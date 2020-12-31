Auld Lang Syne 2020: This year’s Top Ten best renditions

WASHINGTON — Just in time for tonight’s Times Square Ball Drop that no one can witness live, we present CDN’s Auld Lang Syne 2020 list of great performances. This is our Tenth (I think) annual edition of this feature. Our Auld Lang Syne 2020 Top Ten includes a variety of interesting renditions of this old tune. They range from the nostalgic and traditional to the unusual and whacky. In last year’s edition, we looked forward to a triumphant economy in 2020. We based our optimism on the continuing success of President Trump’s America First economic policies.

Reflecting back on the Plague Year

Unfortunately, that optimistic outlook was soon shattered. It began with the ludicrous, failed, sham impeachment of Trump by a runaway House of Representatives in January. The absolutely disastrous Western response to the coronavirus crisis erupted almost immediately thereafter. The result: The (hopefully) temporary destruction of small businesses (not big ones) across the nation and the world. Plus, the destructive and almost entirely unpunished violence of foreign funded anarch-communist thugs like Antifa and the nearly all-white BLM movement. For the grand finale, we witnessed the most massively fraudulent election in American history. Waged, of course, “without evidence.” What an awful year. Politicians and high-level government appointees should be ashamed that they’ve allowed this to happen. But forget that. These elites have no shame. By now, this should be obvious to all, though apparently, it’s not.

Ditto those lockdown crazy Blue State mayors and governators who aim to destroy all small businesses in their states by never opening anything up again. It’s all Cloward-Piven on steroids. But that’s for another column.

Bottom line: Real American patriots will hardly look back on this disastrous year with any sense of nostalgia. Save perhaps nostalgia for the rights and freedom’s we’re likely to see evaporating in 2021.





CDN’s Auld Lang Syne 2020 Top Ten (plus 1)

At any rate, let’s put on our optimistic faces and take a look back at how individuals, groups and countries have celebrated or are about to celebrate the end of the Plague Year 2020. And (hopefully) begin once again to recover our lost sanity in 2021. Enjoy.

CDN’s Auld Lang Syne 2020 Top Ten performances (plus 1) are traditional to highly idiosyncratic takes on the same traditional lyrics immortalized by Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns and set to a traditional tune. Auld Lang Syne fondly yet sadly recalls the old times, old friends and old memories that are passing into legend and myth, even as our calendar turns inexorably toward a New Year with its endless possibilities.