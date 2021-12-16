Dan Gryder and the D.B. Cooper Mystery 50 Years Later

HAMPTON, GA: Dan Gryder is an aviation expert. Now 60, he has lived life as both a commercial and private pilot but aviation is clearly in his blood. He has a YouTube channel and a following of millions of viewers on the Internet. His YouTube channel is titled “Probable Cause: Dan Gryder“.

Gryder has been openly critical of the FAA, NTSB, and FBI.

Gryder, like so many about his age, has had a fascination with the D.B. Cooper mystery.

The same way our government spent 20 million dollars investigating it, Gryder spent more than 20 years investigating the mystery of D.B. Cooper. Gryder reports that there are more than 30 books written on D.B. Cooper and he has read almost all of them.

Gryder prepared an excellent video documentary for YouTube that runs almost 3 hours where he offers his own take on what happened to D.B. Cooper and who he might have been.





“D.B. Cooper Deep Family Secrets” – Probable Cause: Dan Gryder (2 Hours 49 Minutes)

The story of D.B. Cooper

On Thanksgiving eve, November 24, 1971, a middle-aged man (D.B. Cooper) carried a black briefcase to fly Northwest Orient Airlines at Portland International Airport.

He identified himself as “Dan Cooper” and used cash to purchase a one-way ticket on Flight 305, a 30-minute trip to Seattle. Cooper boarded the aircraft, a Boeing 727-100 (FAA registration N467US), and took a seat and ordered a drink: bourbon and soda.

Eyewitnesses described Cooper as, wearing a business suit with a black tie and white shirt who looked to be in his mid-40’s.

Approximately one-third occupied, Flight 305 departed Portland on schedule at 2:50 p.m. PST.

Shortly after takeoff, Cooper handed a note to flight attendant Florence Schaffner, situated near him in a jump seat attached to the aft stair door. Schaffner assumed the note contained a lonely businessman’s phone number so she dropped it unopened in her purse.

Cooper then leaned toward her and whispered,

“Miss, you’d better look at that note. I have a bomb.”

The note was printed in neat capital letters using a felt-tip pen. Its exact wording remains unknown, as Cooper later reclaimed it. Schaffner recalled that the note mentioned the bomb and directed her to sit in the seat beside Cooper.

Schaffner did as told, then quietly asked to see the bomb.

Cooper opened his briefcase long enough for her to glimpse eight red cylinders (“four on top of four”) attached to wires coated with red insulation, and a large cylindrical battery. The bomb was later determined to be a fake.

After he closed the briefcase, he stated his demands of $200,000 in “negotiable American currency”, four parachutes (two primary and two reserves), and a fuel truck standing by to refuel the aircraft upon arrival in Seattle.

Schaffner conveyed Cooper’s instructions to the cockpit and when she returned Cooper was wearing dark sunglasses.

Captain, William A. Scott, contacted Seattle–Tacoma Airport air traffic control of his situation and Cooper’s demands.

The 35 passengers were told that their arrival in Seattle would be delayed because of “minor mechanical difficulty.”Northwest Orient’s president, Donald Nyrop, authorized payment of the ransom and ordered the flight crew to cooperate fully with the hijacker’s demands.

The aircraft circled Puget Sound for approximately two hours to allow Seattle police and the FBI sufficient time to meet Cooper’s demands and to mobilize emergency personnel.

Northwest flight attendant Tina Mucklow testified Cooper appeared familiar with the local terrain as at one point he remarked,

“Looks like Tacoma down there”, as the aircraft flew above it.

Cooper also correctly mentioned that McChord Air Force Base was only a 20-minute drive (at that time) from Seattle-Tacoma Airport.

Schaffner described him as calm, polite, and well-spoken.

“He wasn’t nervous”, Mucklow told investigators. “He seemed rather nice. He was never cruel or nasty. He was thoughtful and calm all the time.”

Cooper then ordered a second bourbon and soda, paid his drink tab (and attempted to give Mucklow the change as a tip), and offered to request meals for the flight crew during their stop in Seattle.

Mucklow asked Cooper if he had a grudge with Northwest Airlines; Cooper replied,

“I don’t have a grudge against your airline, Miss. I just have a grudge.”

FBI agents assembled the ransom money from several Seattle-area banks as Cooper ordered, 10,000 unmarked 20-dollar bills and civilian round canopy parachutes with manually operated ripcords which Seattle police obtained from a local skydiving school.

At 5:24 p.m. PST, Cooper was informed that his demands had been met and at 5:39 p.m., an hour after sunset, the aircraft landed at Seattle-Tacoma Airport.

Cooper instructed the crew to taxi the jet to an isolated, brightly lit section of the apron and close all window shades of the cabin to eliminate the threat of police snipers. Northwest Orient’s Seattle operations manager, Al Lee, approached the aircraft in street clothes to deliver the cash-filled knapsack and parachutes to Mucklow via the aft stairs.

After the delivery was completed, Cooper allowed all passengers, Schaffner, and senior flight attendant Alice Hancock to leave the plane.

The refueling process was delayed because of a vapor lock in the first fuel tanker truck’s pumping mechanism.

A second truck was brought in to complete refueling. An FAA official requested a face-to-face meeting with Cooper aboard the aircraft, which he refused. Cooper began to grow impatient, saying,

“This shouldn’t take so long”, and sent a note to the crew saying, “Let’s get this show on the road.”

Cooper ordered a flight plan to the cockpit: a southeast course toward Mexico City at the minimum airspeed possible without stalling the aircraft—approximately 100 knots (185 km/h; 115 mph)—at a maximum 10,000-foot (3,000 m) altitude, wing flaps be lowered 15 degrees, and cabin to remain unpressurized.

Cooper also directed that the aircraft take off with the aft rear exit door open and its staircase extended. Northwest’s home office objected, on grounds that it would be unsafe to take off with the aft staircase deployed.

Cooper, again showing his knowledge of both aviation and this Boeing model, countered that it was indeed safe, but he would not argue the point; he would lower it once they were airborne.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., the Boeing 727 took off with Cooper, Captain Scott, flight attendant Mucklow, first officer Rataczak, and flight engineer Harold E. Anderson on board.

Unbeknownst to Cooper, two F-106 fighter aircraft from McChord Air Force Base were scrambled to tail behind the Northwest airliner, one above it and one below. A Lockheed T-33 trainer was also diverted from an unrelated Air National Guard mission, also shadowed the 727 before running low on fuel and turning back near the Oregon–California state line.

After the second takeoff, Cooper picked up his briefcase and told Mucklow to show him how to open the door to the aft staircase. He then ordered her to join the rest of the flight crew in the cockpit and remain there with the door closed.

Mucklow observed Cooper tying something around his waist as she departed him. It may have been the money bag. At approximately 8:00 p.m., a warning light flashed in the cockpit, indicating that the aft stairwell apparatus had been opened.

At around 8:13 p.m., the aircraft’s tail section sustained a sudden upward movement requiring trimming to bring the plane back to level flight.

The implication is this is when Cooper would have bailed out of the plane. At around 10:15 p.m., the 727 landed, with the aft stair still deployed, at Reno Airport. FBI agents, state troopers, sheriff’s deputies, and Reno police surrounded the jet, as it had not yet been determined with certainty that Cooper was no longer aboard; but an armed search quickly confirmed he had gone.

A precise search area was difficult as differences in the aircraft’s speed and environmental conditions along the flight path made Cooper’s projected landing zone impossible to determine. An important variable was the length of time he remained in free fall before pulling his ripcord.

No trace of Cooper, or any of the equipment presumed to have left the aircraft with him, were ever found.

Gryder is a respected aviator who is famous for crash investigations.

Like so many charismatic personalities of higher intellect, Gryder is not without his controversies and close calls with death.

His most recent example happened this past summer when he not only survived but walked away with his passenger unscathed from his own airplane crash. The irony wasn’t lost by Gryder that the latest airplane crash he had to solve was his own. Gryder said everything seemed fine during the routine checks, but his flaps got stuck down when he was 100 feet up, and he had to find the best place to crash.

His passenger was video blogger Matt Mansell (42). They both unbuckled and exited the aircraft “without a scratch,” Gryder said.

In 2009 Delta Air Lines has suspended Gryder while officials investigated charges he tried to run over two Griffin police officers with his private plane.

Dan Wayne Gryder, then 48, was placed in the Spalding County jail, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and obstruction. He was held without bond. The FAA also investigated the incident and could have revoked Gryder’s pilot’s license or issued additional sanctions. “If it was a violation, it would be a civil matter not a criminal matter,” FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.

What Gryder had done as he drove his car across the runway and taxiway. He then gave two police officers a fake name. After learning the pilot was Gryder, the officers attempted to issue him six citations. Gryder refused to sign the tickets and boarded his plane, a 1937 DC-3A, and started the engine and told one of the officers that if she moved, he would strike her. The officer, who had been standing next to the prop, moved out of the way and summoned backup. Additional Griffin officers and Spalding County deputies responded to the area and ordered him to stop, but Gryder continued to taxi down the runway, police said. Gryder got to the end of the runway and attempted to take off, but he was out of gas. Police arrested Gryder and transported him to jail.

Gryder’s documentary proposes D.B. Cooper did survive his parachute jump but most probably lost all the money due to the excessive speed of his drop.

Gryder even reenacted Cooper’s jump to see what he would have experienced exactly.

Some of the most disturbing aspects of what Gryder offers are odd anomalies of the FBI. Two examples were the FBI said the weather was bad that night and Cooper could not have survived the jump. That was proven not true. Also, Cooper smoked Raleigh cigarettes which were mostly available in the deep south and not on the west coast. The FBI collected all the butts for DNA and now claims they lost that evidence.

Gryder believes the real skyjacker was not named cooper, did not smoke or drink but this was all part of his disguise.

Gryder draws parallels between a copycat hijacker who did the same crime years later Richard Floyd McCoy and D.B. Cooper. Gryder believes the two are one and the same!

At the 1 hour and 46-minute mark of the video, the son (Richard Jr.) of Richard and Karen McCoy admits to what he thinks his parents did in this matter. Their daughter Chanti is also interviewed in this video.

Gryder feels the motive for the crime came about as McCoy was a Vietnam veteran who was jump certified as a Green Beret and, like so many returning Vietnam veterans were not respected and found employment opportunities sparse.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark is “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

