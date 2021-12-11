Call of Duty: Vanguard review: Multiplayer shines in World War II saga

The newest installment to the Call of Duty Franchise, Call of Duty: Vanguard is a true mixed bag, with something for everyone to either love or hate.

Vanguard offers over 20 new multiplayer maps. Players can fight in a variety of settings including German Millhouses, African deserts, and Japanese flower gardens. Each setting varies in lobby size and gameplay. One new addition to the multiplayer experience is the ability to choose among three different “combat pacings.” These include Tactical for a more calculated experience; Assault for a balanced experience; or Blitz, which is perfect for players who want to run-and-gun in a chaotic game pace.

Multiplayer also introduced a new game mode, “Patrol.” Patrol is a combination of domination and hardpoint with a constantly moving capture zone, perfect for Blitz maps.

Be the Team’s MVP

After a multiplayer match, each team has the ability to vote among three players for “Team MVP.” The MVP is chosen for achieving “highest elimination/death ratio,” “most captures,” and “most explosive eliminations,” among others. This allows players who prefer to play objective modes rather than purely stack up kills a chance to get some extra XP and recognition from their teammates.





Additionally, players can unlock “MVP Highlight” animations for their operators, to really make themselves stand out.

In terms of the gunsmith, players are spoiled for choice with the ability to equip up to 10 different attachments. Including the ability to vary your ammo type as well as proficiency to customize and mold your gunplay experience.

Overall, Vanguard’s multiplayer experience is an improvement from both COD: Cold War and Modern Warfare 2019, as players are able to have more input on the pace, atmosphere, and style of their gameplay experience.

There is also a new Mastery Camo, Atomic, to unlock for those who want to truly master all the guns offered in the game. The gameplay is definitely more varied and objective-oriented than previous CODs, which is refreshing for those who prefer the Multiplayer experience over Warzone or Zombies.

While Vanguard’s multiplayer is a step-up from recent CODs, the campaign leaves much to be desired.

An alternate-reality story set in the final days of WWII, players are able to play as a variety of characters. The main hero, Sgt. Arthur Kingsley, is an English soldier and a lionhearted leader. Kingsley takes players through the suspense of the beaches of Normandy.

Pvt. Lucas Riggs, a hot-headed Australian demolitions expert, leads players through an action-packed battle in the African desert. Lt. Wade Jackson, a rebellious pilot, takes players to the sky as they are able to fight against Japanese forces in the air and on the ground. And, by far my favorite character, Lt. Polina Petrova is a Russian sharp-shooter, earning herself the monicker, Lady Nightingale, for her brave and skilled acts of rebellion against the German invasion of her home city.

With such a great host of characters, one would expect that the campaign would surpass all expectations.

However, the majority of the campaign is spent playing flashbacks of the team’s memories of the war. Rather than in a present alternate reality that had so much promise. All in all, the campaign does offer a variable gameplay experience, but the story itself falls short of expectations.

Vanguard also includes a new Zombies experience, Der Anfang, or “the beginning.”

With graphics reminiscent of the zombies of COD: Cold War, the Vanguard Zombies experience feels a bit like an afterthought. Players are placed in Germany in 1944. However, they have the ability to teleport through several portals to fight hordes of zombies. The gameplay offers various mini-game modes. Players always return back to the town square after time travel.

While Zombies does offer a pack-a-punch, the lack of changes to the gun’s cosmetics is a bit disappointing. The bosses, while difficult to beat, are simply stuffed into normal rounds, rather than the more involved boss fights present in previous CODs. This Zombies is very similar to Cold Wars’, and is more accessible and do-able compared to the classic Zombies of Black Ops I and II.

Overall, Call of Duty: Vanguard is a sight for sore eyes for players who had pined for a new, more varied multiplayer experience, and a bit of a let-down for those expecting a truly cinematic and mind-blowing campaign or Zombies experience.

However, as the game is still new, there is plenty of opportunity for growth in the coming Season 1 and further patches, and I believe that Vanguard is well worth the wait for these fixes.

#####

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler