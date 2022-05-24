Global Wobbling: A Frightening New Threat to Planet Earth

WASHINGTON — An in-depth study conducted by NASA found that humans are responsible for the increasing wobble detected as Earth spins on its axis. The poles are not stationary. They drift, or wobble from their positions over time. Earth’s spin axis drifted about 30 feet in the 20th century alone. Since the 1990s, space-based measurements also confirmed that the Earth’s axis of rotation drifts a little every year, generally toward Hudson Bay in northeastern Canada. And this global wobbling could prove a big problem in the current century.

The wobble of Earth as it spins is broken up into three primary factors: glacial rebound (the returning of the Earth’s mantle to pre-glacial conditions,) melting of ice, and mantle convection. Previously, scientists believed glacial rebound was the primary factor causing Earth to wobble. The process is quite slow, meaning Earth is still rebounding from its last ice age.

Scientists are now willing to add the human factor to the causes of global wobbling.

As humans continue to artificially warm the planet through releasing greenhouse gases, ice on land continues to melt at unprecedented rates. NASA estimates that 7,500 gigatons of Greenland’s ice melted into the ocean in the 20th century. This equals the weight of 20 million Empire State Buildings.





This redistribution of weight from Greenland across the globe likely causes Earth to wobble more than it might have otherwise. Because the melting seems constant, we continue to see a significant increase in wobble as Earth spins.

We are gouging great holes in the earth More global wobbling?



There is also another troubling human aspect to the threat of global wobbling: massive global mining operations. The material from these deep holes is shipped all across the earth, far from its original position in the earth.

According to Circle Economy, the world consumes 100.6 billion metric tons of materials annually. The world’s annual production of cement alone is around 4.1 billion metric tons, dwarfing total metal production. To see a comprehensive chart of the world’s mined metals, click here.

Logic will tell you that moving billions of metric tons of dirt from remote areas to urban manufacturing centers around the world continues to affect the earth’s balance, possibly as much as glacial activity.

If the cure for global climate change is to stop burning fossil fuels, then obviously, to cure global wobbling we need to stop mining and refill all those big holes around the world.