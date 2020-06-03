An Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Seeking intelligent life as riots burn America down

America is losing its collective mind. First, it was months of COVID-19 flu and quarantine hysteria. Then a white cop killed Minneapolis resident George Floyd. When leaders did not charge the policeman with murder, the peaceful protests began. But that only lasted a moment in time.

Since the riots began police in 32 cities have been injured, along with dozens of secret service agents. Unfortunately, those bullets, and the returning fire, have taken lives of the innocent, and not so innocent, as well.

What should be protected protest quickly becoming unlawful chaos. Looters stealing TVs from a pawn shop or luxury cars from a dealership are not honoring George Floyd, or protesting their death. They are organized opportunists being funded by people who have the money to drop pallets of bricks to use as weapons.

Videos continue to surface showing protesters stumbling upon pallets of bricks or pavers in areas with no construction taking place

White and Black America has a right to be angry

And let’s face it. Black Americans have been ignored by political leaders. Mostly the Democrats that control the big cities. But Republicans are to blame as well. Former President George Bush stands up and speaks against President Trump. But how did President Bush enhance the lives of African-Americans? What about President Obama and Vice President Biden? What did they do?

Did either of them stand up to teachers unions, which are liberal, to demand that children be given quality educations, regardless of color or zipcode? No, they did not. Did either Obama or Bush push for the development of affordable, clean housing

Now it is riots and looters – not the peaceful protestors – destroying minority businesses. Burning cities. Looting stores, luxury car dealerships, and Apple Stores.

And along the way, people died





St. Louis, Missouri – 77-year old David Dorn, a retired St Louis police captain for 38 years shot and killed by looters, left for dead on the sidewalk.

Louisville, KY – 53-year old David McAtee, known as Mr. BBQ who would provide free meals to police officers. McAtee was shot by police who were reacting to fire allegedly shot by McAtee. Police in Louisville also recently shot EMT Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her home – shoteight times by narcotics detectives who knocked down her door enforcing a search warrant. No drugs were found and Taylor was in bed at the time of the shooting.

Oakland, CA – 53-year old Federal Officer Dave Patrick Underwood died in a drive-by shooting. Another officer critically wounded.

Indianapolis, IN – 38-year old “Mr. Indeianpolis” Chris Beaty, a former offensive lineman for Indiana University. 18-year old Dorian Murrell was shot as protests erupted in the city.

Coming out of the basement? Say It Ain’t So Joe. Say it Ain’t So

Davenport, IA – 22-year old Italia Kelly was shot outside a Walmart where suspects and police where exchanging fire.

Minneapolis, MN- 43-year old Calvin L. Horton Jr. was shot outside a pawn shop. Horton was shot by the store owner whose shop had been badly damaged during the riots.

Omaha, NE – 22-year old James Scurlock. Scurlock was among those fighting with bar owner Jake Gardner. In videos, two people shove Gardner to the ground and Scurlock jumps on the man, who then fires a gun over his shoulder, striking Scurlock.

Detroit, MI – 21-year old Javar Harrell was killed in downtown Detroit after shots were fired into a vehicle during the riots. The man was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car with two others when killed. They were not participating in the riots and police have surveillance images of the suspect

Chicago, IL – Two people were killed in the Chicago suburb of Cicero. The deaths were not related and took place in different areas.

In addition to these deaths, there are multiple reports of store owners and others being beat by rioters, as well as the theft and strangling death of a puppy.

Then there is the Sapulpa rioter allegedly throwing smoke bombs into the horse trailer, injuring the animals. Jacob Valentine is denying that he threw the bomb into the trailer, saying he threw it over the trailer.

A policeman’s horse was also hit with a projectile, causing a gash and bleeding injury.

Is there intelligent life left on earth? Yes. Because for every story of death and destruction there is a story of hope. A story of faith. A story that tells us that we will survive. How long it will take for us to come together, to ignore the political divisions, to hold our State and Local politicians accountable for not only the actions of the police unions but also the actions of the teacher’s unions and the politicians that seek the higher taxes of high-rise development vs. investing in our youth and families who need it most.

In the midst of Sat’s confrontation between protestors & officers at the Central Precinct, Officer Garren Hoskins and the protestor in front of him began talking about their shared Christian faith. Hoskins asked the man to join him in prayer. He put his sign down. They prayed. pic.twitter.com/c1KasU9dNQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 1, 2020

