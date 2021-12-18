Boxing holiday rush: Zurdo Ramirez, Parker Chisora 2, Jake Paul in action Saturday

SAN DIEGO, Calif., December 17, 2021 – Boxing fans, avoid the last-minute holiday shopping rush and enjoy the last-minute rush of pugilism on the fight schedule Saturday.

Parker Chisora 2: 1 pm ET/10 am PT, DAZN

Heavyweights Joseph Parker of New Zealand (29-2, 21 KOs) and Derek Chisora of England (32-11, 23 KOs) go at it for a second time with both veterans looking to extend their careers in Manchester, England.

Parker, age 29, won the first fight, getting up from a first-round knockdown to prevail by split decision. Parker says he knows a loss would be a disaster for him.





“I think that he’ll be looking to make little adjustments to improve, so I am looking forward to what he’s going to bring,” said Parker. “As long as I do what I can do it’s not going to go the distance, but I know he feels the same way …I need to take care of business because my career is on the line here.”

Chisora, age 37, said he’s looking forward to his first fight in front of fans in two years.

“It’s going to be amazing, and I hope I don’t freeze! I enjoy it, how could you not?

“I don’t cry over spilt milk. I never have. I don’t moan. I move on. Everyone’s plan is to take it out of the judges’ hands. I am just going to go in and put on a great fight … I’m bringing the pain; it’s going to be sick. I just want to give the fans what they want, and they want to see war.”

We predict Parker will avoid Chisora and outbox him once again in the rematch, going the distance despite Chisora’s vow.

On the undercard, catch the wildly entertaining heavyweight prospect Alen “The Savage” Babic of Croatia (9-0, 9 KOs) taking on David Spilmont of France (11-7-1, 7 KOs). Babic is all kinds of crazy.

“People have routine victories. I have routine knockouts. I think Saturday is going to be another routine knockout. I’m going to operate like John Wick,” said Babic.

Morell vs Fox: 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Fox Sports

Former Cuban amateur standout David Morrell Jr. (5-0, 4 KOs) stays busy against Alantez Fox of Maryland (28-2-1, 13 KOs) at The Armory in Minneapolis. Morrell, age 23, gets the main event for the third time in his adopted hometown against Fox. A regular WBA super-middleweight title is at stake.

Morrell scored a first-round knockout in June, but he’ll likely have to work harder against Fox, who is fighting his third bout at super middleweight.

Morrell Jr. says he’s happy to be in front of the hardcore fans at The Armory.

“We had a great night there in June, and we’ve been building on that all training camp,” Fox says he’s going to take full advantage of the opportunity.

“I’m excited to be fighting for my first world title — it’s ‘SlyAza’ Fox on FOX!” said Fox. “This is an early Christmas gift. Get your shopping done, get home and be ready for a show.”

Ramirez vs Gonzalez and Estrada vs Santizo, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, DAZN

After his impressive fourth-round knockout of Sullivan Barrera in July, Mexican southpaw Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0. 28 KOs) called out WBA Super World Light Heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Bivol did his part last week with a dominating but uninspiring win over Umar Salamov.

Ramirez can advance his cause with a win, but even more with a flashy performance against Yunieski Gonzalez of Miami via Cuba (21-3, 17 KOs) at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Ramirez called Gonzalez a good challenge.

“I have been working so hard to get to the world title, and I am ready to go through Yunieski Gonzalez to get there. I want the people to know me, and I enjoy and want to be with the people. I was a little insecure before, but not anymore,” said Gonzalez, who said the pandemic shutdown allowed him to take up yoga and meditation to improve his outlook.

“I was surprised Zurdo wanted to fight me,” said Gonzalez. “I am happy and grateful for the opportunity as I know Zurdo Ramirez and what a fight with him can offer me.”

This matchup should be entertaining as long as it lasts. Ramirez is motivated to make a statement, especially in comparison to the tactical master Bivol, and it won’t go past the sixth round.

On the undercard, two-division champion Seneisa Estrada of Los Angeles (21-0, 8 KOs) defends her WBA World Minimumweight title against undefeated contender Maria Santizo of Guatemala (9-0, 5 KOs). Estrada won the WBA World Light Flyweight title in her previous bout. Estrada says the minimumweight division is where she’s most comfortable.

“It’s a natural weight class for me. I have faced two great world champions and defeated them both. This has given me confidence in my skills and has prepared me mentally,” said Estrada.

Estrada continues to deliver impressive performances and is one of the few legitimate women’s knockout threats.

Paul vs Woodley 2, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, Showtime PPV

Love him or hate him, Jake Paul has become a legit force in boxing. The “Problem Child” (4-0, 3 KOs) expected to face his first professional boxing opponent in Tommy Fury, but Fury bowed out for medical reasons not fully explained. Instead, Paul will get a rematch against former MMA competitor Tyrone Woodley. Is there still genuine enthusiasm for the Jake Paul show? This fight might be the turning point.

One positive Paul brings to boxing is putting serious talent on his undercards and paying them what they deserve. Paul completely changed the fortunes of welterweight Montana Love. Five division champion Amanda Serrano of Brooklyn (41-1-1, 30 KOs) is among the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, gunning for a superfight against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor in 2022. In the meantime, Serarro gets to build up her fan base against Miriam Gutierrez of Spain (14-1,5 KOs), who’s likely getting the biggest payday and audience of her career. Gutierrez’s only loss was a shutout decision against Taylor. If Serrano can get a knockout win, she gets a little something over Taylor.

