CDN writers win multiple Journalism Awards from San Diego Press Club

SAN DIEGO, Calif., October 28, 2020 – San Diego based reporters, writers, artists, photographers, videographers, and public relations professionals were honored Tuesday, Oct. 27, with the region’s top awards in journalism and public relations communications at the San Diego Press Club’s 47th annual Excellence in Journalism Awards. More than 500 awards in 130 categories and 10 divisions were announced.

The online awards program streamed live from the San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park on Facebook and Twitter.

“CommDigiNews writers Gayle Lynn Falkenthal and Jeanne McKinney are both consistent winners both at CDN and in this annual contest for Excellence in Journalism Awards,” Jacquie Kubin, the publisher says. “Everyone at CDN is proud of our colleagues and appreciate their many contributions to the paper, boxing world, and our military.”

Kubin further notes that all Communities Digital News writers continually offer the very best in journalism across the platform that features Sports, Military, Business, Travel, Lifestyle, and Political opinion coverage. A legacy website, the group is celebrating their 10th Anniversary of online publishing in 2020.

Communities Digital News writers Gayle Lynn Falkenthal and Jeanne McKinney won a combined total of nine awards in multiple categories:





Online/Daily Newspapers Category

Breaking News, Second Place

Jeanne McKinney, “SPMAGTF-CR-CC Marines quick response to US Embassy Baghdad”

Humor Writing, Second Place

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, “Boxing fans: Should you watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2?”

Military Reporting, First Place

Jeanne McKinney, “US AFRICOM ready, DoD holds troops as COVID-19 threatens 1.3 billion”

Reviews: Miscellaneous, Third Place

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, “Boxing’s best podcasts entertain during the pandemic sports drought”

Science/Tech/Biotech Reporting, First Place

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, “Healthcare informatics drives sciences behind the Covid-19 Curve”

Series – Light Subject, Second Place

Gayle Falkenthal and Cynthia Saldaña, “Pacquiao vs Thurman”

Sports, Honorable Mention

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal and Cynthia Saldaña, “Manny Pacquiao wins SD over Keith Thurman”

Television/Online Video Category

Sports Reporting, First Place

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, “Happy camper: Canelo Alvarez relaxed ahead of Kovalev fight”

Sports Reporting, Second Place

Gayle Lynn Falkenthal, “Get used to the boxing odd couple”

“The San Diego Press Club Excellence in Journalism Awards celebrates professionals whose research, writing, reporting and visual skills shed light on newsworthy topics that matter to us all,” said Albert Fulcher, 2020 Press Club president. “At a time when many Americans distrust the news media, I am proud of our organization’s 400 members and their commitment to truth and fairness with integrity, high standards, and ethical reporting. I am also proud of our success at uniting journalism and public relations professionals while providing career-enhancing programs and networking opportunities for our members.”

This year’s Press Club awards program drew more than 1,100 entries, making it one of the largest journalism competitions in the nation. Judges for the Press Club’s entries included members of 15 journalism professional organizations from around the country, including press clubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Rochester, Florida, Cleveland, Orange County, Milwaukee, Tulsa, and Alaska.



