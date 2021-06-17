Even music critics who don’t usually review rappers are on fire about Tom MacDonald and his latest release Snowflakes. If you haven’t heard of him, he is a rapper who consciously avoids using profanity, dives deep into non-PC subjects, and is a Caucasian male who wears his long blond hair in dreads. He writes and produces his own music. What makes him unique is he creates from a conservative standpoint against woke culture, politics, activism, and more. His music is about keeping your freedoms out of the hands of the “People so Stupid”

MacDonald is among artists who no longer have an agent or a recording company.

He and his various collaborators are independent. His latest collaboration is a single entitled: “Snowflakes” which he wrote and produced with Nova Rockafeller. In less than 12 hours his music video hit over one million viewers. In the past two years, all his songs on YouTube have reached over ten million viewers. He’s an influencer who can’t be ignored.

Thomas MacDonald was born in Canada but moved to Los Angeles to wrestle professionally under the name “Allstar”. He branched out into music while he was still wrestling. Tom began his rapping career via YouTube in 2009, but his first album LeeAnn’s Son was launched after five years in 2014.





McDonald’s career skyrocketed after his single ‘Dear Rappers’ in 2017 and has been in high orbit ever since.

While Tom is a stunning lyricist and performer, his longtime girlfriend, Nova Rockafeller, is the daring, music video creator.

Her striking images, edits and placement thrust Tom MacDonald’s videos into the viral category every time. Nova is also a musician, filmmaker and songwriter. She was born Nova Leigh Paholek (1988) in Canada. she shares a birth year with MacDonald. Their team effort and duo vision is unique. They have a loyal and growing audience worldwide.

Other performers have contributed to Tom and Nova’s body of work. “Snowflakes” has revealing clips of Blaire White, who calls herself a transgender activist, and an avid Donald Trump supporter.

Tom’s song “Dear Slim” was produced by one of his own greatest influences, Eminem.

Tom MacDonald exposes identity politics contradictions and propaganda therefore he is deliberately ignored and vilified by mainstream, lamestream media. He calls out cancel culture, hypocrites, stereotypes, and lies. He weaves facts into his vocals.

His lyrics are bold, layered, incisive and poetic. Even his titles are provocative. Here are a few: “If I Was Black”, “Politically Incorrect”, “Fake Woke”, “Straight White Male”, “I Don’t Drink”, “Trying To Kill Me” and “No Lives Matter”.

A sampling of his verses from “No Lives Matter”

Hip hop died, it’s full of guys who cannot even rap (facts)

Media dividing us by colors, white or black (facts)

If you believe in Jesus, these days Christians get attacked (facts)

If you don’t hate police then everybody thinks you’re wack

And everything’s so connected

Black Lives Matter got so aggressive

White folks who agree can’t support the message

Both sides go to war ’cause they don’t respect it

Our social climate from the global tension

Turned to total violence and a whole depression

We could unify and then all go against them

But we let ’em divide us with votes and elections

and “Clown World”

I think fighting violence with more violence is what they want

Viruses and riots, people dying, we won’t stay home

Black lives matter, all lives matter, what’s all this division for?

It’s modern segregation, this is setting up a civil war

Burn this circus down ’cause the world is full of clowns

They’re all stupid and they’re proud, painted smiles on they mouths

I don’t hang with bozos, homie, I can’t be around you

Anyone who knows me knows my feet don’t fit in clown shoes.”

Tom MacDonald and Nova Rockafeller’s work is megaviral. People of all ages, economic strata and cultures listen and watch. There is a hunger for the truth they preach in a medium that has global reach. You can follow their music on YouTube. Check it out and listen at least twice. Tom MacDonald and Nova Rockafeller do not disappoint. They deliver.