24, President Trump emphasized, “We cannot know what our citizens yet unborn will achieve, the dreams they will imagine, the masterpieces they will create, the discoveries they will make. But we know this: Every life brings love into this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting. And above all, we know that every human soul is divine, and every human life –- born and unborn –- is made in the holy image of Almighty God.”

Life is as the president so eloquently says, is precious. “We know that every human soul is divine, and every human life –- born and unborn –- is made in the holy image of Almighty God.”

It is why Theresa Brennan, Right to Life League’s Chief Operating Officer stressed that “Pro-Life Awards 2020is intentionally designed to provide benefit to all pro-life organizations across the country, no matter how large or how small. All lives are made in the image of God.

Standing up for the unborn

The pro-life warriors being honored by the Right to Life League’s Pro-Life Awards have made the decision to stand up for the innocent unborn. They have decided as Catholic Bishop Richard F. Stika recently explained in a letter to Catholics of Knoxville, Tenn., that abortion is the “pre-eminent moral issue of our time.” Stika continuing to point out, “it mirrors the moral depravity of slavery, genocide, the Holocaust, and the ‘idolatrous’ sacrifice of children to the “demon deity Molech,” as described in the Old Testament.

Tom Shillue, host of The Quiz Show and UN-PC on Fox Nation, and author of Mean Dads for a Better America: The Generous Rewards of an Old-Fashioned Childhood. will open the Pro-Life Awards national show.

Sign up to watch the awards show in real-time for free and see national pro-life presenters and personalities like Dr. Alveda King, Father Frank Pavone, Star Parker, Lonnie Poindexter, Unplanned’s Ashley Bratcher, Cary Solomon, Chuck Konzelman (God’s Not Dead), “D-advocate” Kurt Kondrich, Father George Rutler, Tom Brejcha, Danielle D’Souza, Linda J. Hansen and a musical performance by #1 Billboard artist Matt Mayer and other luminaires.

Additional Benefits

Purchasers of the Premium Pass will also enjoy extended benefits including expanded access to the awards show, plus exclusive access to additional video segments not available on the free side. Premium Pass members will be able to easily select show segments that most interest them or click through the entire event if they wish.





All donations from the event go to assist the vital work of the Right to Life League. Proceeds from the show’s Premium Pass cover both the cost of production as well as benefit pro-life affiliates across the nation.

The Right to Life League Pro-Life Awards 2020 Happening will live-stream via YouTube on October 23rd, 24th, 25th