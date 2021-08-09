Boot Scuffs to Binge Drinking: Life Hacks from Communities Digital News

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The words “life” and “hack” put together make for a new slang phrase the youth have come up with, life hack. It is a phrase that describes tips and tricks to get things done faster, easier, and better. Life hacks can be clever ways to increase productivity organizationally or solve problems with new solutions never thought of before. Sometimes life hacks are just offered as helpful information not commonly known.

1. Remove boot scuffs and other minor blemishes from Paint Protective Film (PPF). –

Some motorcycles and other vehicles have an optional thin paint protective film (PPF) applied to the paint surface. A rider’s boot heels can leave scuff marks on these films which are similar to a high-quality layer of transparent wrapping tape. If the scuff mark has not damaged the surface of the PPF, try using a pink pencil eraser with some rubbing alcohol to rub it away. (Test in a not obvious spot first.)

2. Get rid of carpenter bees without sprays, powders, and stings. – from your author summer of 2015.





A good quality vacuum cleaner that can be left on for long periods of time can be used to suck up all the dangerous bees as they come and go to and from their nest. Note: Honey bees are environmentally important, so pay an expert to remove them safely.

Run the vacuum in the mornings and evenings when they are most active around the nest. You can go about your other chores around the house while the vacuum runs.

‘Carpenter Bee Removal’ – by Mark Schwendau

These traps work for carpenter bees. Do not clean them out as the smell of the dying bees, attracts more bees. But they seldom trap honey or other non-destructive pollinating bees.

3. Tupperware ® and Sears Craftsman are Warrantied for life

Yes, kind of, but some conditions apply.

“Tupperware® brand products are guaranteed by Tupperware against chipping, cracking, breaking, warping, or peeling under normal non-commercial use for the lifetime of the product. If due to unavailability, an actual product replacement cannot be made, a comparable product replacement will be made. Products noted with the “Q” symbol in our catalog are guaranteed for 1 year against defects in workmanship.”

If your Craftsman tool has a lifetime warranty, you should be able to exchange it with the retailer the item was purchased from. If that retailer is no longer local (such as a Sears store) you may locate another Craftsman retailer.

4. Pressure Washers Are Not Just Good for Cleaning Vehicles and Homes Anymore!

They are also excellent at removing old paint from houses and fences eliminating many hours of wire brushing and scraping!

5. Fix Wood Furniture and Floor Nicks and Scuffs Easier Than You Think!

The right can of wood stain shade with some old cotton socks or underwear can make you an instant repairman – uh person! If possible take a sample piece of your wood floor or furniture to your local lumber, hardware or box store that sells wood stains. Many of these stains now have the clear coat finish mixed right in them so they dry to match your existing finish which most likely has some kind of clear coat finish on it. Take great care not to get any of the stain on your clothing or surrounding areas where you do not want it!

6. Keep a Dry Powder Fire Extinguisher in Your Kitchen and Vehicle.

These fire extinguishers do not cost all that much and yet they can save thousands of dollars in a short amount of time in the event of a kitchen fire or car fire. Fire extinguishers are rated to the fires they need to put out so talk to an expert as you make your purchase.

“A” Type: Primarily wood, paper and fabric

“B” Type: Primarily flammable liquids (such as gasoline) and oil based

“C” Type: Electrical in nature

A general purpose A-B-C fire extinguisher 4 pounders can be had for about $40.

7. Spray Coat New Mower Decks and You Never Have to Clean Them.

Before you ever take a new mower to a blade of grass, consider turning them over and spray coating them with a mower deck spray protectant.

You can do it yourself or have your dealer do it for you for a small service charge. The spray can aerosol solutions are composed of such things as Cerflon and Ceramically-Reinforced PTFE. The coating makes for a slick surface cut grass cannot adhere to as readily.

8. Consider Running Your Swimming Pool Filter at Night Rather than During the Day.

There are several good reasons to practice this hack. The sun burns off chemicals out of pool water so if the water is less agitated during the day fewer chemicals are lost to the sun’s UV rays. Also, in some states electricity is cheaper during nighttime as this is not a peak usage period. Finally, a pool that has all electricity turned off when people are in it during the day can never electrocute anybody in a mishap such as a failed Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GCFI) circuit breakers. It is to be noted such failures are extremely rare.

9. Open a Cell Phone or Tablet SIM Card Tray Without the Tool.

If you don’t have a SIM card tray opener, or you break one off, try using a small paperclip unfolded instead. The clip needs to just fit into the little hole at the side of the SIM card tray and with proper pressure, it should pop open without damage to the sim card tray or the device.

10. Clean Your Chimney Flue Regularly!

Fireplaces and woodstoves emit ash and creosote that does not burn completely. This can build up in your chimney and cause a chimney fire which can ignite surrounding parts of the house. Think of Mary Poppins boyfriend Bert (Herbert Alfred) and get your chimney cleaned regularly!

11. KITCHEN FIRE! Baking Soda GOOD! Baking Powder BAD!

Many a person have taken a bad situation of a kitchen stove fire and turned it from bad to worse. Never confuse baking power with baking soda! Baking soda can help put out a stovetop fire but baking powder can create a flash fire. The two are easily mixed up in the panic of a kitchen fire. A fire extinguisher or fire blanket is best. Fire blankets are best when needing to extinguish people or kitchen fires without the mess from an extinguisher.

12. Candles Can Be DANGEROUS!

Candle fire safety is worth a note at this conclusion. First, never put burning candles near such things as curtains that can blow into them as per the Blake Shelton music video ‘Doing What She Lies’, here.

‘Blake Shelton – Doin’ What She Likes (Official Music Video)’

Also, consider putting metal or ceramic coasters under lit candles. The heat of a candle burning down to its base can destroy furniture finishes.

13. When Out Drinking Alcoholic Beverages, Change Your Seat After Your 4th.

Scientists and professors have determined if you drink 5 drinks in one sitting, you are a binge drinker. So move.

(That one was just made up. Nobody ends a list on 13!)

########

